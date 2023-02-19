10 Home gadgets to satisfy your inner Marie Kondo

Does clutter drive you crazy? Then check out these new home gadgets. They're so practical, even Marie Kondo would love them.

Love organizing your closets? Maybe your ideal day involves cleaning your home office from top to bottom. If either of these is true, you probably have an inner Marie Kondo. And that’s where these home gadgets Marie Kondo would love come in.

If your current vacuum sparks zero joy, consider the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop. Its modern, stylish design looks great in any home. Plus, the cleaning tech keeps your floors spotless.

Then, rather than add more tech clutter to your house, you can go for the mui Board. It’s made of wood and lets you access information and manage gadgets.

Build a harmonious home, just like Marie Kondo would, with the gadgets below!

1. The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop has a sleek form and blends into your interior. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor in white

Keep your floors spic and span with the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop. It combines a stick vacuum and a mop with steam power. Even better, the mop requires no detergent.

2. The mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display panel has a natural wood exterior. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

mui Board in a child’s bedroom

Who says smart home gadgets have to be made of plastic? Featuring a softer look, the mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display uses natural wood. Use it to organize communications, manage smart home gadgets, and more.

3. The FITURE Mini interactive fitness mirror is a smart workout mirror with a compact footprint. Buy it for $850 on the brand’s website.

FITURE Mini Compact Interactive Fitness Mirror
FITURE Mini and a person exercising

Save space with your next workout equipment purchase when you go for the Fiture Mini interactive fitness mirror. Its compact, 2-in-1 design is space-friendly, making it one of the best smart home gadgets Marie Kondo would love.

4. The Kohler Statement VES Showerhead and Handshower give you efficient yet luxurious showers. They start at $85 on the official website.

Kohler Statement VES Showerhead and Handshower
Kohler Statement VES Handshower in gray

Save water while you shower and still get plenty of coverage with the Kohler Statement VES Showerhead and Handshower. With their Variable Eco-Spray (VES), they use up to 40% less water than standard showerheads.

5. The Bundant smart kitchen gadget system automatically reorders new products before you run out. Preorder the Starter Bundle for about $34.

Bundant Smart Home Essentials Organization System
Bundant front view

Organize your laundry capsules and more with the Bundant smart kitchen gadget system. Consisting of a Wi-Fi-connected scale and a sleeve that fits over your kitchen containers, this gadget alerts you when you’re running low on a product and automatically reorders it for you.

6. The SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub connects Bluetooth-only products to Matter. It’s priced at $69 and is coming soon.

SwitchBot Hub 2 on a table

Make your smart home gadgets easier to control with the SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub. It has an integrated thermo-hydrometer and connects existing SwitchBot Bluetooth products to Matter platforms. It’s one of our favorite home gadgets Marie Kondo would love.

7. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC Unit disguises an air conditioner as a wall-hanging gallery frame. Inquire about buying it on the brand’s website.

LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC Unit on a wall

Need an AC unit? Make it discreet and get the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC Unit. It looks like framed artwork but packs powerful air-cooling technology. What’s more, you can control it from anywhere with the LG ThinQ app.

8. The Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner series keeps your carpets spotless with intelligent tech. It starts at $349 on the official website.

Tineco CARPET ONE product video

Maintain clean carpets all around your house with the Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner series. Both have a motor power of 1,300 watts, PowerDry, and Heated Wash. Marie Kondo won’t believe how spotless your area rugs are if she visits.

9. The Aim Clamp Light adjustable lamp by Smart Design affixes to bookshelves and desks. Get it for $198 on the company website.

Aim Clamp Light
Aim Clamp Light in green

Illuminate your work desk, kitchen table, reading nook, and more while saving space with the Aim Clamp Light adjustable lamp by Smart Design. It clamps above your work surface, bringing light to corners. It’s one of those home gadgets Marie Kondo would want for herself.

10. The Holme & Hadfield The Hub docking station organizes and docks your mobile accessories. Purchase it for $75 on the brand’s website.

Holme and Hadfield The Hub docking station
Holme & Hadfield The Hub on a side table

Tired of searching the house for your earbuds, smartwatch, and smartphone? Set them all on the Holme & Hadfield The Hub docking station. It has a classic design, organizes your accessories, and allows for phone and earbud charging.

Marie Kondo would totally love these gadgets. They cut down on clutter, use minimal space, and have beautiful designs, all elements of home management she supports. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

