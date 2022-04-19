Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 19, 2022

Going on a trip this summer? Then pack the most modern travel gadgets of 2022 with you. They'll help you arrive at your destination relaxed and ready for fun.

Chipolo ONE Spot Bluetooth item finder in black

The summer 2022 travel season is almost here. To help you prep your suitcases, we’re rounding up some of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. From smart suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, these products make travel a breeze.

For one, the Plevo The Runner suitcase helps you avoid overweight fees with its built-in weight sensors. They weigh your luggage and sync the information with your flight data.

Then, the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones helps you shoot beautifully stable videos and photos, letting you relive your favorite memories all year long.

Make summer travel easier and more enjoyable than ever with the modern gadgets below.

1. The Plevo The Runner smart travel suitcase has a weight sensor, preventing unexpected overweight luggage fees at the airport.

Plevo The Runner in black

No one wants to pay an extra $150 for a slightly overweight bag. With the Plevo The Runner smart travel suitcase, you won’t have to. Its integrated weight sensors actually weigh your luggage and sync it with your flight information. Unlock it via face ID, touch ID, and Morse code.

Get it for $459 on the official website.

2. The Vesta Loop spiral travel pillow keeps you comfortable en route with 360° of head support and a helpful chin rest feature.

Vesta Loop around a woman’s neck

Are you too uncomfortable during air travel to sleep? Check out the Vesta Loop spiral travel pillow. Its spiral wrapping design is versatile and offers premium materials both inside and out. Delivering support at every angle, you’ll arrive at your destination well-rested and energetic.

Order it for $134.10.

3. The Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery charges your iPhone over 3 times on full power, and its cables retract for useful organization while traveling.

Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery with devices

Plan on watching movies throughout the entire flight? The Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery has your back, delivering extra power to your devices. In fact, its 10,300 mAh battery provides fast charging at up to 2.4A. Meanwhile, the hideaway cables pack neatly, making it one of our favorite travel gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

4. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones helps you capture smooth, pro-level footage, photos, and selfies while you travel. Plus, it packs easily.

DJI OM 5 Gimbal in a video

Shoot brag-worthy vacation videos with the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones. It works with most iPhones, keeping them stable during videos and photos. Then, the Story Mode feature gives you a template for creating a cool short video.

Get it for $159 on Amazon.

5. The Pocketalk Plus handheld translator lets you communicate with pretty much anyone in any language. The text translator helps, too.

Pocketalk Plus with newspapers

Language differences can be a barrier during travel, but not when you have the Pocketalk Plus handheld translator. This handy device translates 82 languages and dialects as well as written text. It helps you speak and even read menus overseas.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

6. The EarFun Air Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds minimize sounds up to 40 dB, blocking background noise during travel so you can concentrate.

EarFun Air Pro 2
EarFun Air Pro 2 on a person by a train

Relax and listen to music or read your book while traveling with the EarFun Air Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds. Their QuietSmart technology reduces background noise like the hum of engines and the chatter of fellow passengers, which is why it’s one of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022.

Get them for $57.99 on Amazon.

7. The Chipolo ONE Spot Bluetooth item finder keeps track of your luggage’s last known location with Apple’s Find My network.

Chipolo ONE Spot
Chipolo ONE Spot on a suitcase

Keep tabs on your suitcases, laptop bags, and more during travel with the Chipolo ONE Spot Bluetooth item finder. You can pair it with your Apple devices since it works with Apple’s Find my app and network.

Get it for $28 on the official website.

8. The Lexon Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock secures your bags with your fingerprint, looks stylish, and unlocks in just half a second.

Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock
Lexon Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock on a door

Secure your luggage during travel with the Lexon Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock. It has a sleek design and modern tech, saving up to 10 different fingerprints. Moreover, it can handle rainy weather with its IP65 rating.

Get it for about $54 on the official website.

9. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 offer 11 noise-cancelation levels, letting you choose exactly what you want to hear.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 on a person

Enjoy high-quality quiet and sound while traveling with the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700. With 11 noise-cancelation options, they give you complete control over what you hear. Even better, the mic system gives you top-of-the-line calls while the leather cushions are incredibly comfortable, making them some of the most modern travel gadgets of 2022.

Get them refurbished on eBay for $279.

10. The MODL versatile bottle features a collapsible design and becomes a shower, hydration pack, water filter, and more.

MODL in a video

You’ll stay hydrated with the MODL versatile bottle. It’s ideal for travel thanks to its collapsible body, which is easy to pack. With this system, clean drinking water and even a shower are always at your disposal.

Get it starting at $39 on the official website.

Make your travels comfortable, safe, and convenient this summer when you pack our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. Which ones would you love to take with you? Let us know in the comments.

