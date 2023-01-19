10 travel gadgets you need in 2023: 120W travel adapter, smart carry-on & more

Travel better in 2023 with these gadgets. From Bowers & Wilkins to Twelve South, these brands ensure smoother adventures.

10 travel gadgets you need in 2023: 120W travel adapter, smart carry-on & more
Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter in white

Whether you travel across the country or globe, tech makes your journey more organized and relaxed. And these are the travel gadgets you need in 2023. We’re talking about noise-canceling headphones, a suitcase with a built-in wireless charger, and more.

Traveling to another country? Be prepared for different electrical outlets with the iBlockCube Swift. It charges 6 devices simultaneously and works in over 150 different countries.

Then, you can listen to in-flight music and movies using your wireless headphones when you have the Twelve South AirFly. This handy little Bluetooth transmitter works in any headphone jack and has volume controls.

Make your trips in 2023 better than ever with these gadgets.

1. The iBlockCube Swift 120W Travel adapter is super convenient for travel, charging up to 6 gadgets at once. Preorder it for $59.

iBlockCube Swift 120W Travel informational video

You can stop traveling with multiple chargers when you have the iBlockCube Swift 120W Travel adapter. This travel gadget simultaneously charges up to 6 devices. What’s more, it’s useable in over 150 countries due to its variable ports. It works with both 100V and 240V.

2. The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones offer luxurious noise cancelation. They cost $699 and is available from select retailers.

10 travel gadgets you need in 2023
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 on a person outdoors

Enjoy a relaxed, peaceful flight when you bring the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. They boast 6 microphones that deliver noise cancellation and clearer calls. Meanwhile, a single charge gives you 30 hours of use.

3. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger provides simple charging on the go in a compact footprint. Get it for $49.95 on the brand’s website.

OtterBox 2 in 1 Power Bank
OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger in silver

Simply stand the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger on its end and snap your Apple Watch to its magnets to start charging. What’s more, it supports Apple Watch Nightstand Mode, has a dual direction USB port, and fast charges Apple Watch. It’s one of our favorite travel gadgets you need in 2023.

4. The T-Mobile Un-carrier On smart magenta carry-on suitcase makes travel efficient with its wireless charger. Buy it for $325 on the official website.

T Mobile Un carrier
T-Mobile Un-Carrier On in magenta

Charge your devices easily during travel with the T-Mobile Un-Carrier On smart magenta carry-on suitcase. It comes with a removable power bank for 10,000 mAh of wireless USB-wired charging. It also has Tag Smart luggage tracking using Apple AirTag. Then, the top gives you a flat work surface.

5. The Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 adventure camera has a streamlined design that fits easily in your bag. Purchase it for $1,199.99 on the company website.

Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 intro video

Travel with a camera that doesn’t take up your entire bag when you have the Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 adventure camera. With an IP53 splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof rating, this camera is quite durable. Then, your photos will be stable with up to 6.5 steps of compensation.

6. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II blur out background noise for stress-free travel and adjust to your ears. They cost $249 on the company website.

10 travel gadgets you need in 2023
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

Prefer to travel with earbuds? Consider the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They let you enjoy on-the-move audio in comfort. In fact, they auto-adjust to your ears’ preferences for the best possible sound, which is why they made our list of travel gadgets you need in 2023.

7. The Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter connects your wireless headphones to in-flight entertainment. It costs $34.99 on the official website.

Twelve South AirFly
Twelve South AirFly with travel accessories

Use your wireless headphones to hear in-flight movies and music when you have the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter. It connects to any headphone jack and has 20 hours of battery life. Additionally, it has volume controls, so you won’t have to touch the seat back display.

8. The VOLTME Revo 140 3-port GaN III charger supports nearly all fast-charging technologies. Buy it for $99.99 on Amazon.

VOLTME Revo 140
VOLTME Revo 140 charging devices

Bring one charger for all your devices when you travel: the VOLTME Revo 140 3-port GaN III charger. With a design that’s 20% smaller than its predecessor’s, this charger is pretty travel friendly. What’s more, it supports fast-charging technology and has 3 ports.

9. The First Aid Mini VSSL is lightweight and contains emergency supplies for accidents en route. Get it for $51 on the brand’s website.

10 travel gadgets you need in 2023
First Aid Mini VSSL in red

Prepare for accidents during travel with the First Aid Mini VSSL. Sleek and slim, it holds disposable thermometers, antiseptic wipes, bandages, and much more. Best of all, it weighs under a pound, so it won’t overload your luggage. It’s one of the best travel gadgets you need in 2023.

10. The iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone 14 is the size of a lipstick and has a built-in lightning connector. Purchase it for $25.99 on Amazon.

10 travel gadgets you need in 2023
iWALK Mini Portable charger with a smartphone

Need a mini iPhone 14 charger for travel? The iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone 14 is it. Tiny but convenient, this charger’s built-in lightning connector plugs in an instant for an emergency charge.

Make 2023 your best travel year yet with these cool travel gadgets. Do you own any of the products above? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

