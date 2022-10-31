5 Gadgets that make your home more secure

By Madhurima Nag on Oct 31, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Smart Living,

To ensure your home stays safe, this blog highlights some of the best smart home security methods you can use. From smart locks to smart doorbells, these are the best ways you and your home can stay safe.

5 Gadgets that make your home more secure
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 on a desk

We have to say it, but break-ins happen. While insurance may , secure your house to prevent theft. So we suggest you grab these 5 gadgets that make your home more secure.

1. Smart Home Hub

Smart home devices are useful for a number of reasons, including their security value. When connected to your existing security system, your Amazon Echo, Sonos One, or Google Nest can make your home more secure.

Gadgets That Make Your Home More Secure
Google Nest smart speaker on display

Part of the reason is convenience. When you can simply ask Alexa to turn on the alarm, you are less likely to forget to arm the house.

It is also useful to control your smart home when you aren’t there, making it seem like someone is home. Burglars are far less likely to target homes that are currently occupied.

2. Smart Lock

Do you trust the lock on your front door? The answer is probably not. We all know just how easily traditional locks can be picked or broken.

Unfortunately, adding an extra security gate may not be a solution. However, using smart locks is a great alternative.

Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 electronic door lock

While some smart locks work with keys, they also require your phone, a code, a fingerprint, or a key fob to open. There is no foolproof way to keep your home safe, but smart locks are a lot better at it than the traditional kind.

3. Smart Security Cameras

If you don’t have security cameras set up, you should get some immediately. The mere presence of visible cameras can be a huge deterrent to potential thieves.

Going for a smart camera allows you to access it from your phone no matter where you are. You don’t have to wonder about what’s going on at your empty house. You just need to open an app on your phone.

4. Lighting Systems

As mentioned, the appearance that someone is home can be a massive deterrent, which is why having your Echo play music or the radio can help keep your home safe. The same is true with lighting.

A dark house in the early evening is clearly not occupied, but you don’t have to leave all of your lights on and hike your electricity bill. Rather, lighting that you can schedule or control remotely can create a convincing illusion.

5. Smart Doorbells

Opening the door for whoever may be at it is unsafe, but you don’t need to look through a tiny peephole to see who is there. Instead, opt for a smart doorbell.

This provides a digital peephole, as it has a camera with audio and video. You can also respond remotely to make it seem like someone is home.

Burglars may press the doorbell to see if someone is home. If no one responds, they go ahead with the burglary. If you respond through your phone, they will not know the difference.

The above gadgets will make your home that much more secure. Don’t leave your home’s security up to chance. Burglaries are still far too common but are often avoidable.

Smart Living

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

You’re in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds. And you want something completely new, different from any you’ve owned before. We’ve got you covered with these innovative headphones and earbuds. They couple cutting-edge tech with gorgeous..
Planning a winter vacation? Check out our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Planning a winter vacation? Check out our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets

Got a ski trip planned to Breckenridge? Maybe you’ve booked a log cabin for New Year’s. Wherever you go this winter, our buyer’s guide for winter gadgets has everything you need to stay warm and cozy. Related: 15 Best gadgets..
15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season

The 2022 holiday season is upon us. No matter who you’re shopping for, you can get everyone a thoughtful gift without overspending. The best gadgets under $150 prove it. Related: Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life Got..
These office gadgets help you nail your presentations
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These office gadgets help you nail your presentations

Got a work presentation coming up? Then you probably aren’t leaving anything to chance. From your script to your tech, you want every detail planned. And that’s where these office gadgets for presentations come in. They elevate both online and..
Send measurements instantly to your phone, laptop, or tablet with this digital tape measure.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Send measurements instantly to your phone, laptop, or tablet with this digital tape measure.

Take accurate measurements every time when you have the DataPro Tools DataPro 25 Bluetooth tape measure. This digital tape measure has an easy-to-read digital display that shows error-free measurements. Whether you’re measuring fabric for a sewing project or lumber for..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Latest pet gadgets you can buy for your furry friends

The holidays are right around the corner. So it’s a great time to treat yourself and your best friend to some of the latest pet gadgets out there. These gadgets have the newest pet tech available and help you keep..
Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties

So you’ve invited the whole family over for Thanksgiving or a party over the holidays. And the pressure’s on because the guest list keeps getting longer. Whether this sounds familiar or otherwise, the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners and..
Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air

Remove odors from your home and eliminate airborne bacteria with the Dr. AirPick air purifier & deodorizer. This innovative air purifier creates a healthier indoor environment using AirPick technology. Do you notice a smell the moment you walk into your..
Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures

Whether you’re looking to unwind with your group or chill on your own, these unique board games help you suspend reality couple of hours. From a dark RPG to a relaxed beach combing game, there’s something for everyone here. Fancy..
Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life

Tired of bulky security cameras and basic smart lights? Then you’re probably looking for devices with truly cool capabilities and styles. We hear you. For that reason, we’re rounding up unique smart home gadgets you’ll want to add to your..
Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget

Reduce food waste and save money on grocery bills with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget. Small and compact, it uses photocatalytic technology to fight odors and bacteria and make food last longer in the fridge. Do you spend a portion..