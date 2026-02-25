Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
ANYPIN Note Pod P1 AI Wearable Voice Recorder écoute TH2 Portable Vacuum Tube Hi-Fi Headphones with Tube Preamp Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi 2026 Satechi Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance
Tech News

Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance

Feb 25, 2026, 2:22 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance
Spot the AirTag? The Apple AI pendant has a similar vibe / Image Credit: Kimberly Gedeon, Esquire

The global wearables market keeps pushing forward. Brands shipped 136.5 million units in Q2 2025, which marked a 9.6% jump from Q2 2024. Some areas have hit a ceiling, AI pendants gain ground. Apple AI pendant leaks hint that Cupertino wants a slice of that space.

You might think of the Humane AI Pin right away. It promised life without a phone… but flopped. So can Apple step in with a pendant that adds real value? Let’s dig in.

Design

Apple plans two ways to wear the AirTag-size pendant. You can clip it to your clothes. Or you can slide a necklace through a small hole in the hardware.

Related: AirTag 2 vs. AirTag 1: Should you upgrade?

The Humane AI Pin set a high bar with in the looks department. Apple has work to do. I want a solid build. Aluminum makes sense. The device should handle drops and everyday wear. My time with the iPhone and MacBook Air tells me Apple knows how to craft gear that looks and feels premium. I expect the same care here.

Display

When the Humane AI Pin launched, reviews flooded in. Marques Brownlee called it the worst product he had ever reviewed. I share that view. The idea sparked interest, but the product felt unfinished and broken in too many ways. I couldn’t recommend anyone to spend $699 plus a monthly fee on it.

The AI Pin ran into major trouble with its laser display. The projector drained power fast and pushed the device to overheat. Apple seems to avoid that path. The Apple pendant skips a projector and full display, which should save a lot of power.

Instead, Apple turns the pendant into an always-on camera for the iPhone. It also packs a mic for Siri input. Some Apple staff call it the “eyes and ears” of the phone. That role feels more focused and more practical.

Performance

Apple plans the pendant as a sidekick to the iPhone. It includes its own chip, but it sits closer to AirPods than Apple Watch in raw power. That shift marks a key difference from the Humane AI Pin. Apple builds this as an accessory, not a standalone device.

The Humane AI Pin often lagged because it sent most requests to the cloud and waited for a reply. Cloud systems offer huge compute power, but distance creates delay. Edge compute handles tasks near the source, which cuts wait time.

Apple silicon stands out for strong performance and tight power use. If Apple leans on local processing through the iPhone, the AI pendant could feel fast and smooth.

Speaker

Apple still debates one major feature: a built-in speaker that will let you keep your phone in your bag and skip the earbuds. The Humane AI Pin includes a speaker, and it offers a key advantage.

One standout feature of the Humane AI Pin is live translation. You press two fingers on the device and speak in your language. It translates on the spot and detects the language automatically. The other person replies, and the device translates back as long as you keep pressing and listening.

I want Apple to explore that space. Travelers lack simple, clip-on translation tools. Earbuds solve part of the problem, but not everyone wants to wear them all day. If Apple nails this feature, the AI pendant could fill a real gap.

Related: 4 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures

Release date and price

Reports from The Information and Bloomberg point to a 2027 launch for Apple’s AI pin. Price? No clue yet. Still, talk around OpenAI’s $300 wearable gives us a ballpark figure. If that number holds, Apple may land in the same range.

Jony Ive and Sam Altman
Image Credit: OpenAI

Related: OpenAI’s mysterious device: What are Sam Altman and Jony Ive building?

Before you go

The Humane AI Pin sparked imagination but stumbled in execution. Apple seems to have learned from those missteps. By skipping a power-hungry projector, leaning on its silicon and the iPhone, and keeping the design simple yet premium, the pendant feels like a thoughtful companion rather than a gimmick.

I’m curious about the speaker and live translation possibilities. If Apple nails that, this tiny device could actually solve problems for travelers and busy users who want convenience without extra earbuds. From what I see so far, Apple isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel—they’re trying to make a wheel that just works. And if they pull it off, I’d be eager to clip one on myself.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Apple AI Pin leaks: Apple wants to put AI cameras on your chest
Apple AI Pin leaks: Apple wants to put AI cameras on your chest
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Wide Fold leaks point to 16:10 aspect ratio at a lower price
Samsung Wide Fold leaks point to 16:10 aspect ratio at a lower price
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Event October 2025: 5 features making Samsung’s XR headset a serious Apple Vision Pro competitor
Galaxy Event October 2025: 5 features making Samsung’s XR headset a serious Apple Vision Pro competitor
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M5 MacBook Pro leaks suggest Apple isn’t waiting for 2026 after all
M5 MacBook Pro leaks suggest Apple isn’t waiting for 2026 after all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple M5 iPad Pro leaks: No more tilting your tablet mid-meeting
Apple M5 iPad Pro leaks: No more tilting your tablet mid-meeting

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OpenAI smart speaker leaks: Will Jony Ive’s design change the AI hardware game?
OpenAI smart speaker leaks: Will Jony Ive’s design change the AI hardware game?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Best headphones for health in 2026 (Low-toxic picks for adults & kids)
7 Best headphones for health in 2026 (Low-toxic picks for adults & kids)
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
10 Tech trends of 2026 that actually want to be your friend
10 Tech trends of 2026 that actually want to be your friend
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Red Bull’s GamePop magazine embeds a 180-LED flexible LED gaming system into a magazine cover
Red Bull’s GamePop magazine embeds a 180-LED flexible LED gaming system into a magazine cover
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 highlights: Bigger AI gains, smarter privacy, and smoother performance OpenAI smart speaker leaks: Will Jony Ive’s design change the AI hardware game? Apple AI pendant leaks point to a feature-cut Humane AI Pin with solid performance
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept