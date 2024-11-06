Best AR glasses of 2024: Your guide to next-level reality

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 6, 2024, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Ready to see the world through a whole new lens? From Meta’s game-changing Orion prototype to sleek, everyday options like RayNeo and Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3, these AR glasses are redefining reality in 2024.

Best AR glasses of 2024: Your guide to next-level reality
A woman wearing Meta’s Orion AR glasses

Meta made serious waves this September with the debut of its Orion AR glasses prototype. While it’s not yet available for purchase, Orion gives us a glimpse into the AR-powered future we’ve been dreaming of—one where we’re no longer stuck staring at screens. Instead, digital info could be seamlessly overlayed onto the real world. But is Orion the only player pushing boundaries in 2024? And if you want to snag a pair of AR glasses right now, which ones should be on your radar? I’ve got answers in this roundup of the best AR glasses of 2024.

What are AR glasses?

Before diving into the top picks, let’s clarify what makes AR glasses special. You might have seen smart glasses around, but true AR glasses go way beyond music controls or voice assistants.

Unlike regular smart glasses, AR glasses create an interactive experience by superimposing data onto your field of vision. Imagine seeing directions, notifications, and even heart rate data right in front of you without looking at your phone! While early AR tech used a heads-up display (HUD) to layer simple visuals, today’s goal is to create a fully immersive 3D overlay that blends into the world around you.

Key features to look for in AR glasses

Want to buy an AR phone but aren’t sure what to look for? Here’s a rundown of the main features you’ll want in the best AR glasses out there.

High-Resolution Display
According to nomtek, to get a truly immersive AR experience, look for glasses with high-res displays like AMOLED or Micro OLED. These technologies deliver sharp, vivid visuals, which are crucial for creating a natural blend of digital and real worlds.

Advanced AR Technology
While Meta’s Orion prototype is leading the way with advanced features, consumer models still offer impressive options like 3D holographic overlays that interact with your surroundings. This gives you the feel of holograms in your space, perfect for layering helpful info over your world.

Comfort and Battery Life
Early AR glasses were bulky and heavy—a total vibe-killer for daily wear. Luckily, the latest models are lighter and more ergonomic. Look for adjustable frames and lightweight designs that fit comfortably. Battery life is another biggie; after all, no one wants to lose power halfway through a game or movie.

Compatibility with Your Devices
Your AR glasses should work well with your current tech lineup. Whether you’re an iPhone enthusiast or all-in on Android, make sure the glasses are compatible with your devices so everything syncs smoothly with your world.

Best AR glasses of 2024

Without further ado, these are the best AR glasses of 2024. From Meta Orion to Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3, these pairs pack innovative AR tech.

Meta Orion AR glasses

Meta Orion
Meta’s Orion glasses on a person

The long-awaited Meta Orion AR glasses blend seamlessly into your life with a design that looks and feels like everyday eyewear. Powered by AI, Orion can identify objects around you or even guide you through recipes.

The setup is a 3-part system—glasses, a neural wristband, and a wireless compute puck—working together for a hands-free experience. With seven built-in cameras tracking hand and eye movements, interacting with digital overlays feels as normal as reaching out in real life. And with a 70° field of view, the visuals are more immersive than ever.

Price: TBA, Coming soon

Zero AR glasses

Zero AR Glasses
Zero AR glasses in white / Image Credit: Miroslav Kotalík

Developed by Miroslav Kotalík, the Zero AR glasses bring DIY ingenuity to the world of augmented reality. Built from scratch using the Raspberry Pi, including custom-made lenses, these glasses are a true testament to innovation.

Zero’s features include video playback, text and image overlays, and even document displays, making it a great fit for professional presentations or as a personal teleprompter. Bluetooth compatibility adds music playback, rounding out its multimedia capabilities. Currently powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero, Miroslav plans to step it up with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 for the next version.

Price: TBA, Coming soon

XREAL Air 2

Xreal Air2 Ultra
XREAL Air 2 in use

Step into the future with XREAL Air 2, where your next-gen AR display is right on your face! Forget neck strain—this ultra-light (72g) wearable screen brings a massive 330″ display into your pocket. Certified for Eye Comfort by TÜV Rheinland, it minimizes blue light for those long sessions while delivering insane color accuracy.

With its cinematic sound system and directional audio tech, you get immersive audio without bothering others. Multiple display modes adjust to your vibe, and UVA/UVB protection means you’re covered indoors and out. Plus, it’s compatible with just about everything—iPhones, Androids, MacBooks, and even gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. You might need an accessory or two, but XREAL makes it worth it.

Amazon Price: $359

RayNeo Air 2

RayNeo Air 2
RayNeo Air2 front and side view

Stylish, feather-light, and power-packed, the RayNeo Air 2 AR glasses redefine what’s possible. With a sleek 76g frame and a high-def Micro OLED display boasting 600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, RayNeo delivers sharp, vivid visuals. The 9-level adjustable fit and customizable nose bridge make it feel like these glasses were made just for you.

RayNeo’s Whisper Mode 2.0 lets you enjoy private audio without outside noise, so it’s perfect for on-the-go productivity or entertainment. Compatible with all the essentials—iPhones, Switch, Xbox, and more, they’re some of the best AR glasses of 2024.

Amazon Price: $375

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses

Lenovo ThinkReality A3 in a YouTube Video

Need a portable workstation? Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 delivers AR-powered virtual monitors you can place and adjust anywhere. Work from your kitchen, a coffee shop, or on the go while viewing multiple screens, all safely secured in your field of view. Just set up your workspace, lock in your virtual monitors, and get down to business.

Weighing in at 130g, these glasses are all about comfort and customization, with modular nose pieces and ear extensions to fit any face. Designed for safety, the A3’s lenses comply with ANSI Z87.1 standards for eye protection. Whether you’re in a high-performance environment or using a mainstream PC, ThinkReality A3 adapts to your needs and can even accommodate prescription lenses for shared use.

Lenovo Price: $1,499.99

Takeaways

With AR glasses evolving fast, it’s clear that we’re looking at a new way of interacting with the digital world. The best AR glasses of 2024 are another step forward in that direction!

Daily Digest

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Are mini PCs good for gaming?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Are mini PCs good for gaming?
Gaming mini PCs pack impressive capabilities into a tiny form factor, but are mini PCs good for gaming? Not too long ago, they were mostly limited to emulator and low-end gaming, struggling with anything demanding on the graphics side. My..
4 best laptops for video and photo editing for every budget
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
4 best laptops for video and photo editing for every budget
When you’re searching for the best laptops for video and photo editing, it’s less about brand names and storage space and more about finding components that suit your workflow. The right setup can make your editing experience smooth and enjoyable...
Best early Black Friday deals you can grab today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best early Black Friday deals you can grab today
Amazon’s official Black Friday is still a few weeks out, but the deals are already rolling in, and we don’t want you to miss out on a single one. That’s why, we’re highlighting the best early Black Friday deals you..
What is the best Xbox controller you can buy in 2024?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
What is the best Xbox controller you can buy in 2024?
What is the best Xbox controller you can buy in 2024? If you’re a serious gamer, you know a great controller isn’t just “one-size-fits-all.” The right one can transform your gaming experience entirely. When I’m hunting for the perfect controller,..
Best Thanksgiving gifts for friends: Thoughtful picks they’ll love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Thanksgiving gifts for friends: Thoughtful picks they’ll love
Good friends? They’re basically family. They get you, have your back, and know you better than anyone else. So, whether you’re gathering for a Friendsgiving feast or just want to say thanks, here’s our roundup of top Thanksgiving gifts for..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

How do I get Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How do I get Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?
Apple has officially launched Apple Intelligence features, calling this a “new era” for its devices. After months of beta testing, these features are available to everyone through the iOS 18.1 update. So, the big question is: How can you get..
Real spy gadgets for adults you can buy on Amazon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Real spy gadgets for adults you can buy on Amazon
Ever watched a James Bond movie and thought, “How awesome would it be to have those gadgets?” Well, guess what? You don’t have to be a secret agent to score some seriously cool spy gear! From pen cameras to USB..
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Updated on October 25, 2024 Apple is gearing up to launch some exciting updated computers very soon, and the spotlight is on the sleek 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro! Recently, a juicy leak showed off what appears to be the retail..
Blockchain meets IoT: How it’s making gadgets smarter and safer
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Blockchain meets IoT: How it’s making gadgets smarter and safer
The rapid evolution of technology continues to reshape our world, bringing forth innovations that once seemed like science fiction. Among these advancements, blockchain technology stands out—not only for its prominence in financial applications but also for its burgeoning influence in..
Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves
Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro this week—are you ready? Whether you’re planning on grabbing the latest model or sticking with your current one, now’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable laptop sleeve. We’re covering..
Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Once you start using the Redroad X18 cordless vacuum cleaner, you won’t be able to live without it. With 33,000 Pa of suction power, it easily removes pet hair, crumbs, and even deep carpet dirt, for results comparable to a..