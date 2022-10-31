5 Gadgets that make your home more secure

To ensure your home stays safe, this blog highlights some of the best smart home security methods you can use. From smart locks to smart doorbells, these are the best ways you and your home can stay safe.

We have to say it, but break-ins happen. While insurance may cover your gadgets, secure your house to prevent theft. So we suggest you grab these 5 gadgets that make your home more secure.

1. Smart Home Hub

Smart home devices are useful for a number of reasons, including their security value. When connected to your existing security system, your Amazon Echo, Sonos One, or Google Nest can make your home more secure.

Part of the reason is convenience. When you can simply ask Alexa to turn on the alarm, you are less likely to forget to arm the house.

It is also useful to control your smart home when you aren’t there, making it seem like someone is home. Burglars are far less likely to target homes that are currently occupied.

2. Smart Lock

Do you trust the lock on your front door? The answer is probably not. We all know just how easily traditional locks can be picked or broken.

Unfortunately, adding an extra security gate may not be a solution. However, using smart locks is a great alternative.

While some smart locks work with keys, they also require your phone, a code, a fingerprint, or a key fob to open. There is no foolproof way to keep your home safe, but smart locks are a lot better at it than the traditional kind.

3. Smart Security Cameras

If you don’t have security cameras set up, you should get some immediately. The mere presence of visible cameras can be a huge deterrent to potential thieves.

Going for a smart camera allows you to access it from your phone no matter where you are. You don’t have to wonder about what’s going on at your empty house. You just need to open an app on your phone.

4. Lighting Systems

As mentioned, the appearance that someone is home can be a massive deterrent, which is why having your Echo play music or the radio can help keep your home safe. The same is true with lighting.

A dark house in the early evening is clearly not occupied, but you don’t have to leave all of your lights on and hike your electricity bill. Rather, lighting that you can schedule or control remotely can create a convincing illusion.

5. Smart Doorbells

Opening the door for whoever may be at it is unsafe, but you don’t need to look through a tiny peephole to see who is there. Instead, opt for a smart doorbell.

This provides a digital peephole, as it has a camera with audio and video. You can also respond remotely to make it seem like someone is home.

Burglars may press the doorbell to see if someone is home. If no one responds, they go ahead with the burglary. If you respond through your phone, they will not know the difference.

The above gadgets will make your home that much more secure. Don’t leave your home’s security up to chance. Burglaries are still far too common but are often avoidable.