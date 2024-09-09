Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Curious about Apple’s latest? The new iPhone 16 series and fresh features like the capture button are sure to impress!

The new iPhone 16 series / Gadget Flow

Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using the camera a breeze. But perhaps the most significant feature is Apple Intelligence, something we got a sneak peek at earlier this year.

With so many new features and upgrades, there’s plenty to explore. From the powerful A18 chip to fresh updates for AirPods and the Apple Watch, the event was packed with highlights that are definitely worth catching up on.

iPhone 16

Apple has just dropped the news about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus that we heard about earlier. If you’re eyeing the top-tier models, these Pro versions are where it’s at. They boast upgraded screens and cameras compared to their standard counterparts.

iPhone 16 series product demo

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max sport bigger displays—6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. They run on the powerful A18 Pro chip, built using a 3-nanometre process. The Pro starts at $999 for 128GB, while the Pro Max kicks off at $1,199 for 256GB. You can pre-order them starting September 13, with the official launch on September 20.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come with 5 new colors, a customizable Action Button, and a new Camera Control button. Both models feature a 48MP main camera with pixel binning. Besides, there’s a 12MP telephoto camera with 2X zoom and an improved ultrawide camera with autofocus.

All the new iPhone 16 models are coming with a capture button that serves as a quick shortcut to the camera. This touch-sensitive button lets you control focus, zoom, and take photos with different gestures, making it super convenient to snap the perfect shot.

A18 chip

As the names imply, the A18 Pro powers the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, while the standard A18 is in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. Let’s dive into the A18 Pro first.

The A18 Pro uses a second-gen 3nm process, making it more efficient. It features the “fastest CPU in any smartphone” with 6 cores—2 high-performance and 4 energy-saving. It outperforms the A17 Pro by 15% while consuming 20% less power. Its GPU is top-notch too, with a desktop-class architecture that’s 20% faster and supports ray tracing twice as fast. Plus, it supports advanced media features like ProMotion display, Always-on display, faster USB 3 speeds, and ProRes video recording, which aren’t available on the standard iPhones. The new image processing unit also boosts camera and video encoding performance, making it twice as fast as the A17 Pro.

The A18 chip in the non-Pro models is similar but not quite as advanced. It also has a 6-core CPU that’s 30% faster and 30% more efficient than the A16 Bionic. However, it lacks the “Advanced media” features and uses a 5-core GPU instead of 6. Still, it’s impressive, with a 40% performance boost over the A16 Bionic and 35% better power efficiency. It’s up to 60% faster than the iPhone 12’s CPU and matches high-end desktops in speed. The GPU in the iPhone 16 is also up to 40% faster than in the iPhone 15.

Apple Intelligence: the showstopper of the Apple event 2024?

Apple Intelligence is adding some cool new twists to how you interact with your devices. One of the standout features is the ability to create custom emojis simply by typing in prompts. It’s a fun way to personalize your messages and add a bit of flair to your conversations.

Apple Intelligence features in 5 minutes

Beyond emojis, Apple Intelligence also improves how you search through your photos, emails, and texts. You can now type in descriptions or give voice commands through Siri to find exactly what you’re looking for. This new AI functionality will be part of a free software update for US English users next month. It makes finding and organizing your digital life a lot easier.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior VP of Software Engineering, said that Apple Intelligence is not only about language and images but also about keeping your data secure. New features, including those for generating emojis and a Visual Intelligence tool for identifying objects in photos, will be rolled out over time. And with a promise that your data remains private, you can enjoy these advancements knowing your information is safe and sound.

You’ll need to wait until 2025 for the major overhaul of Siri. This year’s update will primarily focus on a refreshed interface and design. The significant improvements are slated for next year.

AirPods 4 headphones

Apple also launched a fresh version of its AirPods at the Apple event 2024. They’ve used some pretty advanced tech to study thousands of ears to make them fit better and feel more comfortable. These new AirPods come with the H2 chip for better sound quality during playback and calls. Plus, the AirPods 4 finally bring USB-C to the base model case and promise up to 30 hours of battery life.

AirPods 4 earbuds in use

Pre-orders for the AirPods 4 start this Monday, and they’ll begin shipping on September 20. The base model is priced at $129, while the ANC version will be $179. Along with these, Apple’s also updated the AirPods Max and added some cool new hearing health features to the AirPods Pro.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the newest addition to Apple’s smartwatch lineup, boasting a bigger screen than the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s got a 40% brighter wide-angle OLED display, which is larger than the one on the Apple Watch Ultra. Plus, it’s only 9.7 millimeters thick, making it 10% thinner and lighter than the Series 9. The new Series 10 features the biggest OLED screen ever used in an Apple Watch. This means you can see an extra line of text and easily check your emails and messages at a glance.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has just introduced a new color for the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2, now available in a sleek satin black titanium finish. It’s the top-of-the-line model in Apple’s smartwatch range. It boasts the longest battery life of any Apple Watch.

Final thoughts on the Apple event 2024

I’m pretty excited about all the new updates and features we heard about at the Apple event 2024. The enhanced camera and improved performance are just the tip of the iceberg. With these fresh design elements and more conveniences, everything seems to be geared toward making tech more enjoyable.

For those of us who love staying on top of the latest gadgets, this lineup is definitely worth watching. There’s so much to explore, and I’m eager to see how everything comes together when these new tech releases officially hit the market!