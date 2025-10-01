Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users

Prime Day is almost here, and laptop deals are about to get serious. I’ve rounded up my 9 favorites for both Windows and Mac users.

Amazon’s October Prime Day runs from October 7 to 8, but I couldn’t resist checking out the best deals that make your digital life better. Laptops often top $2,000, so October offers a perfect chance to grab your favorite model at a better price. I rounded up the top Prime Day laptop deals so you can score a reliable machine.

Whether you want an affordable Windows option, a high-end powerhouse, or you’re team Apple, the deals below are tough to pass up.

Prime Day budget laptop deals

Picking the right budget laptop can feel overwhelming—so many models to sift through. I hand-picked ones for people who don’t want to or can’t drop more than $600. With Prime Day deals running, now’s the time to land something solid for work or fun.

1. HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop PC

The HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop PC handles school, work, and everything in between. Users love how the touch screen lets them jump between sites fast.

Whether for classes, work, or Excel and Word tasks, consider buying your HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop PC ($566.99) with a 37% deal.

2. Acer Aspire 15 Slim Laptop AG15-32P-39R2

Need a laptop for browsing, email, or light gaming? The Acer Aspire 15 Slim Laptop AG15-32P-39R2 ($314.59, 10% OFF) drops features like a touch screen and backlit keys, yet it delivers solid build quality, strong battery life, and smooth performance for office tasks, streaming, and web use.

3. Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

Before we dive into Chromebooks, I want to point out one last budget laptop deal. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i ($279.98, 30% OFF) comes with a 15.6-inch screen that shines bright, and the anti-glare surface keeps your eyes comfortable. People mention the setup takes no time at all.

Prime Day Chromebook deals

A solid Chromebook handles nearly everything a regular laptop does, and the top ones can even feel nicer than Windows laptops in the same price range. If your main use is browsing, streaming, or other web-focused tasks, a Chromebook could be the right fit.

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

People from all sorts of backgrounds pick the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 ($229, 77% OFF), from housewives to college students. It works well for students taking online classes since it’s simple to use. The screen pops with bright colors, the sound is solid, and downloading apps takes no effort.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ($168.90, 23% OFF) does a solid job for everyday use. If you need a high-powered machine, it won’t replace a heavy-duty PC. Still, you can make spreadsheets, write Word documents, browse the web, listen to music, and build basic presentations without trouble.

Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple silicon gives me long battery life and a slim design, which makes a huge difference. I can handle all my Gadget Flow tasks without worrying about plugging in my laptop.

6. Apple M4 MacBook Air

Right now, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 tops my list of best laptops for most users. And it’s easy to see why. With 16 GB of unified memory, the M4 MacBook Air costs just $899 after a 10% discount and handles both work and play without slowing down.

7. Apple M4 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro with the M4 chip ($1,399, 13% OFF) gives you more power than the Air without pushing past the $2,000 mark. It’s a solid pick for anyone who wants extra performance.

Powerful Windows laptop deals for Prime Day

I used to have a decent Windows laptop that worked fine, but it slowed down whenever I ran multiple tabs for research. Here are some options that handle daily tasks like checking email, replying to messages, editing audio, and light photo work—and some models can handle even more.

8. HP OmniBook 7

Catch every detail on the HP OmniBook 7 ($1,220, 17% OFF) with its 178-degree wide-viewing angles, Full High Definition display, and vibrant picture. The touch screen makes navigating simple and fun.

9. Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop ($999.99, 29% OFF) gives you up to 20 hours of battery, so you can focus, create, and play all day. That matches the M4 MacBook Pro, which often hits over 18 hours.

Final thoughts

It’s interesting to compare what each model can do and how they stack up against each other. Even if I’m not grabbing one, it’s a good snapshot of what’s out there for different needs and budgets.