By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 8, 2023, 9:17 am EST under Daily Digest,

Keep an eye on your property from anywhere with these smart outdoor security cameras. We're highlighting Wyze, eufy, Ring, and more. Check them out in the blog!

Kuna Camera Floodlight in use

Smart outdoor security cameras are excellent for deterring vandalism. And, they can show you exactly who your perpetrator is—whether it’s a stranger, a woodland creature, or someone familiar. Like most smart home gadgets, there are many to choose from. These are some of the best in 2023.

A great camera for the outdoors is the Wyze Cam OG. This weatherproof security camera offers fast livestreaming, syncing you with goings-on at home.

Then, you can keep watch over your home day or night, in color, thanks to the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. Its Color Night Vision makes surroundings and people, animals, and objects clearer in the dark.

Boost your home’s safety with these smart outdoor security cameras.

1. The Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera boasts 2023 upgrades, including quicker livestreaming. Buy it for $19.99 on the official website.

Wyze Cam OG intro video

The Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera withstands harsh weather with an IP65 weather resistance rating. Meanwhile, its 2023 upgrades include better 2-way audio, a built-in spotlight, faster notifications, and more.

2. The eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera monitors your yard without wires thanks to a 4G connection. Get this camera for $169.99 on the brand’s website.

10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home
eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera on a tree

Get a security cam that is built for the outdoors with the eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera. It doesn’t need Wi-Fi thanks to its 3G/4G LTE connection. Even better, the built-in battery stores twice the power of other 4G cameras.

3. The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus keeps you in the know with Color Night Vision and 1080p HD video. It costs $129.99 on Amazon.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus on an exterior wall

Monitor your home day and night with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. It shows your property in clear detail in nearly any weather. Plus, you can thwart threats with integrated spotlights and 2-way talk. It’s one of the best smart outdoor security cameras available.

4. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera shows you what’s happening in your backyard or driveway. Purchase it for $99.99 on Amazon.

10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera at night

Add advanced security features to your home with the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. It has enhanced motion detection, night view in color, and a built-in siren to deter intruders. Moreover, the Blink app lets you hear, see, and speak to people and pets.

5. The Vivint Camera Pro senses threats to your home, using light and sound to prevent them. Contact the company for price information.

Vivint Indoor
Vivint Camera Pro outdoors

Scare away thieves and lurkers with the Vivint Camera Pro. It detects unusual movement and then causes a ruckus with light and sound to alert you. This camera also includes package detection, 2-way talk, 3x zoom, and more.

6. The TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera system is easy to install and boasts a long battery life. Get this security cam for $139.99 on the official website.

TP Link Tapo C
TP-Link Tapo C420S2 and a garage door

See all the details of what’s going on outside your home with the TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera system. The Starlight Sensor gives you clearer night vision than ever, even in low light. What’s more, it works with Alexa and Google Home. It’s one of our favorite smart outdoor security cameras.

7. The Kuna Camera Floodlight illuminates every angle with 270 degrees of outdoor detection. Buy it for $243 on the company’s website.

10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home
Kuna Camera Floodlight in use

Improve the security around your property with the Kuna Camera Floodlight. It shines 2,400 lumens and offers a 70-foot range of motion detection. Meanwhile, 270 degrees of detection covers nearly every corner of your yard.

8. The Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera gives you expanded coverage and eliminates blind spots. Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

Lorex 2K PanTilt
Lorex 2K Pan Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera

View a full picture of your property with the Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera. Thanks to its vertical and horizontal rotation, it covers all angles and eliminates blind spots. Moreover, it has warning lights, color night vision, and an IP66 weatherproof rating.

9. The abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera recognizes people approaching and captures a clip. Get it for $26.99 on the website.

abode Cam 2 info video

Create a personalized home surveillance system with the abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera. You can connect as many cameras as you’d like. Each connects to Wi-Fi, has full-color night vision, person/package/pet detection, and more. It’s one of the best smart outdoor security cameras.

10. The Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera keeps an eye on your home at all times in 1080p resolution. Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home
Eve Outdoor Cam on a brick wall

Guard your home and privacy with the Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera. It keeps a watchful eye over your property using Apple HomeKit Secure Video. The end-to-end encryption ensures only you can view recorded and live video.

These home security cams give you peace of mind and enhance your home’s safety. Which one would you love to own? Tell us in the comments!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
