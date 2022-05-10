Wyze Room Sensor has 3-year battery life, motion sensing, and remote monitoring

By Mark Gulino on May 10, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Do you have a Wyze Thermostat? If you do, you're in luck. Wyze has a device you can buy today that will help you get the most out of its nifty thermostat. Not only that, it helps you stay comfortable longer and opens up even more monitoring options. Read on to learn more about this cool new gadget.

Wyze Room Sensor has 3-year battery life, motion sensing, and remote monitoring
Wyze Room Sensor is perfect companion to Thermometer

What’s great about smart home tech is that there are so many kinds of gadgets to expand your home’s functionality. One of the most notable brands in smart home technology is Wyze. Though Wyze is likely most known for its budget-friendly cameras, it also makes a myriad of other smart gadgets. Now they have a new device, the Wyze Room Sensor, and it’s here to alleviate your temperature monitoring needs. So what’s it do? Let’s check it out and see.

Wyze Room Sensor has 3-year battery life, motion sensing, and remote monitoring
Wyze Room Sensor in a child’s bedroom

Works with your Wyze Thermostat to monitor temperatures

The Wyze Room Sensor is the perfect companion to the Wyze Thermostat. When you place it in a room that needs better temp balancing, the Room Sensor will detect hot and cold spots so that the Thermostat can adjust accordingly. It does this by continuously monitoring so that it consistently makes changes as needed, rather than only during larger intervals of time where more is needed to correct the temperature.

Features motion-sending to shift focus where it’s needed

One of the handiest features the Wyze Room Sensor includes is its motion-sensing capabilities. Why is this helpful? Because the ability to sense which rooms are currently in use means it can prioritize temperature shifts where it’s more likely to be wanted. This means it not only balances the temperature for cost-effectiveness but also comfortability.

The Wyze Room Sensor (Official Promo)

Provides mounting option and remote access via app

What would a smart home gadget be without remote access? That’s right, the Room Sensor has its own settings and monitoring options using the dedicated app. It’s a great way to keep an eye on things and make adjustments regardless of whether or not you’re home. This is especially helpful if you’re seeking to ensure temperatures are accommodating for your pets or kids while out of the house. There are even hot and cold spot management and temperature threshold settings. Lastly, a magnetic table stand and wall mount provide a few different ways for you to set it up (supports up to 6 throughout the home).

Wyze Room Sensor has 3-year battery life, motion sensing, and remote monitoring
Wyze Room Sensor has an always-on display

If you have the Wyze Thermometer, you want Room Sensor

If you’ve already got the Wyze Thermometer in your house or office, the Room Sensor is kind of a no-brainer. It further expands the effectiveness and capabilities of the device–and at such an affordable price–why not? With energy bills and other costs so high these days, you can use all the help you can get. So, if you’re looking for a new way to get the most out of your Wyze Thermostat, this is it.

You can get the Wyze Thermometer here for $25.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 workout gadgets and accessories that’ll make you forget you’re exercising
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 workout gadgets and accessories that’ll make you forget you’re exercising

Is your run around the neighborhood about as exciting as doing the laundry? Keeping your workouts enjoyable is important to stay motivated, no matter your fitness level. Thankfully, these fun workout gadgets and accessories will help you enjoy your workouts..
Meet the app-connected smart water bottle that will change the way you hydrate
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the app-connected smart water bottle that will change the way you hydrate

Make wellness easier with the WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle. This app-connected smart water bottle tracks and analyzes the water you drink. Then, a 360° LED light reminds you when it’s time to hydrate. You want to drink more water...
Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode

Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic way to enjoy music and in some cases even film and gaming audio. For example, you can use them to chill with some tunes by the pool or enjoy watching a movie on your iPad..
Revamp your home office in May with these cool gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Revamp your home office in May with these cool gadgets and accessories

Could your home office use a refresh? Maybe you just can’t tame the clutter or your printer is slowly dying. Then it’s time to give your workspace a spring overhaul with these cool home office gadgets and accessories. Related: The..
Relax at the beach in luxury with these 100% Turkish cotton peshtemals
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Relax at the beach in luxury with these 100% Turkish cotton peshtemals

Look great at the beach this summer with the La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels. These 100% Turkish cotton peshtemals boast beautiful designs and dry quickly thanks to their soft, high-quality material. When you plan a getaway, you want to pack..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

What are mesh Wi-Fi systems and how do they work?
Tech News
By Amy Poole

What are mesh Wi-Fi systems and how do they work?

If your house has dead spots, you might consider a mesh Wi-Fi setup. Recently increasing in popularity, it differs from other conventional signal-extending technology. So what is mesh Wi-Fi? That’s what we’re here to explain today. What is mesh Wi-Fi?..
The Monitor 80 professional wired headphones let you hear every note
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Monitor 80 professional wired headphones let you hear every note

Hear every detail in a wide sound field with the OneOdio Monitor 80 open-back professional wired headphones. They boast a high-precision etched diaphragm, a comfortable design, and different cables for versatile use. Whether you’re a musician, DJ, sound editor, or..
Weekend Digest: The most innovative interactive board games for summer nights at home
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The most innovative interactive board games for summer nights at home

As a typical modern gamer, I tend to gravitate toward video games. I grew up with board games and had friends who played tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Magic: The Gathering. It was a testament to the broad..
Coolest gadgets of 2022 you’ll want to have in your home today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you’ll want to have in your home today

Sure, you’ve got a smart doorbell, an AI security system, and plenty of Alexa-enabled gadgets. To take your house one step further, have a look at our list of the coolest home gadgets of 2022. Related: The most useful smart..
These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories

Summer is a great time to focus on your photography. The days are longer, the weather is better, and the vacations are abundant. Whether you’re capturing exotic locations or just want to snap photos of you and your besties, these..
Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more

It’s time for our weekly list of the top board games. What are we looking at today? We have everything from big-name science fiction to fun new titles. Plus, many of these games are getting their start through crowdfunding, which..