Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 9, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Keep your travels hassle-free and comfortable in 2023 with these essential gadgets. We're highlighting Fujifilm, Otterbox, Yaber, and more.

Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12 instant camera in blue

The 2023 travel season is almost here. And if you’ve planned a trip this spring or summer, now’s a good time to think about what you’ll pack. Need some ideas? Check out the essential travel gadgets for 2023 below.

Improve your in-flight entertainment with the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds. They have a wireless audio retransmission case that works with onboard systems. Plus, the True 24-bit connection and aptX Adaptive tech keep the audio clear.

Then, depleted batteries halfway through your trip won’t be an issue with the T-Mobile Un-carrier On. This smart suitcase has a removable power bank that also works as a wireless charger.

Travel well in 2023 with the essential travel gadgets below.

1. The T-Mobile Un-carrier On smart magenta carry-on suitcase can wirelessly charge your devices. Get it for $325 on the official website.

T Mobile Un carrier On
T-Mobile Un-carrier On in a luggage return carousel

Never run out of battery when you travel with the T-Mobile Un-carrier On smart magenta carry-on suitcase. It comes with an integrated power bank and smart tag. The power bank even removes for wireless charging.

2. The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector fits in your pocket, letting you enjoy cinematic movies on vacation. Buy it for $289.99 on Amazon.

Yaber Pico T1 in a video

Enjoy impressive movies and shows at your Airbnb or condo with the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector. Measuring just 0.52″ thick, it travels easily. Meanwhile, the Native 540P 110 ANSI output keeps images bright and sharp.

3. The Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12 instant camera delivers parallax correction capabilities for great photos every time. It’s coming soon for $79.95.

Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12 in Pastel Blue

Snap an instant memento of your trip with the Fujifilm INSTAX mini 12 instant camera, one of our favorite essential travel gadgets for 2023. Equipped with parallax correction capabilities, it automatically centers, controls the flash, sets shutter speed, and more.

4. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger lets you quickly power up to 2 devices. Purchase it for $34.99 on the company website.

Native Union Fast GaN Charger in a lifestyle scene

Charge up to 2 devices simultaneously while you travel with the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger. Tiny but mighty, this GaN charger offers fast charging in a compact, lightweight form.

5. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds have a handy retransmission case for in-flight entertainment. They cost $399 at select stores.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in a person’s ear

Enhance your in-flight comfort with the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds. Not only does the ANC adapt to your surroundings, but the retransmission case allows you to connect to onboard entertainment systems.

6. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger powers your Apple Watch on the go. Get it for $39.96 on the brand’s website.

OtterBox 2 in 1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger
OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with an Apple Watch

With its compact shape, the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger is easy to carry everywhere. What’s more, the 3K mAh power bank sets up instantly and works with Nightstand mode, which is why it made our list of essential travel gadgets in 2023.

7. The Mimiq Track card-size GPS tracker helps protect your vehicle and wallet with real-time location tracking. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Mimiq Track in a video

Receive real-time location tracking and push notifications of your possessions’ whereabouts with the Mimiq Track card-size GPS tracker. Thin and compact, it helps you locate and protect things like your wallet, suitcase, and car, for peace of mind while you travel.

8. The ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip secures and recharges your smartphone. Purchase it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

ShiftCam SnapGrip
ShiftCam SnapGrip in a bag

Keep a firm grip on your smartphone during vacation photo shoots when you have the ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip. It allows a 1-handed grip and offers a 3200 mAh power bank.

9. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps you relax and sleep better during travel. It costs $199 on the official website.

Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody SmartGoggles on a person relaxing

Travel can put your sleep routine out of whack. Get it back on course with the Therabody SmartGoogles smart wearable, one of our favorite essential travel gadgets of 2023. This smart wearable’s biometric sensors deliver customized treatments for relaxation and sleep.

10. The Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun is smaller than a soda can for easing sore muscles en route. Buy it for $199 on the company website.

Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun close up

Long car or plane rides can cause sore, tense muscles. So bring the Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun for relief. Balancing form and function, this tiny massage gun offers effective percussion therapy.

These travel gadgets keep you comfortable, connected, and relaxed during your 2023 trips. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

