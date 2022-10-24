Best projectors buyer’s guide 2022—Leica, LG, Epson, and more

Looking to buy a projector? These are some of our favorites in 2022. Add them to your home theater for realistic movie nights.

LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors

You want your movie nights to be cinematic. And with all the cool projectors on the market, a big-screen TV probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Nope, you want a laser projector that throws large screens at the wall from less than an inch away or a smart projector that you can use in the afternoon. Whatever you have in mind, you’ll find it in today’s best projectors buyer’s guide 2022.

For a significant upgrade to your home theater, check out the LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE 4K UHD Laser UST Projector. Not only do they produce sharp images and up to a 2,000,0000:1 contrast ratio, but they also have a pretty sleek design.

Then, you can watch movies, symphonies, documentaries, and more the way the artist intended with the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector. It reproduces color in a natural way, in any environment, thanks to 2,700 lumens of brightness.

Ready to make every night movie night? Then discover the projectors below.

1. The Leica Cine 1 laser TV

Leica Cine 1 in use

Featuring the iconic Leica look, the Leica Cine 1 laser TV adds quality images to your movie nights. It offers a vivid 4K display with rich colors and high resolution. What’s more, the ultra-short-throw lens is pretty impressive, as is the sound from the built-in Dolby Atmos speakers.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

LG‘s been quite innovative with its laser projectors this year, and their sleek designs are well worth checking out. Here are 2 of our favorites:

2. The LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors offer vivid movies with 3,000 and 3,700 ANSI lumens, respectively.

LG CineBeam HU915QE in a lifestyle scene

The LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors are just as gorgeous as the images they produce. Both shine massive 120″ pictures at just 18.3 centimeters from the walls. Then, their 3-channel laser technology offers a separate light source for each RBG color.

Get it for $5,199.99 on the official website.

3. The LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 series creates up to a 300″ picture. That’s almost as large as a movie theater screen.

LG CineBeam 4K Projector showing a movie

Recreate the movie-going experience at home with the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 series. These aesthetically-pleasing projectors deliver 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 4K UHD resolution for high-quality, realistic pictures. It’s a great choice on our best projectors buyer’s guide 2022

Get it for $1,998.99 on Amazon.

4. The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector has a portable design, letting you take movie night with you anywhere, from a friend’s house to your driveway.

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector on a table

Treat your friends to epic movies at their place with the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector. Its 180° design delivers a big screen experience on slanted walls, ceilings, outdoor surfaces, and more.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

5. The Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector lets you watch movies, shows, and more the way the artist intended.

Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector video

Watch your favorite content how you were meant to with the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector. It features a new Laser Array Light Source for 4K pictures and up to 2,700 lumens.

Get it for $4,999 on the official website.

6. The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K outdoors

You won’t have to switch off all the lights to watch movies with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector. Every pixel shines thanks to the 4K UHD quality, while an eye guard keeps pets and kids safe, which is why it made our best projectors buyer’s guide 2022.

Get it for $2,199.99 on the official website.

As always, BenQ has released excellent projectors in 2022—ideal for both movies and games. Their helpful viewing modes upgrade the picture according to your content.

7. The BenQ TH585P entertainment projector

BenQ TH585P in a video

Enjoy a giant 100″ screen for movies and games with the BenQ TH585P entertainment projector. It comes with a built-in 10-watt speaker for high-quality sound. Then, the low latency is ideal for any gaming experience.

Get it for $599 on Amazon.

8. The BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector

BenQ GV30 projecting a movie

Get a great picture anytime, anywhere with the BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector. Thanks to its 135° projection angle, you can watch movies from atypical angles. Plus, the 3 viewing modes—Plus, Cinema, and Day Time—adapt the lighting according to the time of day and your surroundings.

Get it for $459 on Amazon.

XGIMI is the brand to consider for high-end, stylish projectors in 2022. Add either of these projectors to your living room to take movie nights to new heights.

9. The XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector

XGIMI Aura 4K in a living room

Enjoy a crystal-clear picture along with lifelike sound when you invite the XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector to your movie nights. It brings an impressive 4K UHD resolution along with 2,400 ANSI lumens. And the audio system by Harman Kardon adds stunning, realistic audio. It’s one of our favorite products in our best projectors buyer’s guide 2022.

Get it for $2,799 on the official website.

10. The XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector is another great home theater projector with its proprietary optical engine.

XGIMI Horizon Pro on a table

Want premium, clear images from your home projector? Go for the XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector. It improves your content with 8.29 million pixels and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. Even better, the Screen Adaptation technology automatically adds focus, AI object detection, and keystone correction.

Get it for $1,699 on Amazon.

Ready for incredible movie nights at home and wherever? Go for any of the products in the Best Projectors buyer’s guide 2022. Do you own a projector you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

