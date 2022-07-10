Check out these AI gadgets that can truly improve your workouts

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 10, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking to boost your exercise program? Check out these AI fitness gadgets. They personalize your workouts, helping you work out more efficiently.

Speediance all-in-one home gym in use

Whether you work out every day or are just starting, AI fitness gadgets can help you reach your goals. Yes, these days, you don’t even need to book a trainer; machine-driven learning can tell you when your squat is out of whack or how many reps you’ve done in your set. So check out these AI gadgets that improve your workouts.

Related: These smart mirrors can help you live a smarter life

These workout products are pretty incredible, from smart fitness mirrors that track your performance to an AI soundbar that sees and hears you. Add them to your fitness routine for fun, challenging workouts.

1. The Altis AI Personal trainer monitors your form while you exercise—and you don’t have to wear any bulky sensors. Then, it shows you how to improve.

Altis AI Interactive Personal Home Fitness Trainer
Altis AI in use

Enjoy personalized workouts, anytime, with the Altis Personal Trainer. Combining advanced computer vision and AI, this device helps improve your form and personalizes your movement depending on your goals.

Preorder it for $999 on Indiegogo.

2. The Speediance all-in-one home gym is powered by AI and gives you results with its full-body strength training workout and 4 power modes.

Speedience in a video

Strengthen your whole body with the Speediance all-in-one home gym. It runs on AI and boasts 100 different exercises. Moreover, it only takes up 3.2 square feet of space in your house.

Get it for $2,699 on the official website.

3. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror stands 43″ tall, counts your reps, and provides a range of workouts according to your goals.

FITURE
FITURE with a person exercising

Bring the gym to your home with the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror. It gives you access to fitness classes and offers live-form correction. That way, you can be sure you’re performing those deadlifts properly.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

4. The Tempo Move workout furniture runs on 3D Tempo Vision, delivering real-time pro-level feedback for incredibly efficient workouts.

Tempo Move in a home

Get more out of your workouts with the Tempo Move workout furniture. It offers pro-level guidance on your form and reps while you exercise. It also knows when it’s time to move up a level. Overall, this gadget helps you progress faster.

Get it for $495 on the official website.

5. The Tonal intelligent fitness system is driven by machine learning, giving you a whole gym and a personal trainer in 1 piece of equipment.

Tonal in a video

Exercise gadgets work best with instruction. And the Tonal intelligent fitness system gives you both with its intelligent system that adjusts its weights to each of your moves.

Get it for $2,995 on the official website.

6. The CAROL AI-powered exercise bike adopts a REHIT workout, giving you the benefits of a 45-minute jog in under 9 minutes.

CAROL
CAROL in a lifestyle scenario

That’s right; just a 9-minute session on the CAROL AI-powered exercise bike equals a 45-minute run. It does this using a REHIT workout, giving you 2 20-second sprints, recovery time, and warm-up, and cool-down time, which is why it’s one of our favorite AI gadgets that improve your workouts.

Get it for $2,395 on the official website.

7. The Tempo Studio AI Home Gym features a built-in personal trainer. Meanwhile, 3D Tempo Vision tech watches out for your form and progress.

Tempo Studio AI Home Gym in a bedroom

Want a personal trainer that’s always available? Add the Tempo Studio AI Home Gym to your training schedule. Its 42-inch touchscreen display delivers personalized workouts from elite trainers and keeps an eye on your form.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

8. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror uses data-driven training to monitor your heart rate. Then, full-body cameras improve live interaction with a coach.

FORME The Studio
FORME Studio with a person dancing

Create a full gym at home with the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. It features an adaptable design with optional add-ons, data-driven training, and personalized plans with real live trainers.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

9. The huupe smart basketball hoop is like a smart mirror for your basketball game, tracking your shooting percentage, release time, and more.

huupe displaying a training session

AI can even track your basketball training. Just look at the huupe smart basketball hoop. It acts like a personal coach with its pro-level training programs and monitors your stats which is why it’s one of our favorite AI gadgets that improve your workouts.

Preorder it for $3,995 on the official website.

10. The WHOOP 4.0 fitness and health wearable uses AI to track your blood oxygen levels, sleep, heart rate, and much more.

WHOOP 4.0 on a wrist

Do you like creating your own workout programs? Then an AI fitness tracker like the WHOOP 4.0 fitness and health wearable can help you get more out of your workouts since it measures your training activities and recovery.

This gadget is free with a WHOOP membership.

Ready to take your workouts up a few notches? Add AI to your routine with these incredible fitness gadgets. Do you own any of these products? Let us know how they’re working out for you in the comments.

