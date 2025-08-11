As a woman, I’m done with useless gadgets—these are the ones that truly work

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 11, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Discover the best women’s health gadgets—from smart cycle trackers to stress-busting wearables—that actually help you feel your best every day.

As a woman, I’m done with useless gadgets—these are the ones that truly work
Credit: elitone

I’ve spent more money than I’d like to admit on women’s health gadgets that just didn’t deliver. Facial massagers, light therapy kits—you name it, I’ve probably tested it. And to be honest, the results were… mid at best. For years, a search for “women’s health gadgets” mostly pulled up fertility trackers and beauty tools.

But something’s changing—and I’m ready for it. More products are being designed to help women feel better, not just look better: pelvic floor trainers that actually work, wearable perimenopause support, smart tech that tracks your hormones and recovery. It’s a refreshing shift in the women’s wellness world.

So, I rounded up the best women’s health gadgets of 2025—the ones built for real strength, resilience, and longevity. Because when you feel healthy and strong, you naturally look amazing, too!

Let’s get into it.

Best women’s health gadgets in 2025

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 1
Credit: Apple

I love the Apple Watch Series 10 for its women’s health tracking. It has a Cycle Tracking feature that lets you add symptoms, period details, and other cycle-related info. The wrist temperature sensor ensures the cycle predictions are super accurate.

But the benefits don’t end with cycle tracking. I appreciate how this watch monitors blood oxygen levels, has sensors for ECG, and tracks my respiratory rate. The stress management insights lets me know when I’ve overextended myself (guilty), and the sleep tracking can even detect sleep apnea.

My personal take:

⭐️ The display is thin and comfy on my wrist.

⭐️The reminders and wellness notifications really ease my mental load.

❗️Battery life still isn’t amazing.

Amazon Price: $429 Deal Price: $329, 23% Off

Elitone Non-Invasive Pelvic Floor Exerciser

Elitone Non Invasive
Credit: Elitone

If you’ve ever skipped a workout because you were worried about leaks—or if sneezing at the wrong time makes you nervous, this little gadget might just change your life. The Elitone does your Kegels for you with gentle external stimulation, so you don’t have to wonder if you’re doing them right (or remember to do them at all).

That’s always been my issue with Kegels; I never knew if I was doing them correctly. Luckily, the Elitone is discreet enough to wear under clothes, and guides me through them, so there’s no guesswork. Yes, you can literally strengthen your pelvic floor while answering emails.

My personal take:
⭐️ 20-minute sessions are super manageable—I actually stick with it.
⭐️ No awkward internal gadgets. This is truly non-invasive.
❗️ You do need to replace the gel pads periodically.

Price: $399

Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring 4
Credit: Oura

I’ve been loving the Oura Ring 4 because it tracks over 30 biometrics quietly and accurately, but it isn’t bulky. It’s perfect for 24/7 wear — comfortable, water-resistant, and sleek (plus, it’s made from titanium, so it’s super durable).

What really stands out is how it uses Smart Sensing to adapt to you, giving precise data on sleep, activity, stress, heart health, and women’s health metrics like your cycle. I also appreciate how it syncs with tons of apps like Apple Health and Flo, so I keep everything in one place. The battery life is impressive—up to 8 days—and since it has no screen or vibrations, I forget I’m even wearing it!

My honest take:

⭐️It’s deceptively light—I forget it’s on until someone asks what I’m wearing.

⭐️ The daily “readiness” nudges have actually helped me pace myself better during busier weeks.

❗️The subscription fee stings a bit, but the insights are great.

Amazon Price: $349

Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus

Verilux Light Mirror
Caption: Verilux

This little gadget has become my go-to for fighting the winter blues and low-energy days. The HappyLight Lumi Plus delivers up to 10,000 Lux of full-spectrum, UV-free light. It’s like a daily dose of sunshine at your desk!

Slim and portable, it even comes with a stand and wall mount, so I take it wherever I go—whether I’m working from home or traveling. It helps boost my mood and focus on those gray days when natural light feels miles away.

My honest take:

⭐️It’s like summoning a mini sunrise on demand—especially on gray mornings.

⭐️The timer helps me weave into my morning coffee ritual.

❗️A little pricey for a light, but for how consistently it lifts my mood, it’s worth it!

Amazon Price: $42.99 Deal Price: $36.54

Bala Bangles Wrist & Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles
Credit: Bala

I’m obsessed with how the Bala Bangles add just the right amount of resistance without weighing me down. These 1-pound bangles are super versatile. I wear them on my wrists or ankles while doing yoga, pilates, and even around the house—so great for bone health!

What I love most? Bala proves you don’t need a gym or heavy equipment to get stronger. They make everyday movement feel more effective and fun—because fitness should be beautiful and practical!

My honest take:

⭐️ They make me feel like every step or stretch actually counts!

⭐️The designs are so cute, I genuinely want to wear them—not just stash them.

❗️Not for high-impact workouts—one friend nearly lost hers mid-burpee!

Amazon Price: $44

Suunto Aqua Light

Suunto Aqua Light
Credit: Suunto

If you’re a swim fan or have a pool membership, the Suunto Aqua Light headphones are a unique way to track your swims while enjoying music or listening to coaching audio. It’s not a “women’s gadget” specifically, but it’s a game changer ladies who like to swim.

The open-ear bone conduction tech lets you listen to sound without blocking your ear canals, which means you stay aware of your surroundings—safer than traditional headphones underwater. The 10-hour playtime and fast charging keep you swimming and grooving without interruption.

My honest take:

⭐️Swimming with my favorite playlist? Game changer. I stay safe and in the zone.

⭐️I love how they feel over my ears—never bulky or awkward underwater.

❗️A bit fiddly to pair or control mid-lap.

Amazon Price: $149

Moonbird Breathing & Meditation Device

Moonbird devic
Credit: Moonbird

The Moonbird device is like having a personal breath coach in your pocket. It gently guides my breathing rhythm through subtle expansion and contraction, helping me calm anxiety, reduce stress, and improve focus anytime I need a quick reset.

It’s portable and easy to use, and I love how it brings mindfulness into busy days without feeling complicated. If you’re looking to improve your breathwork practice or just want a moment of calm, Moonbird is a great companion!

My honest take:

⭐️ Breathwork with the Moonbird device sends my stress far, far away!

⭐️ It doesn’t feel techy—just a comforting pulse reminding me to breathe.

❗️ The design is a bit unwieldly—it’s not always comfortable to hold.

Amazon Price: $199

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Hyperice hypervolt go
Credit: Hyperice

The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 is my portable tension-busting secret. It’s small enough to toss in my bag, yet powerful enough to melt away sore muscles after a long day—or a tough workout. With 3 speed settings and Hyperice’s patented QuietGlide technology, I can get deep tissue relief without the distracting buzz of a loud motor.

It’s TSA-approved and super travel-friendly, which makes it perfect for keeping my body happy on trips. At just 1.5 lbs., it’s light enough for on-the-go use, though I’ll admit the handle can feel a bit awkward during longer sessions.

My honest take:
⭐️ Great power in a travel-friendly package—my carry-on is never without it.
❗️Quiet enough to use while watching TV, but I wish the handle was more ergonomic.

Amazon Price: $139

Final Thoughts

From cycle tracking to stress relief, these women’s health gadgets prove that wellness tech is so much more than an LED mask. They’re smart, stylish, and actually make daily life easier and more fun.

Daily Digest

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

iPhone 17 Pro leaks suggest it’s time to say goodbye to your vlogging camera
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iPhone 17 Pro leaks suggest it’s time to say goodbye to your vlogging camera
The iPhone 17 lineup looks like it’s getting some serious upgrades, especially for the Pro models. According to iPhone 17 Pro leaks, Apple plans to replace the usual square camera bump with a panel that stretches across the full width..
COROS PACE 3 vs. Garmin Forerunner 265: Which running watch tracks your halfhearted jog better?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
COROS PACE 3 vs. Garmin Forerunner 265: Which running watch tracks your halfhearted jog better?
Apple Watch runs the show—if you’ve got an iPhone. Android users? Whole different game. Plenty of smartwatch choices out there, but most miss the mark. I’ve tried ones that lag, weigh down your wrist, or leave out basics that should..
Elitone review: the wearable that does your Kegels for you (so you don’t have to)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Elitone review: the wearable that does your Kegels for you (so you don’t have to)
Let’s talk about something that most people don’t talk about—but should. No, not the secret Netflix password passed down from generation to generation. We’re talking about stress urinary incontinence. If sneezing, laughing, running, or even walking too fast causes unexpected..
These are the TikTok-loved water bottles I’m eyeing for back-to-school season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
These are the TikTok-loved water bottles I’m eyeing for back-to-school season
I’ll admit it—I’m a bit of a water bottle geek. Every back-to-school season, I fall down the internet rabbit hole, scouring reviews, leak tests, and yes, TikTok recs. Because when it comes to the best TikTok water bottles for school,..
I was a total AI-powered fitness gear skeptic—now I’m obsessed
Wearable Tech
By Lauren Wadowsky
I was a total AI-powered fitness gear skeptic—now I’m obsessed
When it comes to my workouts, I’m bit of a purist. Sure, I’ve tested my share of fitness gadgets—trackers, smart scales, recovery tools—and yes, AI-powered fitness gear is having a moment. But if I really want to go hard, I..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..

You Might Also Like

Pixel Buds 2a leaks: Google brings new color to help you forget the specs
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Pixel Buds 2a leaks: Google brings new color to help you forget the specs
Google’s AirPods rivals, the Pixel Buds A-Series, are perfect for anyone who wants earphones they can just use without overthinking. They follow the same idea as Google’s A-Series phones—“cheaper but great”—by trimming a few features to keep the cost low...
Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase 2025: 5 games that already own my wallet
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase 2025: 5 games that already own my wallet
Nintendo just dropped a look at upcoming titles for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase 2025 brought a peek at what’s next from publishing partners, with highlights like Once Upon a KATAMARI and EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26...
Oura Ring 4 vs. Ultrahuman Ring Air: here’s what actually helped me feel better every day
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Oura Ring 4 vs. Ultrahuman Ring Air: here’s what actually helped me feel better every day
When it comes to smart rings in 2025, two names dominate the conversation: Oura and Ultrahuman. Oura dropped its fourth-gen ring in late 2024, while the Ultrahuman Ring Air has been on the scene since mid-2023 (and only just rolled..
Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity drones for 360-degree aerial shots
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Here’s why I’m eyeing Insta360’s Antigravity drones for 360-degree aerial shots
Most of the drones flying today in the US—and around the world—come from China, with DJI as the most common brand. But if you’re looking to get one, you might notice the shelves are almost bare. By July 2025, DJI drones..
Pixel Watch 4 leaks: Google may let you text from a mountain while Apple’s still loading
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Pixel Watch 4 leaks: Google may let you text from a mountain while Apple’s still loading
Apple’s stuck to a playbook under Tim Cook—push health and safety every chance it gets. The company keeps showing off its watch and phone as tools that could save your life. Now they’re hoping the next Watch Ultra, with its..
No clutter or regrets: college dorm essentials that aren’t a waste of money in 2025
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
No clutter or regrets: college dorm essentials that aren’t a waste of money in 2025
The summer before I started college, I blew most of my graduation money on stuff I barely used. It’s the classic “do as I say, not as I did” situation—but college is expensive, and those cute paper lantern lights felt..