Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 24, 2022, 7:00 am EST

Looking for a new game to play? Mahjong is a tile-based game popular in Asia. Learn how to play it in this online course.

People playing Mahjong / Image Credit: Pixabay

Experience a new game with Mahjong Party. This online Mahjong course teaches you to play this game of skill and luck through step-by-step videos, beautiful images, and written instructions. You’ll build advanced techniques in no time.

If you’re interested in learning Hong-Kong-style Mahjong, there’s no better method than Mahjong Party. Its creator is a disability artist and brain injury survivor who used Mahjong to recover. Now, she guides newcomers through the game with an easy-to-follow course accompanied by her photography.

Mahjong tiles with blue characters

Take part in online Mahjong lessons

If you’ve heard of Mahjong and have always wanted to learn it yourself, now’s your chance. Mahjong Party comes in the form of an easy-to-follow online course comprised of PDFs, videos, and quizzes.

What’s more, the instructions are designed to move you from the absolute beginner stage to a player proficient in advanced techniques. So you don’t need any prior experience to follow this course.

Even better, the lessons are short, allowing you to absorb the information before moving on to another technique. It also fits easily into your schedule.

Mahjong tiles with red characters

Choose from 2 online Mahjong courses

Depending on the time you have and how quickly you want to start playing, you can choose between 2 Mahjong Party courses: The Quick Start Method and The Full Course. Let’s have a look at what they offer.

The Quick Start Method

If you want to start playing online or with family and friends as soon as possible, The Quick Start Method is a good choice. However, the creator writes that you should be sure to play with at least one person knowledgeable about Mahjong, as this course covers the essential skills, not all aspects of the game.

This method of play includes 33 lessons. As you progress, you’ll learn how to recognize each Mahjong tile quickly. You’ll also learn the game’s basics, for instance, how to make hands and some advanced hands.

The Full Course

Alternatively, choose The Full Course for in-depth game instruction. Comprised of 52 lessons, this online Mahjong course also grants lifetime access and will expand to over 100 lessons and quizzes.

The course starts with introducing basic skills while, at the same time, building your speed and accuracy. You’ll then advance to more difficult hands.

You’ll also learn about game etiquette and mannerisms as well as the complicated scoring and money themes involved in Hong-Kong-style Mahjong.

Mahjong Party in a video

Learn skills for any style of Mahjong

Since Mahjong is such a popular game, it has many variations. While this online Mahjong course teaches you how to play Hong-Kong-style Mahjong, you’ll learn skills that apply to any version.

At the beginning of every lesson, you’ll notice that it specifies what style of Mahjong the skills relate to. So it’ll either apply to any style of Mahjong or only Hong-Kong-style Mahjong.

All the skills are helpful, and if you ever happen to play a different version of Mahjong, you’ll find the lessons are easily transferrable.

Mahjong tiles with a bird

Check out the Mahjong bundles

The company offers helpful bundles for players who want even more information about Mahjong. You get the course of your choosing, the Mahjong Tiles photography eBook—which walks beginners through the Chinese character tiles, helping them recall and identify every tile easily—access to the VIP Area, and a lesson created with you in mind.

Then, the Mahjong Party VIP Area gives you access to new content as it’s developed. Here, players can also input their ideas into the company’s creations.

When you purchase a bundle, you submit up to 5 questions. The creators choose one of the questions and make a lesson specifically geared toward answering it.

Mahjong tiles with different characters

Take Mahjong lessons at your own pace

You’ve got a lot going on, from work to your side projects. Luckily, with Mahjong Party’s lifetime access, you can learn whenever you want.

If doing a lesson right before bed works best for you, go for it. Completely self-guided, it lets you learn whenever, wherever you want.

Use an app to learn Mahjong

Don’t have time to sit down for a lesson? This online Mahjong course also comes in app form. That way, you can learn while you’re on the train, waiting in line at the post office, etc.

Learning a new game is always satisfying. With Mahjong Party, it’s easy to master skills required by this popular one. The quick, easy-to-follow lessons fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, and the beautiful images and videos are a joy to look at.

Reserve your Mahjong Party subscription to learn a game you’ll never want to stop playing.

Preorder the Quick Start Method for about $24 USD on Kickstarter. Have you ever played Mahjong? Tell us what you love about it in the comments.

