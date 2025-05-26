Apple CarPlay Ultra: What’s new and why you’ll love it

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Curious how your car’s screen could make driving easier and more fun? CarPlay Ultra is here to change the way you use your iPhone on the road.

Apple CarPlay Ultra

Did you know Android Automotive grabs about 35% of the car OS market? Apple first built CarPlay to push back against Android, but now it’s Apple’s big shot at grabbing a piece of the car world. Since the Cupertino company dropped the idea of making its own car, Apple CarPlay Ultra matters more than ever.

I used to think CarPlay didn’t do much. Then I rented a car with it. The moment I saw a huge map on the screen, while my phone stayed locked, I got it. I was hooked. Sure, I can still play music, stream a podcast, get directions, or take a call without it— but the setup feels smoother. Now with CarPlay Ultra, Apple’s cranking things up even further.

What is Apple CarPlay Ultra?

Display iPhone and car info together in cluster

CarPlay Ultra takes everything good about CarPlay and levels it up. It goes way deeper with your car’s systems, giving you the best mix of iPhone features and what your car brings to the table. If you haven’t seen CarPlay before, think of it like a mirror from your phone to the dashboard screen. It doesn’t support every app, though, just the useful ones for driving like Google Maps, Spotify, Messages, and Phone.

CarPlay Ultra spreads content across all the driver displays, even the instrument cluster. That means the speedometer, fuel gauge, temperature, and more can all match in style and layout. Everything looks cohesive and clean.

You can pull up directions from your iPhone, control your music, and see car-specific info like tire pressure or driving assistance alerts. All right on the main dashboard screen. No switching between menus.

My favorite upgrade? Widgets. CarPlay Ultra brings over iPhone widgets that snap into place across the car’s display. I use Clock, Weather, Notes, Spotify, and Google’s song finder every day. They sit right on my home screen for instant access.

I also appreciate how automakers can bring in their own design flavor. Apple partners with each brand to shape custom themes that match the look drivers expect. I used to try customizing my Samsung Galaxy phone, but the Android layout felt clunky. Luckily, CarPlay Ultra nails that mix of function and style.

Which iPhones work with Apple CarPlay Ultra?

iPhone models / Image Credit: The Independent

CarPlay Ultra works with any iPhone 12 or newer, as long as it’s running iOS 18.5 or higher. It’s kicking things off in Aston Martin’s main lineup, but Apple’s plans to bring it to more cars worldwide over the next year. The rollout takes time because Apple’s design team works side by side with each car brand to build a one-of-a-kind interface for every model. Even though it’s not built in from the ground up, the new CarPlay still gets a personal touch for each vehicle.

At the same time, companies like Polestar, Porsche, BMW, VW, Ford, Lucid, Stellantis, and GM already have Android baked into their cars.

Parting thoughts

After trying out regular CarPlay, I saw how much smoother driving tech could be. CarPlay Ultra shows that Apple is serious about making its mark on the car world. With the clean design, useful widgets, and deeper connection to vehicle systems, it feels like a smarter way to drive. I’m keeping an eye on upcoming car models, because the upgrade makes a strong case for choosing a vehicle with it built in.