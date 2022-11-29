Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Got a little engineer in your life? We found plenty of toys they can build, program, and even launch into the air. Check them out!

Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet in use

Christmas is less than a month away. So if you have a little scientist or engineer, you’re scouring reviews for the best STEM gadgets. And that’s where this roundup comes in. If you want to give gifts that go beyond dolls and action figures, we’ve got 10 to suggest.

Related: Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

A coding robot is an excellent way to introduce coding and robotics to a youngster. We love the ClicBot because the pieces click together, making them easy for small hands to manipulate.

Then, if your child loves hands-on physics projects, there’s the Smartivity Hydraulic Plane Launcher Wooden Model. It’s fun to assemble and, as per the name, launches a paper plane into the air.

Introduce your child to STEM concepts through play this holiday season with these incredibly cool gifts.

1. The Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog teaches coding in Scratch/C++/Python and suits all ages.

Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog design

Introduce your child to coding with the Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog. Its DIY design offers a hands-on way to learn STEM and robotics concepts. Kids can build their pet, customize it, and program it with cute tricks.

Get it for $214 on the official website.

2. The Circuit Coder MicroPython on ESP32 Starter Kit can teach even complete beginners industry-level techniques.

Circuit Coder MicroPython on ESP32 Starter Kit in use

The Circuit Coder MicroPython on ESP32 Starter Kit shows teens how to program and create the products they use every day. Using the ESP32 microcontroller, learners develop a working understanding of Python. They’ll also learn to use and control electronic components.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

3. The Computer Engineering for Babies book introduces basic computer logic gates while letting them push as many buttons as they please.

Computer Engineering for Babies educational book demo

Let your baby push all the buttons in the Computer Engineering for Babies educational book. This clever baby book features 2 buttons and an LED. It introduces NOT, AND, OR, XOR, and a Latch, making it one of the best STEM gadgets for babies.

Preorder it for $33. The estimated delivery is December 2022.

4. The lunii My Fabulous Storyteller screen-free kids’ book plays songs, stories, meditation sessions, and more.

lunii My Fabulous Storyteller screen-free kids’ book on the table

Help a youngster stretch their imagination with the lunii My Fabulous Storyteller screen-free kids’ book. It comes with 48 stories that kids can follow. They can also record their own adventures. It’s suitable for children ages 3 to 8.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

5. The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet lets your kids discover thousands of books, games, and songs on a kid-friendly platform.

Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet in use

There’s so much a child can learn online, but there’s also a lot to be wary of. With the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet, your kids can access Kidomi’s kid-friendly platform. It lets you manage screen time, create content barriers, and more. Certified by the KidSAFE Seal Program, this tablet offers an ad-free experience.

Get it for $168.

6. The ClicBot Kids’ coding robot is designed for beginners, helping kids build and personalize their own pet robot.

ClicBot kids’ coding robot in use

An excellent robot for kids and families, the ClicBot Kids’ coding robot has a unique modular design. The starter kit has 2 personalities, Bic and Bac. Overall, this gadget teaches robotics and problem-solving skills, making it one of the best STEM gadget gifts.

Get it for $424.99 on the official website.

7. The Squaregles Starter Set magnetic building kit encourages your child to build and plan different structures.

Squaregles Starter Set magnetic building kit in use

Strengthen STEAM skills with the Squaregles Starter Set magnetic building kit. It gives your kids everything they need to build and create their own structures and stories, combining this physical world with art.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

8. The Smartivity Hydraulic Plane Launcher teaches kids about hydraulic systems by sending a paper plane through the air.

Smartivity Hydraulic Plane Launcher in use

Know a child who loves tinkering? Get them the Smartivity Hydraulic Plane Launcher. It teaches fundamental principles of aerodynamics, scissor mechanism, and hydraulic systems in a fun, sustainable way.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

9. The hand2mind Sensory Leaves Math Activity Set helps toddlers develop beginning math skills like counting and pattern making.

hand2mind Sensory Leaves Math Activity Set in use

Help your child develop a lifelong love for math with the hand2mind Sensory Leaves Math Activity set. It includes 36 leaf-shaped counters, an activity guide, and 10 activity cards. They help your child learn to count, compare, and more. It’s one of the best STEM gadgets.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

10. The LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Set engages students to think critically and uses drag-and-drop coding language based on Scratch.

Offer your student the STEM skills they need to become innovative leaders tomorrow with the LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Set. It contains fun learning activities that help students think critically and solve real-world problems.

Get it for $384.95 on the official website.

Inspire your kid to create and learn while having fun this holiday season with the best STEM gadgets. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜