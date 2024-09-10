Best iPhone 16 accessories for style, functionality & protection

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 10, 2024, 2:00 pm EDT under Daily Digest,

The iPhone 16 is here, and it's packed with exciting upgrades—but what’s an epic phone without the right accessories? Let’s dive into the must-have iPhone 16 accessories.

Best iPhone 16 accessories for style, functionality & protection
Level up your new iPhone 16 with these accessories

Change is good—especially when it’s a brand-new iPhone! Apple just dropped the iPhone 16 lineup, and let’s be real, we’re all here for the fresh upgrades. From vibrant colors to a sleek camera control button, and let’s not forget those bigger screens on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, there’s so much to love. But now that you’re ready to snag one, the next question is: What cool iPhone 16 accessories should you get? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered!

Below, I’m highlighting the best iPhone 16 accessories you can buy now. You can expect unique and stylish covers—including a military-grade one for the iPhone Pro Max—fast & functional chargers, iPhone 16 photography gear, and more.

Your iPhone 16 needn’t stay accessory-less for long—check out these awesome add-ons to make the most of your new phone!

iPhone 16 chargers & charging accessories

Twelve South PlugBug in a backpack

The new A18 chip in the iPhone 16 series phones is super efficient—so much so that the phones have gotten a sizeable boost in battery life. And, like the iPhone 15 series before it, these new phones are compatible with MagSafe, Qi2 wireless, and USB-C charging.

With that in mind, here are 4 chargers, plus a cable, that fit the bill. I particularly like the Twelve South PlugBug; it’s compatible with Find My technology, so you’ll never lose it. Then, for your everyday charging, go for the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Qi2 charging band. You can’t beat its 2x faster wireless charging.

  1. Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with Qi2
  2. Twelve South PlugBug
  3. Apple MagSafe Charger (1m)
  4. Anker Zolo Power Bank 30W
  5. Native Union Pocket Cable

Cases for iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Pro

PITAKA iPhone 16 Cases
PITAKA iPhone 16 Cases

Some iPhone cases are works of art, and those already available for the iPhone 16 & 16 Pro series follow suit. Below, you’ll find a designer-created glow-in-the-dark case with a woven texture, another that’s military-grade protective, and still another with a wooden design you can customize.

Whichever you choose, know that these covers offer incredible style and protection!

  1. PITAKA iPhone 16 Cases
  2. Alto Collective Customize Your Own Case
  3. Nomad iPhone 16 Cases
  4. MagSafe-Compatible Wallet Case for iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone photography gear

Best iPhone 16 accessories for style, protection & functionality
SANDMARC iPhone 16 Anamorphic Lens

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series cameras have gotten significant updates this year. But the biggest change is a physical Camera Control button—it sits just below the power button on both phones, and responds swipe, tap gestures, and presses.

The button is set to make iPhone photography a ton easier, and a future software update will give it a 2-stage shutter function that will let users lock focus and zoom.

You’ll want to make the most of those new features, so I’m including the comprehensive SANDMARC lens collection, a premium light filter, a rotating pod, and a photography kit—all for your iPhone 16 photography and videography.

  1. SANDMARC iPhone 16 Telephoto, Probe, Anamorphic Lenses & More
  2. Moment VND (2-7 Stop) QuickLock Filter for iPhone
  3. Pivo Pod
  4. FilMov Lightweight Photography Case Kit

Must-have iPhone 16 accessories

Best iPhone 16 accessories for style, functionality & protection
Backbone One USB-C in White

Some iPhone 16 accessories don’t fit the typical categories—but they make a huge difference to your experience nonetheless. I’m talking about gaming controllers, phone glass, and of course, the AirPods Pro 2.

In particular, I’m a fan of the Backbone One (USB-C). Highly rated on Amazon, this grip offers users stability and comfort on the go. It’ll work with the iPhone 16 series thanks to the latter’s USB-C charging port.

  1. AirPods Pro 2
  2. Backbone One USB-C Smartphone Gaming Grip
  3. Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit for iPhone 16

With accessories at your fingertips, your iPhone 16 is about to get even better! Whether you’re looking to boost your phone’s style, protect it from life’s little mishaps, or take advantage of its cutting-edge features, there’s an accessory for every need.

Want more iPhone gadgets? Check out our dedicated iPhone category for great shopping ideas!

Daily Digest

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

PITAKA iPhone 16 Series Cases Review: From ultra-thin to military-grade durability
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
PITAKA iPhone 16 Series Cases Review: From ultra-thin to military-grade durability
Yesterday, Apple wowed us at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event by unveiling the iPhone 16 lineup. With bigger screens—6.3″ for the iPhone 16 Pro and a massive 6.9″ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max—these devices are more stunning than ever. But..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Best of IFA 2024: Top 10 Futuristic Gadgets We Think You’ll Love
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Best of IFA 2024: Top 10 Futuristic Gadgets We Think You’ll Love
At IFA 2024, Berlin was buzzing with groundbreaking tech innovations that extended beyond the usual smart-home gadgets. With Intel unveiling its Lunar Lake processors and Qualcomm introducing new Snapdragon X Plus variants, the show was abuzz with advancements. We explored..
IFA 2024 Day 3 Highlights–ASUS Zenbook S 14, GoPro Hero 13 Black, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
IFA 2024 Day 3 Highlights–ASUS Zenbook S 14, GoPro Hero 13 Black, and more
We’ve almost come to the end of the show and it’s time for the Best of IFA 2024 from Gadget Flow. But before that finale, we wanted to show you the last batch of favorites from Day 3 that just..
IFA 2024 Day 2 Highlights: Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, Twelve South PlugBug, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
IFA 2024 Day 2 Highlights: Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, Twelve South PlugBug, and more
Okay, we reached the end of day 2 at IFA 2024 too soon. But, just like yesterday, we do have our favorite tech releases of the day here. The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC does win the show. It’s taking..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC: A worthy upgrade for 2-in-1 laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC: A worthy upgrade for 2-in-1 laptops?

Lenovo is known for pushing the envelope with their wild concept laptops, and their latest release is no exception. At IFA 2024, they introduced the concept Auto Twist AI PC, which features a motorized hinge that follows your movements and..
IFA 2024 Day 1 highlights: DJI Neo, Morphy Richards Air Conditioner, Honor Magic V3, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

IFA 2024 Day 1 highlights: DJI Neo, Morphy Richards Air Conditioner, Honor Magic V3, and more

100 years of IFA. The moment I heard this, I knew this has to be special. And why not, it’s undoubtedly one of the best consumer and home electronics show. As they say, IFA has forever been a place where..
Meet the NEO Beta futuristic humanoid robot: 3 features to watch out for
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Meet the NEO Beta futuristic humanoid robot: 3 features to watch out for

Max Aguilera-Hellweg, a doctor and photographer, has an eye for capturing how robots are starting to resemble humans. His book Humanoid features a variety of humanoid and android portraits, from lifelike geminoids to eerie robots designed to learn. With 1X..
JudoGrid review: These modular display cases snap together like LEGOs
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

JudoGrid review: These modular display cases snap together like LEGOs

My family and I have been avid collectors of vintage LEGO Minifigures for years. While we’ve gathered a trove of rare and interesting pieces, finding a creative and unique way to display them has always been a challenge—until we discovered..
The best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories every gamer needs
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories every gamer needs

Since its release in 2019, the Nintendo Switch Lite has become a go-to for gamers who love portable, on-the-go play. With each passing year, a wave of new and improved accessories has hit the market, keeping the handheld console fresh..
Is your business software saving you money? Here’s how to tell
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Is your business software saving you money? Here’s how to tell

Many business owners purchase new software and other technologies because they see it as an investment. They spend money and expect to see a certain amount of value in return. But how can you be absolutely sure that your technology..