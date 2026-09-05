2026 IFA Innovation Awards: My 8 favorite winners 

Image Credit: Liion Power

Incremental refreshes don’t deserve trophies. For years, Berlin’s IFA Innovation Awards have rewarded brand persistence over actual progress—until now. I’ve had a tab open with IFA 2026 breakthrough innovations since the Innovation Awards results went live, and it keeps getting longer. Most award lists put me to sleep by the fourth category, because the same brands collect the same trophies for the same incremental refresh of whatever shipped last year.

Related: Coolest IFA 2026 gadgets, including a Dyson toothbrush that will tell my dentist everything

I ignored the flagship trophy-winners altogether. Instead, I dug into the obscure corners of the show floor to find eight underrated gems from sleeper brands. I ranked them by how hard they were to ignore.

Anker RIC Hearing Aids Pro won Best of IFA, and I’m still recovering

Anker lives in my head as the company that makes the cable I lose. Now it holds the biggest award of the show, ahead of every TV, every robot vacuum, and every laptop that entered, and it picked up the Tech for Good & Accessibility category on the same day.

When a jury crowns a hearing assistant the best entry at a major show, it shows how timid traditional audio brands have been. While competitors stick to surface-level wellness features, Anker is taking on the regulated medical market. Whether the audiology support behind the product matches the hardware’s ambition is the question I’d want answered before recommending one to my grandmother.

DAÏVE built a dive computer you don’t have to look down at

My grandfather spent his career in geodesy, and the one lesson of his I kept is that an instrument you have to look away to check is an instrument you’ll eventually misread. DAÏVE‘s underwater heads-up display moves depth and time into a diver’s field of view instead of parking them on a wrist. Obvious, once somebody has done it. Nobody had.

Winning an award in an air-conditioned exhibition hall is easy. The test is 30 meters down when your air is running low, and your wrist display goes dark. Until DAÏVE’s hardware spends a few years getting battered by ocean currents, it stays in my bag as a backup.

Liion Power’s Leo changed what I think a dead battery is

Image Credit: Liion Power Liion Power Leo Get it for € 99.00

Leo took Best in Sustainability, and IFA describes it as a plug-and-play battery life extender. That phrasing has been bothering me all week in the best way. Every device I own has a cell inside it that will decide how long the device lives, and I’ve retired hardware in perfect working order because the battery went first, and I suspect you have too.

Creality wants your failed prints back

Turning failed 3D prints back into usable spool may not be groundbreaking, but it’s practical. Creality took home a sustainability award for pairing their Shredder R1 with the Filament Maker M1.

Anyone with a printer knows the bin fills up way faster than the display shelf, and scrap plastic is basically garbage the second it hits the floor. Taking municipal recycling out of the equation and reprocessing PLA on your desk is the first green pitch in Creality’s lineup that makes sense.

Merach’s self-powered exercise bike is the entry I most want to try

I train for hypertrophy, and my relationship with cardio equipment is best described as hostile. My StairMaster and I have an understanding. Neither of us enjoys it.

Merach’s S29R2 promises a bike that runs on the effort you put into it, and the sustainability jury agreed with the promise. Every machine in my gym draws from a wall socket while a room full of people generate heat and go nowhere, which has been a running joke in fitness tech for about a decade. Somebody finally collected an award for fixing it.

Even Realities won twice, and the second win is the interesting one

The G2 took Best in Communications & Connectivity, then took Best in Design as well. Two juries, two sets of criteria, one pair of glasses. Smart glasses have failed on the face far more often than in the software, because nobody wants to wear a computer that announces itself from across a room, so a design win from a panel judging usability and materials tells me more about the G2’s odds than any connectivity spec would.

Even Realities has stayed unusually quiet compared with the noise coming out of the bigger names in the category. Two category wins in one afternoon is a strange way to keep a low profile.

Strutt ev¹c turned up in three separate categories

Strutt appears as a Mobility honoree, wins its IFA Next category outright, then shows up again under Tech for Good & Accessibility. I went back to check whether I’d misread the page. Convincing the mobility panel, the emerging-tech panel and the accessibility panel means either the ev¹c solves a problem all three groups recognize on sight, or somebody at Strutt is very good at filling in forms.

I’d bet on the former. Accessibility juries are the hardest to charm, and they don’t hand out consolation nods.

EagleSight’s mechanical bird is the one I can’t defend

Video Credit: EagleSight Dynamics

The ESD Eagle X Bionic Ornithopter flaps. That’s the entire hook, and it won IFA Next outright while also earning honoree mentions in Design and in Sustainability. Flapping-wing flight has been an engineering cul-de-sac for most of a century, beaten on nearly every practical measure by rotors, so I have no rational argument for why a robot bird belongs on a consumer tech awards list three separate times.

I kept coming back to it anyway. Some entries earn their place by being useful, and some earn it by being the only idea in the building that nobody has managed to pull off properly yet.

What the list tells me

None of the IFA 2026 breakthrough innovations above have passed through my hands, and IFA’s own judges scored from submitted materials rather than physical testing, so read the whole exercise as a measure of intent instead of performance.

Heading into June, I hadn’t even heard of seven of the companies on my shortlist. Three of them were crammed into IFA Next, showing off hardware that doesn’t even have retail packaging yet. The test is whether any of them survive their own production schedules.