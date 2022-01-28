10 Product concepts of 2022: Razer Project Sophia, Dell Concept Pari & more

From Razer's gaming desk to BMW's color-changing vehicle, product concepts in 2022 are impressive. Keep reading to see what designers and engineers have dreamed up for this year and beyond.

Microsoft Flowspace Pod concept design

It wouldn’t be January without a host of new concept gadgets to blow our minds and inspire innovation this year and beyond. And these 10 product concepts of 2022 don’t disappoint.

On the useful end of the spectrum is the Dell Concept Pari. This cool little webcam is magnetic and can attach anywhere on your computer or laptop, giving you more versatility for work.

And for something more indulgent, there’s the LG Display Media Chair. It’s a huge, ultra-comfortable reclining chair with a 1,500R curvature screen. It might not fit in most living rooms, but we can dream.

Will these products—or something like them—become mainstream? It’s anyone’s guess. Until then, have a look at the concepts below.

1. The Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk lets you personalize your gaming setup with up to 13 modules for unrivaled customization.

Razer Project Sophia in a video

What if you could redesign your gaming desk depending on what you’re playing? It’s possible with the Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk. It’s one of our favorite product concepts of 2022 because you can configure the 13 separate modules with components like secondary screens, pen tablets, touchscreen hotkey panels, and more.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

2. The Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam has a space-saving design and snaps anywhere on a computer or laptop for clear, versatile calls.

Dell Concept Pari on a monitor

Great for working from home, the Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam doesn’t take up much space, and you can snap it onto pretty much any part of your laptop or computer’s screen for more flexibility during calls.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

3. The Microsoft Flowspace Pod offers a calm space for deep work in a busy office environment thanks to fold-out privacy shields and a beautiful design.

Microsoft Flowspace Pod in an office

The Microsoft Flowspace Pod offers professionals the same quiet and focus at the office that they enjoy at home. Its privacy screens fold out and LED backlighting illuminates work for one of the most helpful concept products of 2022.

Learn more about this concept gadget on Red Dot.

4. The allin assistive concept mouse relies on wrist movements for navigation and clicks. It makes computer work more inclusive.

allin assistive concept mouse in colors

Designed to assist people with carpal tunnel syndrome or hand amputation disorders, the allin assistive concept mouse is wrist-shaped and lets users roll their wrist inward and outward for clicks.

Learn more about this gadget on Bēhance.

5. The CHAU wireless and portable charger untethers you from a wall outlet thanks to a built-in auxiliary battery you can easily remove.

CHAU wireless and portable charger in colors

Wouldn’t it be great if you could move around the room while still wirelessly charging your phone? With the CHAU wireless and portable charger, that’s a possibility. This concept charger has a built-in power bank that detaches from the main device, allowing you to move freely.

Learn more about this gadget on Designerdot.

6. The Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device analyzes your health and modifies your smart home to improve sleep and productivity.

Recipe Design Soove on a coffee table

The Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device is one of the best product concepts of 2022 because it looks after your health. Featuring advanced facial tracking, it scans your face for signs of stress. After a reading, it connects with your smart home, making helpful adjustments.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

7. The LG Display Media Chair lets you relax in front of a 55-inch OLED display. The reclining curved chair is extremely comfortable.

LG Display Media Chair with a woman watching TV

Your Netflix binges get more immersive with the LG Display Media Chair. Making its debut at CES 2022, this chair is super comfy, while the screen’s 1,500R curvature is the ideal viewing angle. It’s one of the coolest concept products of 2022.

Learn more about it on the official website.

8. The TCL XR Concept Glasses are a good replacement for your smartphone. They can start your car, manage your smart home, and more.

TCL XR Concept Glasses in black

Want to step into the future? Try on the TCL XR Concept Glasses. Equipped with a MicroLED display with holographic waveguide tech, the let you rely on them for live navigation, real-time collaboration, and much more.

Learn more about this concept gadget on the official website.

9. The DAB Motors CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle marks the manufacturer’s transition to electric models and has a minimalist design.

DAB Motors Concept-E in a parking lot

Making the change to electric, the DAB Motors CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle combines a minimal design with high-tech components. It uses the company’s iconic flying back form along with a 10 kW motor and 51.8V Li-ion battery.

Learn more about this concept gadget on the official website.

10. The BMW iX Flow concept car uses E-Ink to change its exterior color at the touch of a button, cutting heating and cooling use.

BMW iX Flow in different colors

Another of our favorite product concepts of 2022 is the BMW iX Flow concept car. It uses E-Ink to transform a vehicle’s colors to white, black, or gray, depending on your preferences. The tech also reduces energy use for heating and cooling.

Learn more about this concept gadget on the official website.

We’re so excited about these 2022 concept gadgets and what they mean for future products. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

