CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more

And just like that, CES 2022 has come to an end. This year, we didn't see much futuristic tech, but we loved the innovative gaming and smart home products. Razer, as usual, announced super innovative gaming gadgets—including a patent-pending wearable air purifier. With that said, let's take a look at some of the best gadgets from day 3, the final day of CES 2022.

Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk from CES 2022

CES 2022 has come to an end, and here are the best gadgets from the final day. From Razer’s outstanding product concepts—including the Project Sophia concept gaming desk—to Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector, today’s roundup has some of the best gadgets of 2022.

What kind of products did we see today? From smart home tech to gaming innovation, this list has it all. Keep scrolling for all the cool tech and gadgets from the last day of CES 2022.

1. Sony Bravia MASTER Series A95K QD-OLED TV boasts Cognitive Processor XR & total immersion.

Sony Bravia MASTER Series A95K QD-OLED TV

Immerse yourself completely in whatever you want to watch with the Sony Bravia MASTER Series A95K QD-OLED TV from CES 2022 day 3. Offering the Cognitive Processor XRm this television understands how you see and hear. In doing so, it creates an experience that completely immerses you. Moreover, it boasts XR OLED Contrast Pro, which adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

2. Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ has the UltraSharp Webcam.

Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ

Set yourself up for better video conferences with the Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ. It comes with Dell’s UltraSharp Webcam, delivering high-quality video thanks to its 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor. This workspace gadget stays focused on you even if you move and removes graininess and blur in low light. What’s more, the echo-canceling microphones and 14W speakers make it feel like you’re meeting in person.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

3. Released on CES 2022 day 3, the Belkin Soundform Immerse noise-canceling earbuds seamlessly connect to multiple devices.

Belkin Soundform Immerse noise-canceling earbuds

Enjoy audiophile-quality audio throughout your day when you own the Belkin Soundform Immerse noise-canceling earbuds. They feature a Bluetooth chipset with Multipoint technology, connecting the buds to phones, laptops, and tablets without a hitch. That way, you’ll never miss a beat. What’s more, the three microphones in each earbud use dual beamforming technology to eliminate ambient noise.

The product is coming soon for $179.99.

4. Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop features 32 GB of RAM & a 3 ms response time for fluid gameplay.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Enjoy games with a large bandwidth with the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Available in 3 models (with processor and screen size options), it can handle multiple applications at once. In fact, this laptop features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. All the while, with up to 32 GB of RAM, it can handle extensive gaming sessions.

This CES 2022 day 3 product is coming soon for $1099.99.

5. Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector comes with auto-focus and auto-leveling features.

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector

With a portable design and compact form factor, the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector makes a great device for entertainment on the go. This device features auto-level, auto-focus and auto-keystone capabilities to give you a perfect picture every time. Additionally, the Freestyle is not just a projector, but also a smart speaker and ambient lighting device. It weighs only 830 grams so that you can change any space into a screen with ease.

Preorder yours now for $899.99.

6. Razer Project Sophia from CES 2022 day 3 is a concept gaming desk that supports 13 separate modules for personalization.

Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk

Level up any home setup with the Razer Project Sophia modular gaming desk concept. It supports up to 13 separate modules for unmatched personalization. In fact, you can configure each setting with a variety of task-specific components. This includes secondary screens, touchscreen hotkey panels, pen tablets, and more. Furthermore, the Razer Project Sophia only takes seconds to reconfigure with external capture cards, audio mixer units, and system monitoring tools.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

7. Cync Smart Thermostat doesn’t require a wire and is compatible in nearly every home.

Cync Smart Thermostat

Install the Cync Smart Thermostat without a wire for a stress-free installation process. Featuring a large, sleek, and high-contrast display, it makes on-site control simple. Moreover, the Cync Smart Thermostat, which is compatible in nearly every home, doesn’t require a hub for “away from home” control using the brand’s app. Working in unison with the brand’s Room Temperature Sensors, it monitors individual rooms or the entire home to optimize your comfort.

The product is coming soon for $119.99.

8. JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker boasts a music-syncing light show.

JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker

Have the music take center stage at your next party when you include the JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker, which was launched on CES 2022 day 3. This cool gadget features a 100-watt output for serious power. Even better, the integrated light show moves to the beat of your music, setting a lively atmosphere. The speaker also comes with a digital wireless microphone. That way, you and your friends can sing along to your favorite songs.

The product is coming soon for $394.

9. Razer Zephyr Pro wearable air purifier has patent-pending voice amplification technology.

Razer Zephyr Pro wearable air purifier

Be heard clearly while wearing the Razer Zephyr Pro wearable air purifier. That’s because this face mask offers patent-pending technology that amplifies your voice. So, even when you’re staying a safe social distance away from others, your speech will be clear and not at all muffled. The next-generation design from the previous model—Razer Zephyr—this one keeps you safe and healthy as well. It uses replaceable N95-grade filters to give you daily two-way protection.

The product is coming soon for $150.

10. One of the best from CES 2022 day 3, the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair can generate arcade-style tactile sensations.

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair

Enjoy an immersive gaming experience like never before with the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair. This chair generates arcade-style tactile sensations with a powerful haptic engine. With all-day comfort and intense gaming realism, this gaming chair is like no other. It simulates real-world force and tactile feedback that’s both powerful and precise. Additionally, you can customize the Razer logo on the headrest to make the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense a true centerpiece.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

11. ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401) features space-themed, futuristic graphics.

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401)

Upgrade to the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401) for space-themed graphics on the lid and keyboard. You’ll also receive a futuristic 3.5-inch OLED ZenVision display on the lid that shares notifications, animations, or text. Moreover, this laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio with an OLED PANTONE Validated 14-inch display. All the while, the 92% screen-to-body ratio and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care enhance the screen quality.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

12. Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor and battery life.

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

Up level your health and fitness with the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Gaming Smartwatch. It features an improved heart rate sensor for continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Best of all, the upgraded SpO2 sensor tracks your body oxygen measurements to analyze how well your body circulates oxygen over time. Moreover, this Razer and Fossil watch includes the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform for enhanced battery life.

The product from CES 2022 day 3 is coming soon for $329.

13. Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell features a super-wide 178° field of view & a 4 MP camera.

Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell

Safely monitor your home with the Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell. Working exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, it’s an easy and secure way to feel safer indoors or get peace of mind when leaving your property unattended. Moreover, this Belkin doorbell features a super-wide 178° field of view. So you can see a package directly in front of your door. Furthermore, this gadget allows you to use face recognition and smart notifications to view who’s at your door from your iOS device.

Preorder the product for $249.99.

14. AnkerWork B600 all-in-one video bar has a 2K camera, 4 mics, speakers & a light bar.

AnkerWork B600 all-in-one video bar

Make remote work simpler by using the AnkerWork B600 all-in-one video bar. This does-it-all gadget includes a 2K camera, 4 microphones, integrated speakers, and a supplemental light bar. All you have to do is simply attach it to the top of your computer or monitor using the USB-C cable. Then, you can kiss your separate speakers and ring light goodbye and clear up space on your desk. Use it at home for family chats, in your office at work, or in your home office.

Preorder the product for $184.99.

15. LG InstaView refrigerator 2022 illuminates when you knock twice, keeping cold air in.

LG InstaView refrigerator 2022

Upgrade your kitchen when you add the LG InstaView refrigerator 2022. Incredibly, this kitchen gadget’s interior illuminates when you knock twice, keeping cold air in while you browse. What’s more, it improves beverages by producing Craft Ice. Yes, this refrigerator makes those spherical balls of ice that you enjoy at restaurants and bars, elevating your home dining. Even better, the ice melts slowly and forms in batches of 3–6 each day.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

16. Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto is an easier way to connect your phone.

Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter

Simply your phone’s connection to your car’s current Android Auto infotainment system with the Motorola MA 1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto. Its wireless design removes the hassle of dealing with cords when connecting your phone to your car. This is made possible thanks to Google technology which allows you to connect your phone to an existing USB-enabled vehicle wirelessly. What’s more, you get fast media transmission with 5 GHz Wi-Fi and a seamless connection.

The product is coming soon for $102.

17. Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) features a slimmer silhouette.

Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H)

Game for longer when you have the Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H). Crafted with a slimmer silhouette, soft memory foam earcups, and leatherette covering, gaming just got more comfortable. Moreover, the Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) enhances sound—so it’ll feel like the scene is happening in your room. This is all thanks to the immersive multidimensional audio, which is powered by Dolby Atmos, along with ANC technology.

The product is coming soon for $199.99.

18. Skydio 2+ autonomous drone has KeyFrame tech to define complex camera movements and play them back.

Skydio 2+ autonomous drone has KeyFrame tech

Enhancing the previous model, the Skydio 2+ autonomous drone boasts serious improvements. Better in both hardware and software ways, it comes with Skydio KeyFrame. This is an AI skill that lets you design and capture smooth, complex camera moves. And it takes only a few taps. Get those mind-bending cinematic shots that you want—in an easy way—with KeyFrame. Unlike manual drones, this autonomous one ensures even beginners can create dynamic, smooth, and creative shots in tough environments.

You can get the product is $1099.

19. CyberPowerPC Kinetic Series Chassis Gaming PCs have 18 vents that open and close.

CyberPowerPC Kinetic Series Chassis Gaming PCs

Inspired by kinetic architecture, the CyberPowerPC Kinetic Series Chassis Gaming PCs has vents that seem to move on their own. Opening and closing through intelligent airflow technology, these individually controlled vents adjust according to the system’s internal temperature. More than just a fun design feature, these vents have a purposeful design. They allow the structure to move out of necessity, not just as a way to look cool.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

20. ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard has a customizable AniMe Matrix LED display.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard

Personalize the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II Animate LED gaming keyboard to your liking. It features a customizable AniMe Matrix LED display and swappable ROG NX or Cherry mechanical switches, allowing you to make adjustments to suit you. In fact, it boasts 312 programmable mini LEDs to show audio visualizations, let you set indicators, and more. You can also see mail notifications, laptop battery life, and the date from this display.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

Which one of these gadgets should make it to the best of CES? Share with us in the comments below.

