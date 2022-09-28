Amazon Fall Event 2022–Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, Fire TV Cube, and more

Amazon Fall Event of 2022 has come to an end and the bunch of products launched this year are truly one of a kind. From the Amazon Astro home robot's integration with Ring Security Guard to the all-new Kindle Scribe you can write on, you'll be surprised with the advanced tech Amazon came up with it. Let's take a look at everything launched this year as well as check their availability for purchase.

Amazon Fall Event 2022 product lineup

Live every year, Amazon is back with a pack of hardware products, as usual. Starting with the very first Kindle that you can write on to the new Echo Dot with Clock that has a quantum-dot display, this year’s Amazon hardware has a fresh touch to their evergreen tech we’ve been seeing for the past few years.

Amazon Fall Event 2022 lineup

One of the most striking features they’ve been speaking a lot in today’s event is Ambient Intelligence. This is Amazon’s plan to make computing devices that blend into the background of your life. It will always work in the background that could have a variety of forms such as asking Echo to play a song or talking to Alexa through your glasses to order coffee.

So, without more delay, let’s dive into all the cool products Amazon launched today and why you must include them in your everyday life soon.

1. Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader works with a pen that actually writes on the screen.

Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader

Mark up documents with ease when you have the Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader. Not only is this E-Ink tablet ideal for reading, but it’s also great for writing. Its dedicated and included pen has an eraser and a shortcut button. Additionally, it magnetically attaches to the side of the Scribe so you never lose it. With a 300 dpi display, the screen produces a sharp image. Plus, it comes with Amazon-made templates for journaling, sketching, and making lists.

You can preorder yours for $339.99 USD.

2. Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock is a sleep tracker that you don’t have to wear.

Amazon Halo Rise in action

Go to sleep without anything on your wrist when you use the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. You don’t have to worry about a fully charged battery or activating any apps. Instead, it works with Alexa. Simply tell your other Echo device to turn the lamp on, and it’s ready to go. It determines if you’re in the bed alone or if there’s another pet or person in bed with you.

You can preorder yours for $139.99 USD.

3. Amazon Echo Studio Glacier White smart speaker boasts Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology.

Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 in white

Enhance your living space with a new smart home gadget: the Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker. Now available in white, this update on the previous model offers Dolby Atmos as well. Designed with better bass response and clarity than before, it gives you high-quality audio. This high-end Echo speaker offers multiple drives and impressive sound.

The product is coming soon for $199.99 USD.

4. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version has an updated high-resolution Dot Matrix display.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version in use

Grab some serious updates with the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 version. With an updated dot matrix display, it has a higher resolution than the previous model. Not only that, but it can also display more information. This includes calendar events, song titles, and more important details. Plus, this display has a bright design, letting you even see it if it’s in bright sunlight.

You can preorder yours for $59.99 USD.

5. Amazon Echo Dot 5th-Generation smart speaker has a new internal design for better bass.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th-Generation smart speaker in black

Love the look of the 4th-gen Echo Dot? You’re in luck, because the Amazon Echo Dot 5th-Generation smart speaker looks just about the same. But don’t let that fool you—the inside is totally upgraded. Its updated internal structure provides double the bass of the previous edition. Not only that, but its audio quality is altogether better and more detailed. Furthermore, it even has an accelerometer as well as a temperature sensor.

You can preorder yours now for $49.99 USD.

6. Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory provides intelligent on-the-go assistance.

Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory in black

Find yourself wishing you could upgrade your old Echo Auto? You can! The Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory features a suite of new features. With a redesigned look, it blends in with your car’s interior. Not only that, but it truly looks like a member of the Echo family. Integrating into your vehicle, it gives you the smart car features you want. Its slim design includes a mounting plate. Simply adhere it, and it will remain secure.

The product is coming soon for $54.99 USD.

7. Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot offers useful features for home and office situations.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot product design

Think your home or office is missing something? It’s the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Designed to help you in more ways than one, it can actually keep a watchful eye on your pet while you’re at the office. Not only that, but you can also use it to help protect your workspace when you’re home. A cute and fun mobile security system, this Alexa device with wheels can act as a guard dog while helping you stay apprised of calendar events.

This product is coming soon for $999.99 USD.

8. Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with remote finder feature to always keep track of it.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro in use

Finding your Alexa remote will not be difficult anymore; thanks to the remote finder feature in the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Additionally, the device comes with a motion-activated backlight that illuminates buttons in dimly-lit rooms. The remote also comes with two customizable buttons to create your own shortcuts to favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands. In fact, there’s even a new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

The product is coming soon for $35 USD.

9. Amazon All-new Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box has Wi-Fi 6E & 4K Ultra HD quality.

Amazon All-new Fire TV Cube in black

Take your streaming experience up a notch when you use the Amazon All-new Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box. This incredibly fast streaming media player boasts Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. So you get super-smooth video without worrying about interference from other gadgets. Plus, its tri-band tech provides low latency, higher bandwidth, and wireless or wired connectivity.

You can preorder yours for $139.99 USD.

10. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera series has battery, plug-in, wired & solar models.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera in use

Add a device to your setup that truly improves your home’s security when you select from the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera series. The collection includes 4 models: Battery, Plug-In, Wired, and Solar. All of them use integrated radar to provide super precise motion alerts. Additionally, they use the Bird’s Eye View feature to provide intelligent 3D motion detection. It gives you a map of your area from the top down, showing the detailed path a person took to get to your front door.

It’s coming soon for $223.77 USD.

11. Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni QLED Series takes 4K UHD smart TV content to a whole new level.

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni QLED Series

Watch your movies and sports in a much brighter and lifelike screen with the Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni QLED Series. This smart TV comes with a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED). Additionally, the advanced HDR features give it a deep, realistic color. In fact, Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows. This happens through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

This product is coming soon for $799.99 USD.

Amazon also introduced an array of smart home devices such as the Blink Mini Pan Tilt, an accessory for the Blink Mini security camera. It brings additional functionality with a 360-degree view of any room, so you can see more of what’s happening from corner to corner. It costs $29.99.

Blink wired floodlight camera

There’s also the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. It is a smart floodlight camera that uses computer vision capabilities like Privacy and Activity Zones. Just like with Astro, all computer vision processing takes place on the device. It costs $99.99 and will be available later this year.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt camera

The new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and Cam Plus series come with advanced home security features. It includes 3D Motion Detection to view an aerial-style, bird’s eye view of the motion events picked up by the camera. Meanwhile, a new Audio Plus feature promises to make it easier to hear any noises picked up by the camera’s on-board microphones. Those features join existing Ring features like two-way talk, live view and color night vision. Also, the integration with Amazon’s home security robot Astro will just make the camera even more worthwhile for smart home users.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

So, which one of these new hardware products from Amazon do you want to grab before the holidays? Share with us in the comments below.

