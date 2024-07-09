Droyd Romper review: an award-winning electric tricycle for kids

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 9, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Say goodbye to summer boredom with the Droyd Romper, a ride-on toy that turns everyday into an adventure.

Droyd Romper review: an award-winning electric tricycle for kids
Kids will have hours of fun with this electric trike toy

Now that summer break has arrived, I hear, “Mom, I’m bored,” all too often. Well, I found something to get them off their tablets—the Droyd Romper. This electric tricycle for kids lets them drive freely at speeds I control.

At first glance, the Droyd Romper looks like a typical toy trike. But, with a brushed DC motor and a 24v lithium-ion battery, this is no ordinary three-wheeler. It gives kids ages 3+ a taste of driving freedom and is primed for fun afternoons.

What’s more, with two modes for speed that parents can control and a smooth-launch feature, the Romper is super safe. Want to learn more? Keep reading to see if this tricycle is a good fit for your family!

Droyd Romper in a YouTube video

Treat the kids to an electric-powered trike

My kids are thrilled by any kind of toy they can drive, so the Droyd Romper is a hit. With the brushed DC motor and 24v lithium-ion battery, they can go on adventure rides around our property. All they have to do is press the start button to coast along our trails and sidewalks.

When they want a little extra speed, the thumb-actuated accelerator provides it, adding more oomph. It’s excellent for driving races and pretend missions in the backyard. I’ve noticed that this button is particularly intuitive for young kids. It doesn’t take long for them to get the hang of it, and it gives them a sense of control and confidence. They love being able to press the button and feel the Romper respond instantly. It’s like their very own mini vehicle, sized for them.

Droyd Romper in lifestyle scenes

Have peace of mind with the safety features

As a parent, I’m a safety nut. I only buy my kids age-appropriate toys covered with safety certifications. So, I was relieved that this electric tricycle for kids meets my requirements. Droyd products use only the highest-quality materials and components. Plus, the company says that its quality control includes comprehensive outbound and inbound processes.

Smooth launch control

Beyond the company’s internal safety checks, the electric tricycle has impressive safeguards. First, there’s the smooth launch control. It ensures that the kids’ every start is slow and controlled, preventing any injuries that might result from a fast-starting motor.

Parental speed control key

Next, with the parental speed control key, I can ensure that the Droyd Romper stays at the speed I set. I lock in the speed (usually the 3 mph setting) using the included key, which ensures my kids never travel faster than I want them to.

Two modes for speed

What’s more, with 2 speed settings, High (6 mph) & Low (3 mph), this electric tricycle for kids is fun for both my older and younger child.

These, along with the multicolor LED lights and adjustable safety flag, ensure my kids stay safe while having fun tricycle outdoors.

Droyd Romper in a residential area

Choose an award-winning design

Droyd takes pride in making some of the best electric ridables in the world. The Romper, for its part, boasts 4 awards: Mom’s Choice Awards, The Toy Insider, Toy of the Year Award, and Parents’ Picks.

So, it’s a product that has distinguished itself from the rest and that judging panels have deemed a great choice. Parents can trust that it’s a fun yet safe toy.

Go for an all-terrain electric toy tricycle

What really sets the Droyd Romper apart is its rugged build and all-terrain readiness. Our yard has a mix of grass, gravel, and paved paths, and the Romper handles all of it with ease. The sturdy all-plastic body can take the occasional bump or scrape without any issues, making it durable enough for all the rough-and-tumble adventures my kids dream up.

The Romper’s design is truly versatile. We’ve taken it to parks, playgrounds, and even on a family camping trip. It’s robust enough to handle different environments, and my kids love the thrill of riding their trike over varied surfaces. It’s amazing to see how a well-designed ride-on toy can open up a world of exploration and play.

Why the Droyd Romper Stands Out

The Droyd Romper brings adventure and independence to my kids. Its thoughtful design and robust features make it a great choice for any parent looking to combine fun with safety. From the bright LED lights to the all-terrain capabilities, every aspect of the Romper is crafted with kids and parents in mind.

If you’re on the fence about getting one, I can wholeheartedly recommend it. Plus, knowing it’s a product backed by multiple awards gives me extra confidence in its quality and design. So, go ahead—let your kids experience the thrill of electric mobility with the Droyd Romper.

Want to buy your kids a Droyd Romper? They’re just $139 on the official website.

Product Reviews

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Samsung x Paris 2024: embrace sleek style with this Paris Olympics 2024 merch
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung x Paris 2024: embrace sleek style with this Paris Olympics 2024 merch
Samsung is set for tomorrow’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, but did you know that the company is also a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner? To commemorate the Games and dial up the excitement, Samsung has launched an elegant collection of..
From stylish to practical: 10 gift ideas for women
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
From stylish to practical: 10 gift ideas for women
Finding a gift for the woman in your life can be fun but challenging. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday, holiday, or just because, the goal is to find her something that brings comfort and joy. I’m here to help..
DJI diversifies: a look at the new DJI Avinox Drive System
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
DJI diversifies: a look at the new DJI Avinox Drive System
Known for producing awesome drones, DJI, the Chinese tech giant, announced its new Avinox Drive System for eBikes earlier this week. Because of a possible (and probable) US ban on its drones, DJI is branching out into new areas. As..
Early Amazon Prime Day deals you need to see
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Early Amazon Prime Day deals you need to see
Hey there, bargain hunters! Get ready to snag some incredible deals because Amazon Prime Day is approaching. And, to add to the excitement, brands are already announcing deals. So that’s what we’re highlighting today. These are the early Amazon Prime..
Meta Quest 3S leaks: Could it be the best VR headset 2024?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Meta Quest 3S leaks: Could it be the best VR headset 2024?
Are you looking to dive into realistic digital worlds but don’t want to spend big on the Meta Quest 3 and are disappointed that the Quest 2 is sold out? Meta Quest 3S leaks reveal that you may get plenty..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Top 10 unisex gift ideas that everyone will love this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 10 unisex gift ideas that everyone will love this year

Need a gift for someone you don’t know? Whether you’re shopping for the office grab-bag exchange or a present for someone on your spouse’s side of the family, buy something that’s sure to delight everyone on your list. I’m here..
Homey Pro review: A universally compatible smart home hub supporting 50,000+ devices
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Homey Pro review: A universally compatible smart home hub supporting 50,000+ devices

Upgrading my smart home setup has been on my to-do list for some time. Specifically, I’ve wanted to connect all my sensors, alarms, etc, from various companies to just 1 hub. Now I can, with the Homey Pro. This universally..
Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks: Everything we know so far
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 leaks: Everything we know so far

Samsung’s next big event, Galaxy Unpacked 2024, takes place on July 10 in Paris. Whether you’re anticipating foldable phones or the new smart ring, there’s a lot to look forward to. Want to know what to expect ahead of the..
PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 review: Switching modes is a breeze with this folio for iPad Pro
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 review: Switching modes is a breeze with this folio for iPad Pro

My iPad Pro is an all-day companion. I use it to shop for groceries, view important documents, or watch a video recipe while I cook. Until recently, I only had a simple protective case for it. Then came the PITAKA..
Useful housewarming gifts: 9 smart home security products
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

Useful housewarming gifts: 9 smart home security products

When considering a housewarming gift for someone who has just purchased a new home, it’s helpful to think about what they might need to settle in comfortably. Safety is paramount—have they equipped their new space with essentials like a reliable..
Amazon Prime Day tips: shop smart and save big
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Amazon Prime Day tips: shop smart and save big

Amazon’s Prime Day event is scheduled for July 16–17. Like every year, Amazon Prime members can score epic deals on top-tier brands. But with millions of discounts scattered across 35 product categories, how can people find what they want at..