Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023

ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus is easy to use

Summer is well underway, and if you haven’t yet, there’s still time to upgrade your barbecue gear with one of the best wireless meat thermometers. Yes, if you want to grill your food and enjoy your guests at the same time, these are some of the ideal gadgets for the job. Count on them to help you cook up tender, juicy meat, and fish every time.

Keep an eye on your burgers, steaks, and more remotely with the ARMEATOR ONE Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer. It has a built-in sensor and connects wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth. Finally, overdone meat isn’t something you have to worry about on the 4th of July!

Another great wireless meat thermometer currently on Kickstarter is the ChefsTemp Protemp Plus. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, it offers a long range, giving you more flexibility while you cook. Not only that, but a handy magnet array lets you stick it to metallic surfaces like your fridge or oven.

So, whether you’re a grilling enthusiast, a pitmaster, or simply love cooking meat to perfection, these thermometers will be your trusty companions all summer long!

Features to look for

Choosing the perfect wireless meat thermometer can make all the difference in achieving cooking perfection. Don’t fret; we’ve got you covered! In this section, we’ll walk you through the must-have features to look for so you buy a wireless thermometer that ticks all the boxes.

Wireless Range: When choosing a wireless meat thermometer, consider the range it offers. Look for a thermometer that provides a sufficient range to allow you to monitor your cooking from a comfortable distance. A longer wireless range gives you the flexibility to move around, whether you’re mingling with guests or taking care of other tasks.

Accuracy and Speed: These are crucial factors in a meat thermometer. Look for a thermometer that offers high accuracy, preferably within a narrow range, such as ±0.5°F or ±0.1°C. Additionally, consider the speed at which the thermometer provides temperature readings. Opt for a thermometer that can deliver fast and precise readings within a matter of seconds.

Probe Versatility and Durability: The versatility and durability of the thermometer’s probe are important considerations. Ensure that the probe is suitable for the cooking methods you prefer, such as grilling, smoking, or roasting. It should withstand high temperatures and resist moisture or splashes. Stainless steel probes are often a reliable choice due to their durability and heat resistance.

User-Friendly Features: Look for user-friendly features that enhance your cooking experience. This can include a clear and easy-to-read display, intuitive controls, and features like preset temperature settings. Consider the features that align with your cooking style to ensure a seamless experience.

By considering these features, you can select a wireless meat thermometer that meets your needs. Remember to prioritize factors such as wireless range, accuracy, and speed.

1. The ARMEATOR ONE Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer works with ovens, smokers, grills, and more! Buy it for $69.90 on the brand’s website.

ARMEATOR ONE Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with ingredients

Let’s kick things off with the ARMEATOR ONE Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer. This sleek device ensures your meat is cooked just right every time. With its remote monitoring, you’ll never have to worry about overcooking or undercooking your meat again.

Picture this: you’re hosting a backyard barbecue with friends and family. While you socialize and enjoy the party, the ARMEATOR ONE keeps an eye on your meat, allowing you to mingle without the fear of ruining your culinary masterpiece.

What sets the ARMEATOR ONE apart from the rest? Well, for starters, it withstands temperatures of up to 932°F (500℃), making it suitable for a wide range of cooking methods such as grills, ovens, pans, smokers, and more. Plus, its ceramic handle not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures durability, making it one of the best wireless meat thermometers.

2. The ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus wireless meat thermometer is packed with features. Preorder it for $99 on Kickstarter.

ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus intro video

And, now that we got you excited about grilling, let’s talk about the ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus wireless meat thermometer. With its long-range compatibility and innovative features, this thermometer allows you to monitor your cooking from anywhere, ensuring precise and delicious results.

Yes, the ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus is unique due to its wireless capabilities. With wireless probes and a Wi-Fi connection, this thermometer offers you versatility and convenience. Whether you’re cooking indoors or grilling on your outdoor patio, the ProTemp Plus has you covered. Say goodbye to being tied down by cords and enjoy the freedom to mingle with your guests without sacrificing accuracy.

Moreover, the ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus is equipped with multiple probes, allowing you to monitor and cook meats at different temperatures and times. From your main indoor kitchen to your outdoor patio grill, this thermometer adapts to your cooking needs.

3. The Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe gives readouts for the oven and meat temperatures. It costs $79 on Amazon.

Tappecue AirProbe2 in use

Let’s move on to another top contender in our roundup—the Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe. If you’re tired of serving overcooked or burnt food, this versatile meat probe will be your kitchen superhero. It provides you with 2 readings—the meat and oven temperature—so you can ensure that your culinary creations are never underwhelming.

With the Tappecue AirProbe2, you can say goodbye to those dreaded moments when you open the oven or grill only to find your meat has gone from perfectly cooked to overdone. By monitoring both the meat and oven temperature, this wireless meat probe keeps you informed every step of the way. Whether you’re using grills, pressure cookers, air fryers, rotisseries, or smokers, the Tappecue AirProbe2 is your reliable cooking companion.

With Direct Tech+, you can adjust the temperature and check readings from your phone up to 100′ away. No more running back and forth to the kitchen or grill. The Tappecue AirProbe2 even sends alerts to your phone when your food is thoroughly cooked. It’s one of the best wireless meat thermometers.

4. The MEATER Plus AI wireless meat thermometer provides an advanced cooking and rest guide. Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

MEATER Plus AI with meat

Cook your steak to perfection with the MEATER Plus AI wireless smart meat thermometer. This nifty gadget takes the guesswork out of grilling by providing you with accurate temperature readings and helpful features. With its impressive 165-foot range, you can step away.

Equipped with 2 sensors, this smart meat thermometer allows you to monitor not only the internal temperature of your meat but also the oven or grill temperature. This comprehensive information ensures that your meat is cooked to perfection, both inside and out.

Then, the MEATER Plus goes above and beyond with its Guided Cook System. This intuitive feature assists you in achieving consistently delicious results. Say goodbye to undercooked or overcooked steaks! The Advanced Estimator Algorithm also provides a cooking and rest guide.

5. The ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE meat thermometer gives you a temperature readout in 1 second. Buy it for $99.95 on the company site.

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE in red

As we continue our journey through the best meat thermometers of 2023, let’s introduce you to the ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE meat thermometer. If you’re looking for speed and accuracy, this barbecue accessory is a game-changer. It delivers super-fast readings in just 1 second, allowing you to focus on the quality and flavor of your meat.

With an improved accuracy of ±0.5°F, the Thermapen ONE ensures that you get precise temperature readings every time. No more guesswork or relying on unreliable methods. The bright backlight and sensitive light sensor make it easy to read the display, regardless of the ambient lighting conditions. Plus, the display auto rotates, so you won’t have to twist your head to get a clear view of the information.

Durability is also a key feature of the ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE. Its rugged IP67 waterproof case keeps the device safe from accidental drops and falls into the sink. For this reason, it’s one of the best wireless meat thermometers.

6. The OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer is super accurate and has a rotating arm. Buy it for $86.97 on Amazon.

OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer in use

Finally, we have the OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer, a wonderful tool for quick and accurate temperature readings. With its lightning-fast response time of 2–3 seconds and an accuracy of 0.9°F, this thermometer ensures that you get precise results in no time.

What sets the OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer apart is its convenient design. The 225° rotating probe and automatic screen rotation allow for ambidextrous use at any angle. No matter if you’re left-handed or right-handed, this thermometer adapts to your needs, making it comfortable and easy to use.

Say goodbye to touching the probe after use with the unique rotating dial feature. This innovative design eliminates the need for direct contact with the probe, ensuring a more hygienic cooking experience. Plus, it saves you from having to clean the thermometer repeatedly.

The best wireless meat thermometers of 2023 can transform your grilling experience. With the ARMEATOR ONE, GrillEye Max, Tappecue AirProbe2, and ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE, you’ll have the tools you need to cook like a pro. Say goodbye to overcooked steaks and underdone poultry. These thermometers help you serve perfectly cooked meat every time.

