Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 12, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Ace your school year whether you learn online or in person with these tech gadgets. From headphones to keyboards, they have the capabilities you need.

Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones in use

Just started a new school year? By now, you probably know what tech you need for your classes. And whether they’re online, in-person, or a mix, we’ve got useful tech gadgets for students that’ll make learning the material and completing assignments easier.

Related: The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work

Need a newer, lighter laptop with all-day battery life? The Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor is available now. It’s great for online learning with its improved webcam.

Then, the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones give you premium quality for a wallet-friendly price. Yep, they offer advanced noise cancellation, AI-enhanced calls, and 50 hours of playtime.

Gear up for your best academic year yet with these tech gadgets.

1. The Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor features a slim fanless design. Plus, the new M2 chip helps you zip through school tasks.

Apple MacBook Air with M2 video

If you’ve put off buying a new laptop because you were waiting for the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, it’s here. The latest MacBook Air can handle everything from documents and presentations to developing in Xcode.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

2. The HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger has 4 USB-C ports with 100W power. It can charge 2 M1 MacBook 16″or an iPhone and an iPad simultaneously.

HyperJuice 245W GaN
HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger on a desk

You won’t run out of power during your group study session when you have the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger. This small gadget packs a punch by charging up to 4 devices at once,

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

3. The Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard adds a pop of color to your workspace. The Gateron Yellow Switches deliver smooth linear typing.

Drop Expression Series Prism
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard with a monitor

Who says a student workstation has to be all black and gray? The Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard adds a mood-boosting refracted rainbow to your desk, along with a smooth typing experience. It’s one of our favorite useful tech gadgets for students.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

4. The Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones let you enjoy active noise cancellation. And 50 hours of playtime isn’t too shabby.

Anker soundcore Space Q45 Noise Canceling Headphones
Anker soundcore Space Q45 in use

If you’re looking for headphones that you can use for studying and online classes, go for the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. They feature updated noise cancellation technology and AI-enhanced calls.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch keeps you healthy while studying with its workout suggestions. It even includes calls and GPS navigation.

Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit Versa 4 on a wrist

It’s essential to stay healthy when you’re a student, and the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch can help. It gives you a Daily Readiness Score with workouts to match. Plus, you can stay connected with GPS navigation and call/text capabilities.

Preorder it for $229.95 on the official website. It ships by September 23.

6. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip is great for students who prefer earbuds with enhanced performance and ANC.

Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 in a case

If you like the convenience of earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip makes a great study companion. They feature improved audio and connectivity. Then, the ANC comes with an active transparency mode, making it one of the most useful tech gadgets for students.

Get them for $249 on the official website. They ship on September 23.

7. The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice easily transport and fit all hand sizes. The SmartWheel helps with detail-oriented work.

Logitech Signature M650
Logitech Signature M650 Series in white

The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice include 3 mice. Each offers the SmartWheel for working with details while the contoured shape comfortably fits your hand.

Get them for $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station charges your MacBook Pro with up to 90 watts of power and lifts it off your desk.

Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Brydge ProDock with a MacBook

Keep your MacBook Pro charged and your workspace tidy with the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. It comes with 3 docking sleeves and works with the MacBook Pro 14″, MacBook Pro 16″, and the M2 MacBook Air 2022.

Preorder it for $399.99 on the official website.

9. The VAVA 2K Webcam helps you look your best during online classes with its CMOS 4 MP image sensor and auto low-light correction.

Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
VAVA 2K Webcam on an iMac

Focus on your presentation, not your webcam, when you have the VAVA 2K Webcam. It provides HD auto light correction and a 78° field of view. Plus, it captures smooth motion making it one of the most useful tech gadgets for school.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

10. The Ember Cup keeps your coffee or tea between 120°F and 145°F, so you don’t have to keep warming up your drink while studying.

Ember Cup in a video

Need to study for an exam? The Ember Cup keeps your beverage warm for you for up to 1.5 hours on battery power or all day on the charging coaster. Smart sensors shut the device off when you aren’t using it.

Get it for $99.95 on Amazon.

Prep for the school year ahead with these student-worthy tech gadgets. What tech gadgets do you use for school? Tell us about them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work

Smash your work projects, spreadsheets, and deadlines with a desk that keeps up with you. And might we suggest a smart desk? The best smart desks for productivity don’t just adapt with you throughout the day. They also have handy..
The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone

If you’ve preordered your new iPhone 14, you probably want some accessories and gadgets to go with it. And to help you find the right ones, today we’re rounding up the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories. These are the..
Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable

Fall is an excellent time to take a good, hard look at your home and consider ways to make it more sustainable and cheaper to run. Because, let’s face it, those heating bills aren’t going anywhere. Luckily, these smart home..
10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics

There are technically 2 more weeks left of summer. If you want to enjoy them with a picnic at the lake or park, we’ve got the gadgets and accessories for you. These essentials for late-summer picnics help you enjoy every..
Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more

Fantasy tabletop games and RPGs figure large in this week’s Top Board Game Roundup. Because who doesn’t love games about underwater cities or guides on how to run an incredible dungeon? Yes, these cool fantasy board games will have you..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health

Get the lowdown on your body’s wellness parameters with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test and its companion app monitor your vitamin C, sodium, magnesium, calcium, PH, and more to keep your body in optimal condition...
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more

Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began..
Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy,..
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..
Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together

Boost your status as a party host with the Coin Pusher 365. This home arcade game fits in any room and holds real money, professional coins, and prizes. It’s sure to make your event a hit. Planning a birthday bash..
These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day..