Apple CarPlay Ultra: What’s new and why you’ll love it

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 26, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Curious how your car’s screen could make driving easier and more fun? CarPlay Ultra is here to change the way you use your iPhone on the road.

Apple CarPlay Ultra: What’s new and why you’ll love it
Apple CarPlay Ultra

Did you know Android Automotive grabs about 35% of the car OS market? Apple first built CarPlay to push back against Android, but now it’s Apple’s big shot at grabbing a piece of the car world. Since the Cupertino company dropped the idea of making its own car, Apple CarPlay Ultra matters more than ever.

I used to think CarPlay didn’t do much. Then I rented a car with it. The moment I saw a huge map on the screen, while my phone stayed locked, I got it. I was hooked. Sure, I can still play music, stream a podcast, get directions, or take a call without it— but the setup feels smoother. Now with CarPlay Ultra, Apple’s cranking things up even further.

What is Apple CarPlay Ultra?

Apple CarPlay Ultra
Display iPhone and car info together in cluster

CarPlay Ultra takes everything good about CarPlay and levels it up. It goes way deeper with your car’s systems, giving you the best mix of iPhone features and what your car brings to the table. If you haven’t seen CarPlay before, think of it like a mirror from your phone to the dashboard screen. It doesn’t support every app, though, just the useful ones for driving like Google Maps, Spotify, Messages, and Phone.

CarPlay Ultra spreads content across all the driver displays, even the instrument cluster. That means the speedometer, fuel gauge, temperature, and more can all match in style and layout. Everything looks cohesive and clean.

You can pull up directions from your iPhone, control your music, and see car-specific info like tire pressure or driving assistance alerts. All right on the main dashboard screen. No switching between menus.

My favorite upgrade? Widgets. CarPlay Ultra brings over iPhone widgets that snap into place across the car’s display. I use Clock, Weather, Notes, Spotify, and Google’s song finder every day. They sit right on my home screen for instant access.

I also appreciate how automakers can bring in their own design flavor. Apple partners with each brand to shape custom themes that match the look drivers expect. I used to try customizing my Samsung Galaxy phone, but the Android layout felt clunky. Luckily, CarPlay Ultra nails that mix of function and style.

Which iPhones work with Apple CarPlay Ultra?

iPhone models
iPhone models / Image Credit: The Independent

CarPlay Ultra works with any iPhone 12 or newer, as long as it’s running iOS 18.5 or higher. It’s kicking things off in Aston Martin’s main lineup, but Apple’s plans to bring it to more cars worldwide over the next year. The rollout takes time because Apple’s design team works side by side with each car brand to build a one-of-a-kind interface for every model. Even though it’s not built in from the ground up, the new CarPlay still gets a personal touch for each vehicle.

At the same time, companies like Polestar, Porsche, BMW, VW, Ford, Lucid, Stellantis, and GM already have Android baked into their cars.

Parting thoughts

After trying out regular CarPlay, I saw how much smoother driving tech could be. CarPlay Ultra shows that Apple is serious about making its mark on the car world. With the clean design, useful widgets, and deeper connection to vehicle systems, it feels like a smarter way to drive. I’m keeping an eye on upcoming car models, because the upgrade makes a strong case for choosing a vehicle with it built in.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

I got the DeerRun A1 Pro Move+ Treadmill — and honestly, the delivery was the best part (until I used it)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
I got the DeerRun A1 Pro Move+ Treadmill — and honestly, the delivery was the best part (until I used it)
Let me start with this: if you’ve ever tried dragging a bulky treadmill into a tiny apartment, you already know the pain. One day your living room is a place to chill — the next, it’s a part-time obstacle course...
Discover BYDFi: A user-friendly crypto platform for daily trading
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Discover BYDFi: A user-friendly crypto platform for daily trading
Crypto platforms love to promise the moon, only to hand you a UI that looks like it was last updated when Dogecoin was a joke and not a movement. Between the confusing fee tables, laggy apps, and KYC processes that..
OpenAI’s mysterious device: What are Sam Altman and Jony Ive building?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OpenAI’s mysterious device: What are Sam Altman and Jony Ive building?
“People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware,” Alan Kay says. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ex-Apple designer Jony Ive totally agree. Altman even backed Humane AI Pin, but that didn’t work out. The product tanked,..
iOS 19: Seven leaked iPhone features that could make your day
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iOS 19: Seven leaked iPhone features that could make your day
Updated May 23 with fresh leaks Apple keeps its product development under wraps, and iOS leaks are hard to come by. The software teams are much smaller than the large supply chain that builds the iPhones, which makes leaks even..
BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight
If there’s one place to witness the pulse of Asia’s future, it’s the BEYOND Expo in Macao. Now in its fifth year, the 2025 edition kicked off with unmatched scale and ambition at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo under the..

Popular Blog Posts

11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
No one expected Acer to launch the FreeSense, a lightweight smart ring, at the Computex event in Taipei this week. Known mostly for laptops and gaming computers, Acer just threw its hat into the smart wearables industry—one currently dominated by..
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Look, I’ve been to my fair share of Google I/O keynotes—watched the first Duplex demo with my jaw on the floor, fiddled with Flutter back when it still needed an intro—but this year? This year hit different. If 2024 was..
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
So, when exactly did tracking your health start feeling like a fashion statement? Somewhere between temperature sensors and readiness scores, the humble wellness ring became the quiet status symbol of every sleep-obsessed, data-driven, minimalist. And now, since we have the..
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
As a tech journalist, I get a little frustrated reading product descriptions. Companies love throwing around terms like “cutting-edge AI,” but once I dig in, it’s often just basic features dressed up to sound impressive. Last year at COMPUTEX, companies..
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Memorial Day is next weekend, and you know what that means—summer has (unofficially) begun. Whether you’re planning trips to the beach, firing up the grill, or diving into garden projects, there’s something exciting about this time of year. Amazon’s already..
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
With the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 launch around the corner, you’d think we’d have a clearer picture by now. But honestly? Galaxy Watch8 leaks are still pretty thin. The current model runs on the latest Wear OS and brings a few..