Most interesting tech gadgets of 2023—robots, smart home, AI, STEM & more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Curious about the most interesting tech on the horizon in 2023? Then check out today's digest. We're presenting the Samsung Display Digital Cockpit, EVAR Parky, and more.

Ottonomy Ottobot delivery robots in use

Curious about the gadgets that will either drop this year or influence future product innovations? Then you’re reading the right blog. Today we’re rounding up the most interesting tech gadgets of 2023. There’s a lot to get excited about, from robots to AI and STEM gadgets to smart home products.

Related: 10 Latest gadgets unlike anything we’ve seen before

Delivery robots keep getting smarter. And in 2023, the Ottonomy Ottobots show that you don’t even need to be home to receive a package from one. These robots can place deliveries in a locker or on a doorstop autonomously.

Then, the Samsung Display Digital Cockpit takes the already-advanced experience of a self-driving car a step further. It has 2 displays that you can use for entertainment or driving focus.

Ready to see the future of tech? Keep reading!

Samsung Display Digital Cockpit side view

Make your self-driving car experience even more advanced with the Samsung Display Cockpit self-driving vehicle dashboard. It comes with screens for entertainment and optimal viewing of the road ahead.

2. The EVAR Parky EV recharging robot automatically finds and travels to your vehicle in a parking lot. This gadget is coming soon for a to-be-determined price.

EVAR Parky EV informational video

There’s no need to hunt for an EV charger with the EVAR Parky EV recharging robot. Using image marker references, it finds your car and navigates to it using triple sensors. It then charges your vehicle, making it one of the most interesting tech gadgets of 2023.

Shiftall MeganeX side view

Do away with heavy VR headsets and go for the Shiftall MeganeX ultra-lightweight 5.2K VR headset. Incredibly light and compact, it ensures it’s comfortable to play. Then, the 5.2K/10 bit HDR MicroOLED display and pancake lens offer high-quality immersion.

4. The Ottonomy Ottobot delivery robots dispense packages automatically. They’re on their way for an unknown price.

Ottonomy Ottobot intro video

Unattended deliveries aren’t an issue for the Ottonomy Ottobot delivery robots. With their automated dispensing mechanisms, they can deliver packages even if you aren’t there to receive them. They are fully autonomous and can handle groceries, boxes, food, and beverages.

5. The M-Pwr smart door combines a smart lock, video doorbell, lights, sensors, and more in a front door. It’s priced at $6,500 and is coming soon.

M-Pwr smart door in a lifestyle scene

Make a significant upgrade to your home’s security with the M-Pwr smart door. A collaboration between Ring, Masonite, and Yale, this door has integrated smart features like a video doorbell and smart lock. Moreover, the professional installation means you aren’t constantly recharging batteries.

6. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ has a 32-inch vertical display. It’s coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+

Your refrigerator becomes a hub for your household when it’s the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+. The touchscreen can control SmartThings-compatible devices, make Amazon shopping lists, display images from Google Photos, and more. It’s one of the most interesting tech gadgets of 2023.

7. The Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog is palm-size and helps users learn Scratch/C++/Python. It costs $242.99 on the official website.

Petoi Bittle STEM Kit on a person’s fingertips

Have fun learning to code with a mini robot dog, the Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog. This STEM gadget has many possibilities. You can program it with lifelike behaviors, use it to learn to code, and work it with Raspberry Pi & Arduino Ecosystem.

8. The Razer Project Carol immersive head support brings surround sound and haptics to your game setup. This gadget is coming soon for an unannounced price.

Razer Project Carol on a gaming chair

Add surround sound and haptics to your setup with a space-saving product, the Razer Project Carol immersive head support. It combines speakers and haptic vibrations for an immersive experience that takes up minimal space.

9. The Schneider Home integrated energy management system

Schneider Home on a modern house’s exterior

Manage solar power, EV charging, battery backup, home automation, and more in 1 place with the Schneider Home integrated energy management system. It works with an app where you can view and manage your energy resources. For this reason, it’s one of the most interesting tech gadgets of 2023.

10. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i OLED dual-screen laptop has an innovative design, switching from laptop to tablet to tent mode. It’s coming in June for $2,099.99.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i OLED and a person drawing

Want an impressively innovative computer for your creative work? Then have a look at the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i OLED dual-screen laptop. Built on the Intel Evo platform, it gives you dual screens, multiple modes, and high-quality entertainment options.

These gadgets, from a self-driving vehicle experience to a flexible laptop for creative work, are pretty interesting. What’s the most innovative gadget you’ve seen this year? Tell us about it in the comment section!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜