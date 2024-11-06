Best AR glasses of 2024: Your guide to next-level reality

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Ready to see the world through a whole new lens? From Meta’s game-changing Orion prototype to sleek, everyday options like RayNeo and Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3, these AR glasses are redefining reality in 2024.

A woman wearing Meta’s Orion AR glasses

Meta made serious waves this September with the debut of its Orion AR glasses prototype. While it’s not yet available for purchase, Orion gives us a glimpse into the AR-powered future we’ve been dreaming of—one where we’re no longer stuck staring at screens. Instead, digital info could be seamlessly overlayed onto the real world. But is Orion the only player pushing boundaries in 2024? And if you want to snag a pair of AR glasses right now, which ones should be on your radar? I’ve got answers in this roundup of the best AR glasses of 2024.

What are AR glasses?

Before diving into the top picks, let’s clarify what makes AR glasses special. You might have seen smart glasses around, but true AR glasses go way beyond music controls or voice assistants.

Unlike regular smart glasses, AR glasses create an interactive experience by superimposing data onto your field of vision. Imagine seeing directions, notifications, and even heart rate data right in front of you without looking at your phone! While early AR tech used a heads-up display (HUD) to layer simple visuals, today’s goal is to create a fully immersive 3D overlay that blends into the world around you.

Key features to look for in AR glasses

Want to buy an AR phone but aren’t sure what to look for? Here’s a rundown of the main features you’ll want in the best AR glasses out there.

High-Resolution Display

According to nomtek, to get a truly immersive AR experience, look for glasses with high-res displays like AMOLED or Micro OLED. These technologies deliver sharp, vivid visuals, which are crucial for creating a natural blend of digital and real worlds.

Advanced AR Technology

While Meta’s Orion prototype is leading the way with advanced features, consumer models still offer impressive options like 3D holographic overlays that interact with your surroundings. This gives you the feel of holograms in your space, perfect for layering helpful info over your world.

Comfort and Battery Life

Early AR glasses were bulky and heavy—a total vibe-killer for daily wear. Luckily, the latest models are lighter and more ergonomic. Look for adjustable frames and lightweight designs that fit comfortably. Battery life is another biggie; after all, no one wants to lose power halfway through a game or movie.

Compatibility with Your Devices

Your AR glasses should work well with your current tech lineup. Whether you’re an iPhone enthusiast or all-in on Android, make sure the glasses are compatible with your devices so everything syncs smoothly with your world.

Best AR glasses of 2024

Without further ado, these are the best AR glasses of 2024. From Meta Orion to Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3, these pairs pack innovative AR tech.

Meta Orion AR glasses

Meta’s Orion glasses on a person

The long-awaited Meta Orion AR glasses blend seamlessly into your life with a design that looks and feels like everyday eyewear. Powered by AI, Orion can identify objects around you or even guide you through recipes.

The setup is a 3-part system—glasses, a neural wristband, and a wireless compute puck—working together for a hands-free experience. With seven built-in cameras tracking hand and eye movements, interacting with digital overlays feels as normal as reaching out in real life. And with a 70° field of view, the visuals are more immersive than ever.

Price: TBA, Coming soon

Zero AR glasses

Zero AR glasses in white / Image Credit: Miroslav Kotalík

Developed by Miroslav Kotalík, the Zero AR glasses bring DIY ingenuity to the world of augmented reality. Built from scratch using the Raspberry Pi, including custom-made lenses, these glasses are a true testament to innovation.

Zero’s features include video playback, text and image overlays, and even document displays, making it a great fit for professional presentations or as a personal teleprompter. Bluetooth compatibility adds music playback, rounding out its multimedia capabilities. Currently powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero, Miroslav plans to step it up with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 for the next version.

Price: TBA, Coming soon

XREAL Air 2

XREAL Air 2 in use

Step into the future with XREAL Air 2, where your next-gen AR display is right on your face! Forget neck strain—this ultra-light (72g) wearable screen brings a massive 330″ display into your pocket. Certified for Eye Comfort by TÜV Rheinland, it minimizes blue light for those long sessions while delivering insane color accuracy.

With its cinematic sound system and directional audio tech, you get immersive audio without bothering others. Multiple display modes adjust to your vibe, and UVA/UVB protection means you’re covered indoors and out. Plus, it’s compatible with just about everything—iPhones, Androids, MacBooks, and even gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. You might need an accessory or two, but XREAL makes it worth it.

Amazon Price: $359

RayNeo Air 2

RayNeo Air2 front and side view

Stylish, feather-light, and power-packed, the RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses redefine what’s possible. With a sleek 76g frame and a high-def Micro OLED display boasting 600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, RayNeo delivers sharp, vivid visuals. The 9-level adjustable fit and customizable nose bridge make it feel like these glasses were made just for you.

RayNeo’s Whisper Mode 2.0 lets you enjoy private audio without outside noise, so it’s perfect for on-the-go productivity or entertainment. Compatible with all the essentials—iPhones, Switch, Xbox, and more, they’re some of the best AR glasses of 2024.

Amazon Price: $375

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 in a YouTube Video

Need a portable workstation? Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 delivers AR-powered virtual monitors you can place and adjust anywhere. Work from your kitchen, a coffee shop, or on the go while viewing multiple screens, all safely secured in your field of view. Just set up your workspace, lock in your virtual monitors, and get down to business.

Weighing in at 130g, these glasses are all about comfort and customization, with modular nose pieces and ear extensions to fit any face. Designed for safety, the A3’s lenses comply with ANSI Z87.1 standards for eye protection. Whether you’re in a high-performance environment or using a mainstream PC, ThinkReality A3 adapts to your needs and can even accommodate prescription lenses for shared use.

Lenovo Price: $1,499.99

Takeaways

With AR glasses evolving fast, it’s clear that we’re looking at a new way of interacting with the digital world. The best AR glasses of 2024 are another step forward in that direction!