Best gadgets for content creators & which ones to buy in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 26, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Got a podcast, vlog, or music studio? Then check out our picks for the best gadgets for content creators in 2022.

The 3rd-gen Focusrite Scarlett 3rd makes home recording easy

If you make a living via social media platforms, the best gadgets for content creators in 2022 can help you produce better, more professional material. From lighting to synthesizers, these are the products to invest in.

Want to look great no matter how hard you work? The Elgato Key Light Air Camera adds soft illumination to videos and stills; you’ll never want to shoot without it.

If you create your own music, you can’t go wrong with the teenage engineering OP-1. It comes with a controller and a recorder. It’s also simple to connect to a computer or mobile device.

Elevate your creative work in 2022 with these content creation gadgets.

1. The RØDE PSA1+ professional studio boom arm has smooth movements and accurate placement, ideal for podcasters and more.

Best gadgets for content creators and which ones to buy in 2022
RØDE PSA1+ with a woman wearing headphones

Use your mic better with the RØDE PSA1+ professional studio boom arm. Simply add your favorite mic and record. The arm’s unique parallelogram spring design ensures accurate placement and smooth, quiet movements.

This gadget is priced at $129. Visit the official website to see a list of select online retailers.

2. The Elgato Key Light Air camera light gives your videos and photo shoots soft illumination with Edge-Lit LEDs.

Elgato Key Light Air professional camera light
Elgato Key Light Air on a desk

Add that professional quality to videos and photography with the Elgato Key Light Air camera light. Its industrial-grade LEDs provide intensity yet stay cool. That way, you can work without getting sweaty. Even better, it connects wirelessly to your Mac, PC, or Android device for easy control.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

3. The Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit takes your passion on the road with a directional on-camera mic and phone clamp.

Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit in a video

Pretty much every content creator will appreciate the Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit. It helps you capture great audio on the go thanks to its flexible on-camera microphone. Then, the included tripod keeps your device steady.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

4. The Elgato Facecam pro webcam gives you detailed indoor footage with its Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor.

Elgato Facecam
Elgato Facecam on a computer

Another of the best gadgets for content creators in 2022 is the Elgato Facecam pro webcam, and it’s great for taking professional-caliber videos at your desk. It has a fast processor, and the Elgato Prime Lens has an f/2.4 aperture and 24 mm focal length.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

5. The Nikon Z 7II mirrorless camera is worth adding to your setup. It boasts 2 processors and a resolution of 45.7 MP.

Best gadgets for content creators and which ones to buy in 2022
Nikon Z 7II with gadgets

Looking for a content creator’s camera? Consider the Nikon Z 7II mirrorless camera. With 2 EXPEED 6 engines for faster processing and speed, it’ll let you shoot those immersive masterpieces.

Get it for $2,999.95 on the official website.

6. The Huion Kamvas Pro 24 4K display is a top-notch professional creator’s tablet with its premium 4K drawing pad.

Huion Kamvas Pro 24 4K display
Huion Kamvas Pro on a desk

When you create on the go, you might not always want to lug around your laptop. And that’s where the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 4K display is handy. Its 4K resolution delivers accurate images while working in applications like Adobe Photoshop. Then, the high pen sensitivity and 140% sRGB support are great for graphic design.

Get it for $1,299 on the official website.

7. The teenage engineering OP-1 all-in-one portable synthesizer features a controller, a synthesizer, and an innovative design.

Best gadgets for content creators and which ones to buy in 2022
teenage engineering OP-1 in use

If you’re a music creator, the teenage engineering OP-1 all-in-one portable synthesizer‘s unique design helps bring your inspirations to life. Plus, it has a slew of options for customizing sound.

Get it for $1,399 on the official website.

8. The PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal works great for creators who rely on their smartphone’s camera.

Best gadgets for content creators and which ones to buy in 2022
PowerVision S1 supporting a smartphone

The PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal made our list of the best gadgets for content creators in 2022 because it’s so portable and frees up your hands. The integrated tripod responds to your gestures and has AI tracking. Then, in-app features make editing and adding music a breeze.

Get it for $238 on the official website.

9. The Samson Q9U Dynamic Broadcast Microphone translates your voice with accuracy thanks to its cardioid polar pattern.

Samson Q9U Dynamic Broadcast Microphone in a video

With the Samson Q9U Dynamic Broadcast Microphone, you can ensure your voice is what your listeners hear. The cardioid polar pattern keeps the sound on the mic’s front while eliminating ambient background noise.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

10. The Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio captures music and vocals right in your own home.

Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen
Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen with a man recording music

Finally, the Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio includes 2 recording bundles—Solo Studio and 2i2 Studio and an array of standalone products like preamps, synths, drum machines, and more.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

There are so many ways to improve your content in 2022. Do you have any of the gadgets above? Let us know about your experience.

