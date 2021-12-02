The best 4K projectors you can buy for your home

Movie and games are so much better when they're on a big screen. Treat yourself to a 4K projector for entertainment that puts you in the middle of the action.

Movie nights and sports events become breathtaking when you add one of the best 4K projectors to your home theater. While these gadgets are pricey, they’re entirely worth the splurge.

Catch all the action with the LG HU810P 4K. It projects a screen that’s 300 inches in size. And for a movie-watching experience that’s just as cinematic as going to the theater, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021.

No serious home theater is complete without a 4K projector. Check out our picks for the best ones below.

1. The XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector has 2,400 ANSI lumens and a sound system by Harman Kardon for impressive, lifelike audio.

XGIMI Aura in a living area

Add the XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector to your home theater for an incredibly clear picture and lifelike sound. It projects a display up to 150 inches, has 3D compatibility, and works with Android 10.0.

Get it for $2,499 on the official website.

2. The Optoma UHD38 4K UHD home projector provides 4,000 ANSI lumens, letting you watch your favorite movies, day or night.

Optoma UHD38 in a video

The Optoma UHD38 4K UHD home projector has both Day and Night modes for a premium viewing experience in any lighting condition. The 240 Hz refresh rate and 4.2 lag make it ideal for gaming.

Get it for $1,399 on Amazon.

3. The XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector

XGIMI Horizon Pro on a side table

Another of the best 4K projectors you can buy is the XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector. It produces sharp images and, thanks to the 2,200 ANSI lumens, you won’t have to adjust the screen angle in bright lighting.

Get it for $1,699 on Amazon.

4. The BenQ TK850 4K Home Theater Projector has custom Sports audio and Image modes that make video immersive.

BenQ TK850 in a video

The BenQ TK850 4K Home Theater Projector made our list of the best 4K projectors because it transports viewers to the stadium. Its HDR-PRO tech improves the 4K HDR with a higher contrast range and more detail. Plus, its Custom Sports modes put you in the middle of the action.

Get it for $1,999.99 on Amazon.

5. The Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 4K smart projector uses triple-laser technology to create high contrast.

Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 in use

Bring the movie theater to your living room with the Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 4K smart projector. It creates vibrant colors and clear images across a 130-inch display. Finally, the 4K UHD resolution picks up all the details.

Get it for $6,499.99 on the official website.

6. The BenQ CinePrime HT3550 4K DLP Projector comes with integrated 5-watt speakers and CinematicColor for an impressive picture.

BenQ CinePrime HT3550 on a table

Enjoy a cinematic experience with the BenQ CinePrime HT3550 4K DLP Projector. It displays 95% of DCI-P3 color space, delivering you the image the directors intended.

Get it for $1,806.79 on Amazon.

7. The LG HU85LA CineBeam Smart Laser Projector

LG HU85LA CineBeam in a living room

Take the LG HU85LA CineBeam Smart Laser Projector with you to show a movie at a friend’s house or project a presentation at work. It displays 120 inches in size from just 2.2 inches away from the wall. Plus, its 4K UHD screen provides a premium picture.

Get it for $4,999.99 on the official website.

8. The LG HU810P 4K UHD laser projector produces a screen size up to 300 inches for an impressive movie night experience.

LG HU810P in use

Love the theater’s massive screen? The LG HU810P 4K UHD laser projector brings it to your house. It supports HDR10 and HLG HDR standards for a great picture. Plus, you can adjust the picture to match your content and your environment.

Get it for $2,996.99 on Amazon.

9. The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K projector has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and full DCI-P3 color for a lifelike picture.

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB in white

For a picture that’s super real, go for the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K projector. It features three 1,080p LCD chips and pixel-shifting tech for a noteworthy image.

Get it for $2,999.91 on Amazon

10. The Optoma UHD50X 240 Hz Projector creates a screen as massive as 302.4 inches and as small as 34.1 for versatility.

Optoma UHD50X 240 Hz in white

Host unforgettable season finale and sports game parties when you have the Optoma UHD50X 240 Hz projector. It produces both large and small screen sizes and zooms in up to 1.3 times. It’s also suitable for gaming, thanks to its low lag.

Get it for $1,599 on Amazon.

A 4K projector will give your home theater the impactful experience you’re looking for. Which of these 4K projectors would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

