Samsung Wide Fold leaks point to 16:10 aspect ratio at a lower price
Tech News

Samsung Wide Fold leaks point to 16:10 aspect ratio at a lower price

Feb 17, 2026, 2:29 pm EST
3 min read
0 comments
Samsung Wide Fold leaks point to 16:10 aspect ratio at a lower price
Image Credit: Samuel Gibbs, The Guardian

Samsung may drop another foldable soon, on top of the now-usual Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold line. And I see a real reason to get excited.

Fold phones last longer now and handle more day-to-day tasks with ease. Still, the price keeps many people away. Samsung Wide Fold leaks point to a second book-style fold, which should cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold8.

Samsung Wide Fold design and display

Video Credit: Android Authority

Android Authority and wr3ckl3ss on Telegram dug into some APK files and found animations that show the Wide Z Fold open and close. The clips don’t reveal camera specs or button layout. But they show the wide aspect ratio, the selfie camera cutouts, and the overall shape.

You get one selfie camera cutout on the outer screen and another on the inner screen, just like the Galaxy Z Fold7. The animation ties to a guide that shows how to unlock the phone. It doesn’t share extra design info, yet it gives a clear sense of size and format for the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

The current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 features an 8-inch display when open, with a near 1.11:1 ratio. Leaks suggest the Wide Fold may use a 16:10 ratio, closer to what you get on a laptop. I often say I want a foldable that feels a bit wider and a bit shorter in hand. If Samsung brings that shape, I’m in.

Samsung Wide Fold release date and price

Related: Apple’s foldable iPhone: Crease-free display coming in 2026?

The Wide Fold shows up in One UI 9, hinting at a launch with the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 in summer 2026. That date sits far out, but leaks tend to grow as launch day gets close. You can expect real photos to surface before long.

Price remains the big question. The Galaxy Z TriFold hit $2,899 at launch in the US. That phone feels more like a concept with an extra panel. Meanwhile, the Wide Fold looks like a mainstream device for everyday buyers. Reports claim Samsung plans to build 1 million units of the Wide Fold, a sharp jump from the 200,000 units for the TriFold.

No one knows the final price yet. Details stay scarce beyond size and format. Still, that production target shows strong faith in the design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 came in at $1,999 for the 256 GB model with 12 GB RAM. I expect the Samsung Wide Fold to land below that mark.

Before you go

If Samsung brings the Wide Fold at a lower price than the main Fold series, I see it as a turning point. I like what the Fold line offers, but the narrow outer screen never feels quite right in my hand. A 16:10 layout sounds closer to a small laptop screen, and that makes a lot more sense for work and media.

The higher production target compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold signals confidence, not just an experiment. A price that sits below the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 would open the door for a much wider crowd.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

