These workation gadgets help you get work done from wherever

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Break free from your typical office space with these must-have workation gadgets! From coffee thermoses to dual-display laptops, we've got you covered for your next adventure.

hardgraft 50/50 MacBook Pro Sleeve design

Planning a workation? Then you want to have the right gadgets before you leave. And that’s where these workation gadgets for a productive trip come in. We’ve scoured the market to bring you the most effective tools to keep you at the top of your work game while you enjoy some well-deserved R&R after hours.

Related: The most futuristic displays and monitors you can get for your workspace

First up is the mophie powerstation pro AC portable power. With the ability to charge up to 4 devices at once, including your laptop, this gadget is a powerhouse. Equipped with an AC port that can deliver up to 100W and a fast-charging USB-C PD port, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice.

Next, the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is a must-have gadget for any workation. Featuring a compact size and a wireless design, it easily fits in any laptop bag or backpack. Plus, it has smooth cursor control and optical tracking

Features to look for when shopping for workation gadgets

Portability: Workation gadgets should be lightweight and easy to carry around, so look for devices that are compact and can fit in your bag. Gadgets with integrated carry straps or cases can make them even easier to transport.

Battery life: Since you’ll likely use these gadgets on the go, battery life is crucial. Look for devices with long battery life, quick charging capabilities, and the ability to charge other devices.

Connectivity: Workation gadgets are meant to be used on the go, so it’s important to choose products that offer a variety of connectivity options, such as USB-C, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. That way, you can use them with laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Durability: You’ll likely use your workation gadgets on the go, so it makes sense to invest in ones with a durable design that can withstand drops and a few bumps. Look for gadgets that are made with rugged materials, have reinforced edges, or come with protective cases.

Functionality: Workation gadgets should help keep you productive on the go, so look for products that offer features like ergonomic designs, easy-to-use controls, etc. Think about your specific needs and look for gadgets that meet them.

Get ready to enjoy the sights while staying productive with these workation gadgets!

1. The mophie powerstation pro AC portable power offers different outputs, ensuring you never run out of juice. Buy it for $199.95 on the official website.

mophie powerstation pro in black

The mophie powerstation pro AC portable power is an all-in-one device that can charge up to 4 devices, including your laptop, at once. With its AC, USB-C, and USB-A output, it powers a variety of devices.

What’s more, you can even use it to charge your iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes with its USB-C P output. Plus, it comes with a carry strap for easy transport.

2. The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is affordable and easy to carry. Get it for $12.99 on the company website.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse and a laptop

Travel easily with the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse. With its plug-and-play setup, you can start working immediately. The mouse is compact and easy to carry around, yet it delivers smooth cursor control and optical tracking.

Plus, this mouse offers a fully ambidextrous design, so it suits both left- and right-handed professionals. Then, the single AA battery works for 12 months.

3. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II adjust to your ears’ shape, block noise, and give you clear calls. Buy them for $299 on the official site.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

Enjoy high-quality sound and calls while you work with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, some of our favorite workation gadgets. They auto-adjust to your ears’ preference and come with soft ear tips.

You can also customize the level of noise cancellation with Quiet Mode or stay aware of your surroundings with Aware Mode. It even features Active Sense technology to silence loud background noise. Plus, built-in mics make them great for phone calls.

4. The reMarkable Type Folio slim keyboard cover offers focused typing on reMarkable 2. Get it for $218.82 on the brand’s website.

reMarkable Type Folio in a video

Stay focused, even in a beautiful location, with the reMarkable Type Folio slim keyboard. It’s the ideal blend of a protective cover and a tactile keyboard.

In fact, it lets you type and freehand write, all while keeping your work in one place with mobile and desktop apps. With a minimalist design and customizable pages, it’s great for distraction-free writing. You can even fold away the keyboard and use it as a notebook.

5. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger quickly powers your devices. Buy it for $34.99 on the company website.

Native Union Fast GaN Charger in a lifestyle image

Need a charger that’s easy to travel with? Check out the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger. This compact device can charge up to 2 USB-C devices at once.

With its dynamic power allocation tech, it optimizes the power distribution between the 2 devices you charge. It also has overvoltage, overheating, and over current protection, keeping your gadgets safe.

6. The KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones help you focus and are great for calls. Purchase them for $399.99 on the brand’s website.

KEF Mu7 in a video

Experience exceptional sound quality with the KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones. Designed in collaboration with designer Ross Lovegrove, these headphones have Smart Active Noise Cancellation for pristine sound no matter where you go.

Control your audio with ease using simple swipes and tap. You can also stay aware of your surroundings and eliminate external noise, making them perfect for important calls on the go. They’re some of our favorite workation gadgets.

7. The Dell Pro 2K AI Webcam offers QHD quality for quality videoconference anywhere. Buy it for $134.99 on Dell’s website.

Dell Pro 2K AI Webcam on a computer

Contribute to your team even while you’re away with the Dell Pro 2K AI Webcam. It offers high-quality video and picture quality during video calls.

And, thanks to its large Sony STARVIS sensor and 2K QHD 1440p camera, it captures vivid, detailed images even in dimly lit conditions. Meanwhile, the AI auto framing ensures the camera stays on you, even if you move.

8. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac upgrades your portable Mac workspace. It costs $39.99 on the company website.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in blue

If you work on a MacBook or iPad during workations, consider getting the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. This slim keyboard comes in 3 lovely colors that blend into any workspace.

And, it’s lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry with you on the go. With macOS, iPadOS, and iOS compatibility, it connects seamlessly to all your Apple devices via Bluetooth. There are even dedicated Mac keys.

9. The Rolling Square EDGE modular work-from-home kit lets you light up meetings, manage calls & more. Get it for $69 on Amazon.

Rolling Square EDGE in use

Get the Rolling Square EDGE modular work-from-home kit to stay productive during a workations. It includes a phone and tablet mount, a 280 lumens EDGE Light, and a 15W EDGE Wireless Charger.

It lets you access your phone at eye level hands free, and charge it while you work. Then, the EDGE Mount attaches to your phone, wireless charger, or light using a magnetic system. It’s one of the best workation gadgets.

10. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist Laptop makes it easier to switch from work to play on the go. It’s priced at $1,649 and is coming soon.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist and a person working outdoors

Get the ultimate convenience and versatility with the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop. Its innovative dual display lets you easily switch between work and play mode.

With the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and a 13.3-inch 28K OLED display with touch glass, this laptop offers performance and stunning visuals. Plus, its front-lit colorful 12-inch e-Ink display with an improved 12Hz refresh rate adds an extra layer of convenience.

11. The Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition is the ideal way to carry your portable work setup. Buy it for $289 on the brand’s website.

Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition in use

Need a bag for carrying all your workation gadgets? Look no further than the Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition. It has a padded laptop sleeve for devices up to 15″.

Then, a plethora of internal pockets organizes your smaller essentials, while vertical front pockets provide quick access on the go. Made of environmentally certified leather and water-resistant recycled fabrics, it’s a great choice for travel.

12. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos is compatible with Apple Find My. Buy it for $199.95 on the official website.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ in black

Keep your workation coffee warm and within your radar when it’s the Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos. That’s right, this coffee gadget also has Apple Find My network connectivity.

This means that if you’re an iOS or Mac user and you leave it behind, it will send you an alert. You can even use your Apple watch to locate it! And if you ever do lose it, don’t worry—the mug has a speaker that you can activate to help you find it. It’s one of the best workation gadgets out there!

Well, there you have it folks! These are the must-have gadgets for your workations. With these handy devices by your side, you can work, play, and relax no matter where you are.

Which of these gadgets are you adding to your wish list? Let us know!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜