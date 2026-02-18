Apple’s March 4 event is mysterious—but should we be excited?

AI Scene

Some have been quick to tease Apple for leaning on the iPhone and lagging behind rivals in artificial intelligence. I guess that’s fair. But Apple’s strategy always feels deliberate, even if it’s ambiguous. True to form, Apple’s March 4 event—branded as a “special Apple experience” in New York instead of a Cupertino keynote—is exactly the kind of move that makes fans and skeptics alike pause.

Unlike past events beamed from Apple Park, this one is happening simultaneously in New York, London, and Shanghai. The only clue on the invite is a segmented Apple logo in yellow, green, and blue…that’s it.

Design: A Subtle Hint, Not a Reveal

Apple

Apple didn’t include any product names or obvious branding on these invites, which is weird… unless it’s intentional. The chosen colors match rumored colorways for an upcoming low‑cost MacBook. Yes, Apple might finally be ready to push past the “everything’s expensive” vibe. But beyond that, the invite offers no design direction to latch onto.

If Apple is hinting at new Mac hardware, this is probably a way to ramp up curiosity without committing to a full‑blown keynote.

Apple March 4 Event Rumored Lineup: Low-Cost MacBook, iPhone 17e, and Maybe AI

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been saying Apple has a wave of products ready to ship in the coming weeks, including:

A rumored low‑cost MacBook powered by an A18 Pro processor

New MacBook Air and Pro models

Updated Mac displays

The iPhone 17e as a more affordable iPhone option

Possibly a preview of enhanced Siri features tied to AI capabilities

But, of course, none of this information has been confirmed. Apple didn’t even tease a livestream, and the language around “experience” suggests the press will play with hardware in person, not watch a keynote.

Opinion: Why This Event Feels Different

Apple calling it an experience instead of a keynote might be the real news here. After years of splashy livestreams followed by press coverage, Apple may be pivoting to a more tactile, analog way of showing products, at least for now. In a world obsessed with YouTube premieres and livestream hype, this is refreshingly old‑school and (depending on your perspective) frustratingly opaque.

If Apple leaks, speculation, and teaser art aren’t for you, this feels like a tease for the sake of being a tease. If you love slow unraveling and guessing games (guilty!) you’ll enjoy the suspense.

Should You Actually Be Excited?

Here’s where I stand:

If Apple only shows up with incremental hardware refreshes: updated MacBooks, iPads, or the iPhone 17e, this won’t feel like anything special.

But, if Apple unveils a legitimately affordable MacBook launched out of the blue, this could be a really smart accessibility play.

Also, if there’s even a meaningful AI demo (especially around Siri), this event will matter.

At the moment, though, the Apple March 4 event feels like a strategic tease. It’s deliberately vague and that’s very Apple. So neither hype nor disappointment should be assumed.