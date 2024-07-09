Droyd Romper review: an award-winning electric tricycle for kids

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Say goodbye to summer boredom with the Droyd Romper, a ride-on toy that turns everyday into an adventure.

Kids will have hours of fun with this electric trike toy

Now that summer break has arrived, I hear, “Mom, I’m bored,” all too often. Well, I found something to get them off their tablets—the Droyd Romper. This electric tricycle for kids lets them drive freely at speeds I control.

At first glance, the Droyd Romper looks like a typical toy trike. But, with a brushed DC motor and a 24v lithium-ion battery, this is no ordinary three-wheeler. It gives kids ages 3+ a taste of driving freedom and is primed for fun afternoons.

What’s more, with two modes for speed that parents can control and a smooth-launch feature, the Romper is super safe. Want to learn more? Keep reading to see if this tricycle is a good fit for your family!

Droyd Romper in a YouTube video

Treat the kids to an electric-powered trike

My kids are thrilled by any kind of toy they can drive, so the Droyd Romper is a hit. With the brushed DC motor and 24v lithium-ion battery, they can go on adventure rides around our property. All they have to do is press the start button to coast along our trails and sidewalks.

When they want a little extra speed, the thumb-actuated accelerator provides it, adding more oomph. It’s excellent for driving races and pretend missions in the backyard. I’ve noticed that this button is particularly intuitive for young kids. It doesn’t take long for them to get the hang of it, and it gives them a sense of control and confidence. They love being able to press the button and feel the Romper respond instantly. It’s like their very own mini vehicle, sized for them.

Droyd Romper in lifestyle scenes

Have peace of mind with the safety features

As a parent, I’m a safety nut. I only buy my kids age-appropriate toys covered with safety certifications. So, I was relieved that this electric tricycle for kids meets my requirements. Droyd products use only the highest-quality materials and components. Plus, the company says that its quality control includes comprehensive outbound and inbound processes.

Smooth launch control

Beyond the company’s internal safety checks, the electric tricycle has impressive safeguards. First, there’s the smooth launch control. It ensures that the kids’ every start is slow and controlled, preventing any injuries that might result from a fast-starting motor.

Parental speed control key

Next, with the parental speed control key, I can ensure that the Droyd Romper stays at the speed I set. I lock in the speed (usually the 3 mph setting) using the included key, which ensures my kids never travel faster than I want them to.

Two modes for speed

What’s more, with 2 speed settings, High (6 mph) & Low (3 mph), this electric tricycle for kids is fun for both my older and younger child.

These, along with the multicolor LED lights and adjustable safety flag, ensure my kids stay safe while having fun tricycle outdoors.

Droyd Romper in a residential area

Choose an award-winning design

Droyd takes pride in making some of the best electric ridables in the world. The Romper, for its part, boasts 4 awards: Mom’s Choice Awards, The Toy Insider, Toy of the Year Award, and Parents’ Picks.

So, it’s a product that has distinguished itself from the rest and that judging panels have deemed a great choice. Parents can trust that it’s a fun yet safe toy.

Go for an all-terrain electric toy tricycle

What really sets the Droyd Romper apart is its rugged build and all-terrain readiness. Our yard has a mix of grass, gravel, and paved paths, and the Romper handles all of it with ease. The sturdy all-plastic body can take the occasional bump or scrape without any issues, making it durable enough for all the rough-and-tumble adventures my kids dream up.

The Romper’s design is truly versatile. We’ve taken it to parks, playgrounds, and even on a family camping trip. It’s robust enough to handle different environments, and my kids love the thrill of riding their trike over varied surfaces. It’s amazing to see how a well-designed ride-on toy can open up a world of exploration and play.

Why the Droyd Romper Stands Out

The Droyd Romper brings adventure and independence to my kids. Its thoughtful design and robust features make it a great choice for any parent looking to combine fun with safety. From the bright LED lights to the all-terrain capabilities, every aspect of the Romper is crafted with kids and parents in mind.

If you’re on the fence about getting one, I can wholeheartedly recommend it. Plus, knowing it’s a product backed by multiple awards gives me extra confidence in its quality and design. So, go ahead—let your kids experience the thrill of electric mobility with the Droyd Romper.

Want to buy your kids a Droyd Romper? They’re just $139 on the official website.