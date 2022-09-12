Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person

Ace your school year whether you learn online or in person with these tech gadgets. From headphones to keyboards, they have the capabilities you need.

Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones in use

Just started a new school year? By now, you probably know what tech you need for your classes. And whether they’re online, in-person, or a mix, we’ve got useful tech gadgets for students that’ll make learning the material and completing assignments easier.

Need a newer, lighter laptop with all-day battery life? The Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor is available now. It’s great for online learning with its improved webcam.

Then, the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones give you premium quality for a wallet-friendly price. Yep, they offer advanced noise cancellation, AI-enhanced calls, and 50 hours of playtime.

Gear up for your best academic year yet with these tech gadgets.

1. The Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor features a slim fanless design. Plus, the new M2 chip helps you zip through school tasks.

Apple MacBook Air with M2 video

If you’ve put off buying a new laptop because you were waiting for the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, it’s here. The latest MacBook Air can handle everything from documents and presentations to developing in Xcode.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

2. The HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger has 4 USB-C ports with 100W power. It can charge 2 M1 MacBook 16″or an iPhone and an iPad simultaneously.

HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger on a desk

You won’t run out of power during your group study session when you have the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. This small gadget packs a punch by charging up to 4 devices at once,

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

3. The Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard adds a pop of color to your workspace. The Gateron Yellow Switches deliver smooth linear typing.

Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard with a monitor

Who says a student workstation has to be all black and gray? The Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard adds a mood-boosting refracted rainbow to your desk, along with a smooth typing experience. It’s one of our favorite useful tech gadgets for students.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

4. The Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones let you enjoy active noise cancellation. And 50 hours of playtime isn’t too shabby.

Anker soundcore Space Q45 in use

If you’re looking for headphones that you can use for studying and online classes, go for the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. They feature updated noise cancellation technology and AI-enhanced calls.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 4 on a wrist

It’s essential to stay healthy when you’re a student, and the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch can help. It gives you a Daily Readiness Score with workouts to match. Plus, you can stay connected with GPS navigation and call/text capabilities.

Preorder it for $229.95 on the official website. It ships by September 23.

6. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 in a case

If you like the convenience of earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip makes a great study companion. They feature improved audio and connectivity. Then, the ANC comes with an active transparency mode, making it one of the most useful tech gadgets for students.

Get them for $249 on the official website. They ship on September 23.

7. The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice easily transport and fit all hand sizes. The SmartWheel helps with detail-oriented work.

Logitech Signature M650 Series in white

The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice include 3 mice. Each offers the SmartWheel for working with details while the contoured shape comfortably fits your hand.

Get them for $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station charges your MacBook Pro with up to 90 watts of power and lifts it off your desk.

Brydge ProDock with a MacBook

Keep your MacBook Pro charged and your workspace tidy with the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. It comes with 3 docking sleeves and works with the MacBook Pro 14″, MacBook Pro 16″, and the M2 MacBook Air 2022.

Preorder it for $399.99 on the official website.

9. The VAVA 2K Webcam helps you look your best during online classes with its CMOS 4 MP image sensor and auto low-light correction.

VAVA 2K Webcam on an iMac

Focus on your presentation, not your webcam, when you have the VAVA 2K Webcam. It provides HD auto light correction and a 78° field of view. Plus, it captures smooth motion making it one of the most useful tech gadgets for school.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup

Ember Cup in a video

Need to study for an exam? The Ember Cup keeps your beverage warm for you for up to 1.5 hours on battery power or all day on the charging coaster. Smart sensors shut the device off when you aren’t using it.

Get it for $99.95 on Amazon.

Prep for the school year ahead with these student-worthy tech gadgets. What tech gadgets do you use for school? Tell us about them in the comments.

