Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance

The global wearables market keeps pushing forward. Brands shipped 136.5 million units in Q2 2025, which marked a 9.6% jump from Q2 2024. Some areas have hit a ceiling, AI pendants gain ground. Apple AI pendant leaks hint that Cupertino wants a slice of that space.

You might think of the Humane AI Pin right away. It promised life without a phone… but flopped. So can Apple step in with a pendant that adds real value? Let’s dig in.

Design

Apple plans two ways to wear the AirTag-size pendant. You can clip it to your clothes. Or you can slide a necklace through a small hole in the hardware.

The Humane AI Pin set a high bar with in the looks department. Apple has work to do. I want a solid build. Aluminum makes sense. The device should handle drops and everyday wear. My time with the iPhone and MacBook Air tells me Apple knows how to craft gear that looks and feels premium. I expect the same care here.

Display

When the Humane AI Pin launched, reviews flooded in. Marques Brownlee called it the worst product he had ever reviewed. I share that view. The idea sparked interest, but the product felt unfinished and broken in too many ways. I couldn’t recommend anyone to spend $699 plus a monthly fee on it.

The AI Pin ran into major trouble with its laser display. The projector drained power fast and pushed the device to overheat. Apple seems to avoid that path. The Apple pendant skips a projector and full display, which should save a lot of power.

Instead, Apple turns the pendant into an always-on camera for the iPhone. It also packs a mic for Siri input. Some Apple staff call it the “eyes and ears” of the phone. That role feels more focused and more practical.

Performance

Apple plans the pendant as a sidekick to the iPhone. It includes its own chip, but it sits closer to AirPods than Apple Watch in raw power. That shift marks a key difference from the Humane AI Pin. Apple builds this as an accessory, not a standalone device.

The Humane AI Pin often lagged because it sent most requests to the cloud and waited for a reply. Cloud systems offer huge compute power, but distance creates delay. Edge compute handles tasks near the source, which cuts wait time.

Apple silicon stands out for strong performance and tight power use. If Apple leans on local processing through the iPhone, the AI pendant could feel fast and smooth.

Speaker

Apple still debates one major feature: a built-in speaker that will let you keep your phone in your bag and skip the earbuds. The Humane AI Pin includes a speaker, and it offers a key advantage.

One standout feature of the Humane AI Pin is live translation. You press two fingers on the device and speak in your language. It translates on the spot and detects the language automatically. The other person replies, and the device translates back as long as you keep pressing and listening.

I want Apple to explore that space. Travelers lack simple, clip-on translation tools. Earbuds solve part of the problem, but not everyone wants to wear them all day. If Apple nails this feature, the AI pendant could fill a real gap.

Reports from The Information and Bloomberg point to a 2027 launch for Apple’s AI pin. Price? No clue yet. Still, talk around OpenAI’s $300 wearable gives us a ballpark figure. If that number holds, Apple may land in the same range.

The Humane AI Pin sparked imagination but stumbled in execution. Apple seems to have learned from those missteps. By skipping a power-hungry projector, leaning on its silicon and the iPhone, and keeping the design simple yet premium, the pendant feels like a thoughtful companion rather than a gimmick.

I’m curious about the speaker and live translation possibilities. If Apple nails that, this tiny device could actually solve problems for travelers and busy users who want convenience without extra earbuds. From what I see so far, Apple isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel—they’re trying to make a wheel that just works. And if they pull it off, I’d be eager to clip one on myself.