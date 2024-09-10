Best iPhone 16 accessories for style, functionality & protection

The iPhone 16 is here, and it's packed with exciting upgrades—but what’s an epic phone without the right accessories? Let’s dive into the must-have iPhone 16 accessories.

Level up your new iPhone 16 with these accessories

Change is good—especially when it’s a brand-new iPhone! Apple just dropped the iPhone 16 lineup, and let’s be real, we’re all here for the fresh upgrades. From vibrant colors to a sleek camera control button, and let’s not forget those bigger screens on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, there’s so much to love. But now that you’re ready to snag one, the next question is: What cool iPhone 16 accessories should you get? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered!

Below, I’m highlighting the best iPhone 16 accessories you can buy now. You can expect unique and stylish covers—including a military-grade one for the iPhone Pro Max—fast & functional chargers, iPhone 16 photography gear, and more.

Your iPhone 16 needn’t stay accessory-less for long—check out these awesome add-ons to make the most of your new phone!

iPhone 16 chargers & charging accessories

Twelve South PlugBug in a backpack

The new A18 chip in the iPhone 16 series phones is super efficient—so much so that the phones have gotten a sizeable boost in battery life. And, like the iPhone 15 series before it, these new phones are compatible with MagSafe, Qi2 wireless, and USB-C charging.

With that in mind, here are 4 chargers, plus a cable, that fit the bill. I particularly like the Twelve South PlugBug; it’s compatible with Find My technology, so you’ll never lose it. Then, for your everyday charging, go for the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Qi2 charging band. You can’t beat its 2x faster wireless charging.

Cases for iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Pro

PITAKA iPhone 16 Cases

Some iPhone cases are works of art, and those already available for the iPhone 16 & 16 Pro series follow suit. Below, you’ll find a designer-created glow-in-the-dark case with a woven texture, another that’s military-grade protective, and still another with a wooden design you can customize.

Whichever you choose, know that these covers offer incredible style and protection!

iPhone photography gear

SANDMARC iPhone 16 Anamorphic Lens

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series cameras have gotten significant updates this year. But the biggest change is a physical Camera Control button—it sits just below the power button on both phones, and responds swipe, tap gestures, and presses.

The button is set to make iPhone photography a ton easier, and a future software update will give it a 2-stage shutter function that will let users lock focus and zoom.

You’ll want to make the most of those new features, so I’m including the comprehensive SANDMARC lens collection, a premium light filter, a rotating pod, and a photography kit—all for your iPhone 16 photography and videography.

Must-have iPhone 16 accessories

Backbone One USB-C in White

Some iPhone 16 accessories don’t fit the typical categories—but they make a huge difference to your experience nonetheless. I’m talking about gaming controllers, phone glass, and of course, the AirPods Pro 2.

In particular, I’m a fan of the Backbone One (USB-C). Highly rated on Amazon, this grip offers users stability and comfort on the go. It’ll work with the iPhone 16 series thanks to the latter’s USB-C charging port.

With accessories at your fingertips, your iPhone 16 is about to get even better! Whether you’re looking to boost your phone’s style, protect it from life’s little mishaps, or take advantage of its cutting-edge features, there’s an accessory for every need.

