Amazon phone leaks: Could Jeff Bezos’ Star Trek vision finally take shape?

Image Credit: Quartz

Amazon built the Fire Phone to go head-to-head with premium devices like Apple’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy lineup, but it crashed hard. When Amazon showed off the device, Jeff Bezos pointed to one of his favorite childhood books, “Mr. Pine’s Purple House,” as a source of inspiration. In that story, Mr. Pine lives on Vine Street in a small white house, surrounded by fifty identical white houses in a neat row, which makes his own place impossible to spot. He tries to fix that by planting a pine tree, then a bush when neighbors copy him, and at last paints the whole house purple.

Bezos made his point clear. The phone market felt stale, and Amazon wanted the Fire Phone to shake things up with a new take on a tired product. Jump to 2026, and the company now works on a fresh AI-driven mobile device. So what do Amazon phone leaks say, and should you expect much from it?

Alexa front and center: Amazon’s AI-first idea

Amazon’s new project, code-named “Transformer,” sits inside its devices and services group, according to Reuters. The company aims to build a personal mobile hub that syncs with Alexa and stays with you through the day as a link to Amazon’s ecosystem.

Does Amazon want to ditch apps?

The Transformer project leans hard into AI. Sources say Amazon wants the device to handle tasks without the usual app store model, where you download and sign up before use.

Three people tied to the project told Reuters the phone still sits in development. Amazon has tested both a standard smartphone and a stripped-down “dumbphone” with fewer features, which could help fight screen addiction.

Image Credit: Light Light Phone III Unlocked 5G/4GLTE cell phone Preorder it for $ 699.00

One idea draws from the Light Phone, a $699 minimalist device with a camera, maps, a calendar, and not much else. The Brooklyn-based company focuses on core tools and basic phone use, with no app store access and only a few extra features beyond classic dumbphones.

Related: 3 gadgets that can replace your smartphone by 2030—from dumbphones to smart glasses

A simpler phone could also give Amazon a way to pitch it as a second device alongside iPhones and Samsung Galaxies people already own. Devices in this space, like the Light Phone and flip phones, made up 15% of global handset sales in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

The smartphone market is shrinking—so why is Amazon jumping back in?

The global smartphone market will drop 12.9% in 2026 due to a memory chip shortage, according to IDC. So why return now? Bezos has chased the idea of a shopping-first phone for years, one that could rival Apple with Prime perks like fast shipping and discounts. Years ago, he also pictured a living room with a system like the computer on “Star Trek,” a voice-driven brain that controls key functions and answers tough questions.

At the same time, Amazon stands to gain a huge stream of user data from a phone, tied to purchase history and content habits. From selling books out of Bezos’s garage to pulling in $716.9 billion in 2025 revenue, Amazon has built much of its growth on customer data.

I already feel uneasy with my Kindle tracking what I read, when I read, how fast I move through pages, what I highlight, and which genres I pick. That paints a clear picture of my thoughts and interests. A phone would give Amazon even more insight, plus tighter control over your data.

Is Amazon too late or right on time?

“If it’s a phone, it’s dead on arrival,” says Francisco Jeronimo. I see his point. Amazon’s AI pitch doesn’t feel strong enough to pull people away from Apple, Samsung, or Google.

In the early 2020s, Nothing broke into the market with a fresh angle. The company stood out with its transparent hardware, the Glyph Interface, and a clean software experience with no bloat. That felt like a real attempt to bring something new during a time when upgrades slowed and buyers lost excitement.

Related: Nothing Phone (4a) Pro vs. Google Pixel 10a: Which midrange phone wins for you?

Right now, I don’t see a clear standout feature for the Transformer phone. Still, the timeline stays fuzzy, and sources told Reuters the project could get scrapped if plans shift or costs rise.

Why I’m not sold yet

I don’t buy the idea that Amazon can win people over with AI alone, at least not yet. Most people already sit deep in ecosystems from Apple, Samsung, or Google, and it takes more than a new assistant to pull them out.

I keep coming back to the Fire Phone, where a bold idea still missed what people wanted. The concept of fewer apps and a calmer device sounds nice on paper, but the trade-offs feel hard to ignore. I also can’t shake the concern around how much more user data the Transformer phone could collect. If Amazon finds a clear way to stand out, the story could shift.