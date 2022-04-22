Wyze Lock Bolt brings long battery life, security enhancements, and a low-cost price tag

Looking for a new smart lock? Keep that shopping cart open a little longer and check this gadget out. Wyze's new Lock Bolt smart lock is here and it offers long battery life, a slew of fantastic security advantages, and best of all, an affordable price tag. Read on to find out more!

Wyze Lock Bolt keypad on outside of door

Smart locks aren’t necessary, but they’re a great step toward building your smart home. They help keep your home secure and can make entry easier for you and your friends and loved ones. Not only that, they include all kinds of other handy features so you’re always in the loop. Well, Wyze and its latest Lock Bolt smart lock are ready to deliver this exact experience and then some. What’s it all about? Let’s go ahead and check it out!

Wyze Lock Bolt keypad and fingerprint reader

Includes a 12-month battery and weather-resistance

One thing you definitely don’t want to be bothered with any more than necessary is changing batteries. Thankfully, the Wyze Lock Bolt comes with up to 12-month battery life so that you’ll have time to enjoy it before needing to worry about its power levels. The device also uses a metal IPX5 waterproof design so there’s no need to stress when that first rainfall happens after installing it.

Features a fingerprint reader and anti-peep technology

Right away the Lock Bolt makes entry easy by providing a fingerprint sensor as an option to unlock the door. The sensor can read your fingerprint in 0.5-seconds and unlock in less than 1 second. 50 different fingerprints can be locally stored.

Of course, there’s also a back-lit keypad as well. Someone watching over your shoulder and you don’t want them memorizing your keycode? No worries. The built-in anti-peep technology allows you to press additional digits before and after your code. This way the device will recognize your code between the other numbers, and your peeper will memorize an incorrect sequence. Got em!

Unboxing Wyze Lock Bolt

Provides 1-touch locking, auto-locking, and app support

There are lots of ways the Lock Bolt from Wyze is able to lock, unlock, and be managed. For example, there’s a 1-touch lock button to make it easy to lock up on your way out the door. There’s also auto-locking which will detect if the door is left unlocked and lock it automatically after a pre-determined amount of time. Want to know who’s coming and going? Use the dedicated app to check the status and entry log of the Lock Bolt or create emergency one-time codes.

Brings even more protective security enhancements

But wait, there’s more! Yup, in case you’re security conscious enough to ponder on these issues you might be wondering about tampering. Because there’s no key slot, there’s no lock to pick which makes the Lock Bolt fully pick-proof. There’s also no cloud connection. There is, however, hardware encryption and two-factor authentication.

Lock Bolt (inside door view)

A secure, budget-friendly smart lock for your entryway

There are plenty of great smart locks out there and a lot of them do roughly the same things. That’s not to say that some don’t do them better than others. Wyze has been on the smart gadget scene for a while now and there’s a reason their security cameras and other products are so popular. Not only do they make great equipment, but they also bring us great value or affordable prices. If you’re in the market for a new smart lock, you should absolutely have the Lock Bolt on your shortlist. It’s cost-effective and brings a slew of nifty security features that are perfect for the average homeowner.

The Wyze Lock Bolt is available here for $70.