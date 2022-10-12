Microsoft Surface Event 2022 highlights: Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, and more

By Genevieve Healey on Oct 12, 2022, 12:17 pm EDT under Tech News,

Ten years of Microsoft Surface. Exciting new devices. Today's Microsoft Surface event was packed with a lot of updates and devices, from the new Surface Laptop 5 with Thunderbolt 4 ports to the Audio Dock and Presenter+.

Microsoft announced the holiday product lineup

Microsoft is here with Windows 11 and new Surface devices. With AI and intelligent software, it’s time to take your Windows PC experience one step further. Pushing boundaries and going for even better creative flow, the new Windows PC devices are totally going to blow your mind.

Microsoft Surface 10 year video

Windows 11

The new Windows 11 is supposed to enhance the Microsoft experience even more. Here are some of the features worth looking forward to.

  • Accessibility capabilities are moved into the operating system instead of being dependent on apps.
  • Smart App Control allows apps to run that are predicted to be safe and blocks malicious apps.
  • Smarter recommendations find apps faster from the menu.
  • Snap layouts and guided assists make comparing webpages even more comfortable and convenient.
  • Windows Studio Effects is introduced to Windows 11.
  • Integrations with Apple are finally here for users to share entertainment across devices.

New Microsoft Surface Devices

With the new Intel EVO platform, fast charging, and carbon-aware operating systems, the new Windows 11 devices are a perfect must have for your day-to-day work life. Windows 11 takes Microsoft devices to a new level of excellence.

Check out all of the latest Surface devices and the features they come with below.

Surface Laptop 5 product design

Surface Laptop 5

Get things done wherever you go when you have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 on your side. Impressively, it provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Not only that, but it also offers fast charging: up to 9 hours of battery life after 30 minutes. More powerful than its predecessor, it operates on the 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 processors.

Furthermore, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, it comes in all the same colors as the previous generation—along with a new Sage hue. With Thunderbolt 4 ports for added connectivity, it uses the Windows 11 operating system with more accessibility features. 

The Surface Laptop 5 is coming soon for $999.99.

Surface Pro 9 product design

Surface Pro 9

Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio.

Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment.

With a 13-inch PixelSense display, its edge-to-edge screen has up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones. 

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ offers different angles

Surface Studio 2+

Work on a whopping 28 inches of screen space when you have the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+. With a PixelSense touchscreen display, it boasts 10-point multi-touch technology and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Additionally, this large all-in-one computer has a stylish design that’s sure to turn heads in the office or at home. Designed with a Zero Gravity Hinge, it can act as everything from a desktop computer to a tabletop canvas for you to create on.

An elegant piece of creative technology, it runs on the Intel Core i7 H Series processor and offers NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics. 

Microsoft Audio Dock in black

Microsoft Audio Dock

Make sure every accessory on your desk pulls its weight when you have the Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub. Boasting 4 ports, it also has a passthrough PC charger.

You’ll make use of the HDMI port, 2 USB-C ports, and USB-A port. Plus, the passthrough charging technology ensures your computer stays charged all day long.

Not only that, but you can also connect 2 monitors using the HDMI and USB-C connections. Along with reducing workspace clutter, it also improves your audio for music, meetings, and conference calls.

This dock is coming soon for $249.99.

Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control in black

Microsoft Presenter+

Take presentations to the next level using the Microsoft Presenter+. It has Certification for Microsoft Teams, meaning its integrated control work seamlessly with the platform. However, it also works with other popular presentation and meeting apps.

Use the integrated Microsoft Teams button to easily join a meeting or raise your hand. With just a long press, it raises or lowers your hand, allowing for easy engagement.

Additionally, this powerful presentation tool lets you easily change slides, mute and unmute your microphone, and use the screen pointer. The status light ensures you know when mute is on or off. 

This product is coming soon for $79.99.

Quick update: Microsoft Adaptive Accessories allow you to create a work setup that works for you. They’re coming soon, and pricing is yet to be announced.

Which one of the Surface devices are you the most excited about? Share with us in the comments below.

