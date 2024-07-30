Back-to-School gifts: Wow ’em with brand-new gear

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

As the new school year approaches, give your student the perfect start with these must-have back-to-school gifts! From stylish backpacks to tech-savvy essentials, our top picks will keep them motivated and ready to excel all year long.

It may be the dog days of summer, but schools and college will start in less than a month in the US. If you have a high school or college student in your life, you may want to get them some gifts—things to promote a fresh start in the new academic year and keep the motivation going until June. Need some ideas? I searched the internet far and wide to come up with the best back-to-school gifts in 2024.

Teachers and professors agree—new school supplies can inspire students to do their best. A well-made backpack can encourage your student to meet for study groups (their laptop will be a breeze to carry), and a mini coffee maker needs no explanation (plus, it’ll help save money on coffee).

Below, you’ll find some of the most highly-rated gear on the internet for students in 2024. Most are available on Amazon, and all are budget-friendly!

A portable & travel-friendly power bank

Belkin BoostCharge 4-Port charging devices

If your student studies at the library or a coffee shop, a power bank makes a thoughtful gift. The Belkin BoostCharge 4-port power bank has a huge 26,000 mAh battery, delivering 115 hours of power. It’ll come in handy whenever your student runs out of juice but is far from a power outlet. What’s more, this gadget can charge up to 4 devices at once and fast charge an iPhone 15 Pro from 0–50% in just 23 minutes. It’s also air-travel friendly.

$68.77 (was $84.99, save 19% on Amazon)

A mouse for on-the-go laptop use

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S in color options

Many students work on laptops in class or in common areas. Having a compact, easy-to-carry mouse can really ease the process of writing papers and completing projects on the go. To that end, I recommend the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S. Designed for portability, this mouse fits easily in a backpack. And, with an 8K DPIU optical sensor, movements are precise and responsive. The quiet clicks ensure they can work in a library or dorm room without disturbing anyone.

$69.99 (was $79.99, save 13% on Amazon)

A durable SSD

Samsung T7 Shield in blue

Files can be deleted by accident, and laptops can get damaged. One way to ensure your student’s computer work stays safe is to give them a portable SSD. I like the Samsung T7 Shield for students due its rugged build—it’s drop-resistant and has an IP65 rating—and it’s relatively affordable for an SSD (it’s currently discounted on Amazon). With data transfer speed of up to 1050 MB/s, your student will get hiccup-free editing and file transfers. It works with Macs, PCs, and Android devices.

$177 (was $284.99, save 38% on Amazon)

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Beats Studio Pro and a notebook

Wireless headphones come in handy if your student likes to work or read with a little background music, or has an online class. That’s where the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones come in. They delivers a stunning soundscape and immersive calls. Meanwhile, they can cancel out background noise with the ANC or let it back in again with the Transparency mode. Students will appreciate the modern, minimalist design and 4 sophisticated color options.

$179.95 (was $349.99, save 49% on Amazon)

A dimmable desk lamp

Honeywell Sunturalux LED Desk Lamp in gray

Good lighting is essential for a productive study session. Studies have shown that adequate room illumination is associated with better academic performance. One of the best, affordable desk lamps right now is the Honeywell Sunturalux LED Desk Lamp. Users have lauded its ease of use, size, and charging capabilities. While it has an aesthetic, modern look, it’s ideally sized for smaller desks.

$33.58 on Amazon

A single-serve Keurig coffee maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup in a kitchen

Coffee has been the fuel of many great ideas. And with the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup coffee maker, your student can brew a cup any time. It’s single-serve design means it fits easily in shared dorm rooms and student apartments. Students can choose 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12-cup sizes—depending on the work they need to do. There’s even an iced setting and a hot water on-demand button (excellent for oatmeal or ramen). It’s one of the best back-to-school gifts.

$140 (was $189.99, save 26% on Amazon)

An adjustable laptop stand

Native Union Desk Laptop Stand with a MacBook

Does your student work on a laptop? Laptop users commonly slouch or strain their necks forward while working, leading to ‘tech neck’ or muscle imbalances in the neck area. However, keeping the laptop angled and a comfortable height can keep the body in proper alignment. I like the Native Union Desk Laptop Stand. It offers flexible positioning—it can reach up to 60cm—and has a weighted, non-slip base. The design is modern, there’s a base tray with a pen holder, and it works with any laptop or tablet.

$79.99 on the official website

A practical backpack

TIMBUK2 Custom Prospect Backpack in green & navy

Priced at $139 on the official website, the TIMBUK2 Custom Prospect Backpack is the ideal carry solution for students. First, it protects their tech; the rear padded compartment stores up to a 15″ laptop. Then, the front flap pocket holds accessories for quick access. Inside, there’s organizational pockets for phones, pens, etc. The large compartment fits books, a jacket, and even lunch. The waterproof TPU liner keeps belongings safe, while the gorgeous color options suit any style.

$139 on the official website

A space-saving air fryer

Dreo Air Fryer in black

Air fryers are easy to use and cook up crispy fries and wings with minimal amounts of oil. So it’s a no-brainer gift for a college student. The Dreo Air Fryer is compact at just 11.4″ wide, so it easily fits in a dorm room. Meanwhile, the 4-quart capacity cooks enough food for your student and a friend. Using 95% less oil than traditional deep frying, this gadget serves up guilt-free snacks. It’s one of my favorite back-to-school gifts

$89.99 on Amazon

A silent mechanical keyboard

Kensington MK500 Silent Mechanical Keyboard on a desk

If the student in your life prefers to work on a desktop computer or monitor, consider gifting them the Kensington MK7500 Silent Mechanical Keyboard. This full-size keyboard includes spill-proof keys and a wrist rest. The keys are also customizable, so your student can create macros, adjust mappings, manage profiles, and more. It also has a considerate design—the switches have sound-dampening pads for a quiet typing experience.

$150.55 (was $199.99, save 25% on Amazon)

Final thoughts

And there you have it—a roundup of the best back-to-school gifts to kickstart the new academic year! Whether you’re looking to keep your high schooler organized or give your college student a boost, these thoughtful, budget-friendly items are sure to make the grade!