Wyze Room Sensor has 3-year battery life, motion sensing, and remote monitoring

Do you have a Wyze Thermostat? If you do, you're in luck. Wyze has a device you can buy today that will help you get the most out of its nifty thermostat. Not only that, it helps you stay comfortable longer and opens up even more monitoring options. Read on to learn more about this cool new gadget.

Wyze Room Sensor is perfect companion to Thermometer

What’s great about smart home tech is that there are so many kinds of gadgets to expand your home’s functionality. One of the most notable brands in smart home technology is Wyze. Though Wyze is likely most known for its budget-friendly cameras, it also makes a myriad of other smart gadgets. Now they have a new device, the Wyze Room Sensor, and it’s here to alleviate your temperature monitoring needs. So what’s it do? Let’s check it out and see.

Works with your Wyze Thermostat to monitor temperatures

The Wyze Room Sensor is the perfect companion to the Wyze Thermostat. When you place it in a room that needs better temp balancing, the Room Sensor will detect hot and cold spots so that the Thermostat can adjust accordingly. It does this by continuously monitoring so that it consistently makes changes as needed, rather than only during larger intervals of time where more is needed to correct the temperature.

Features motion-sending to shift focus where it’s needed

One of the handiest features the Wyze Room Sensor includes is its motion-sensing capabilities. Why is this helpful? Because the ability to sense which rooms are currently in use means it can prioritize temperature shifts where it’s more likely to be wanted. This means it not only balances the temperature for cost-effectiveness but also comfortability.

Provides mounting option and remote access via app

What would a smart home gadget be without remote access? That’s right, the Room Sensor has its own settings and monitoring options using the dedicated app. It’s a great way to keep an eye on things and make adjustments regardless of whether or not you’re home. This is especially helpful if you’re seeking to ensure temperatures are accommodating for your pets or kids while out of the house. There are even hot and cold spot management and temperature threshold settings. Lastly, a magnetic table stand and wall mount provide a few different ways for you to set it up (supports up to 6 throughout the home).

If you have the Wyze Thermometer, you want Room Sensor

If you’ve already got the Wyze Thermometer in your house or office, the Room Sensor is kind of a no-brainer. It further expands the effectiveness and capabilities of the device–and at such an affordable price–why not? With energy bills and other costs so high these days, you can use all the help you can get. So, if you’re looking for a new way to get the most out of your Wyze Thermostat, this is it.

