Your kids learn hands-on engineering basics with the Lectec LS DIY electric skateboard

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Looking for a great STEM project you can do with your child? Check out the Lectec LS build-it-yourself electric skateboard. It teaches engineering concepts.

Lectec LS is a fun engineering project for kids

Get your kids outdoors and building with the Lectec LS build-it-yourself electric skateboard. This DIY electric skateboard for kids aged 7–12 is easy to build and has all the necessary parts and tools.

Want to give your child a hands-on engineering experience? Buy them the Lectec LS build-it-yourself electric skateboard. Engaging and interactive, it teaches engineering basics.

It shows them how things like pulleys, motors, and gears work. Then, they get to ride an electric skateboard when they’re finished. Let’s check it out!

Lectec LS in lifestyle image

Offers your child a fun learning experience

Kids learn better when having fun; that’s just a fact. And with the Lectec LS, they get a rewarding, interactive experience that requires them to assemble and tinker.

The entire kit is easy to build, so you won’t have any frustration because a screw doesn’t tighten properly or the directions are too complicated.

Moreover, you’ll be there by your child’s side as they complete the project, providing assistance and guidance along the way. All in all, it amounts to a great bonding experience that both of you will remember.

At the end, this project leaves kids feeling proud and accomplished when they’re done. And parents will feel happy that their kids have spent the afternoon doing something constructive.

Lectec LS during construction

Gives your child an introduction to engineering

Not all schools teach engineering concepts at the elementary level. So give your child a hands-on project at home that covers all the basics with this DIY electric skateboard.

The company says its product introduces kids to mechanisms like gears, pulleys, and motors. What better way to learn about a subject than to actually work with it?

For example, your kids will see how a pulley works, then create one themselves for their skateboard. Lessons like these are the ones they never forget.

It provides a ridable electric kids’ skateboard

Once your child has finished the building phase, it’s time to have fun. They’ve created their own electric skateboard, one they can take outside and ride on the sidewalks or at playgrounds.

It’s the ultimate kids’ gadget since it it combines both educational concepts and is a fun outdoor toy they can use daily. Even better, the Lectec LS teaches them valuable lessons about balance and safety.

The skateboard deck measures 28″ x 9″ and features a small kicktail. And depending on your child’s age, you may want to attach a scooter handle. It lets them gain more experience before riding an actual skateboard.

Features built-in safety mechanisms

As a parent, you’re likely concerned about your child’s safety while riding a skateboard. But not to worry; this DIY electric skateboard for kids has several integrated safety features.

First, the battery’s built-in management system has 10 safety components, giving you peace of mind.

Then, there are 4 different speed modes, from 4 mph–15 mph. This allows the kids to start slowly while they learn.

There are also 4 acceleration modes, from 25%–100%, which also gradually teach children how to ride and control their own personal vehicle.

Moreover, LEDs surrounding the enclosure work with the throttle and brake, making your child easier for other drivers to see.

Finally, kids ride steadily due to the controller’s channel-hopping technology. It ensures they also get a strong signal so that this DIY electric skateboard won’t malfunction mid-ride.

Has planned specifications

While the Lectec LS hasn’t been produced, the company has set some planned specifications. They include a 500W (1,150 peak) motor, a 25.2 V, 3,000 mAh battery, and a wireless remote range of 100 feet.

With these specs, the Lectec LS is pretty similar to some electric scooters on the market, giving your kids a realistic but safe skateboard experience.

We mentioned earlier that the Lectec LS comes with everything you need to build an electric skateboard and we weren’t joking. The Indiegogo page lists all the included parts and tools, and they are comprehensive.

From the skateboard deck to the remote, and the Allen wrench to the building mat, everything’s included. So you and your kids can get started building right away.

It gives parents and kids a fun, educational project

You’re always looking for ways to bond with your child and spend time learning together. The Lectec LS offers an opportunity to do that.

The assembly is easy and teaches your child STEM concepts. Even better, this project puts those concepts to use.

And at the end, you kids get a cool electric skateboard to ride around the neighborhood, which is pretty cool.

Love the Lectec LS? Preorder yours for $279 on Indiegogo. Have you bought any great STEM toys for your kids? What were they?