The best retro gadgets and collectibles you can buy for your home

If you love retro gadgets and collectibles, check out today's product roundup. From wireless turntables to retro game consoles, these items merge old-school cool with modern tech.

Tidbyt retro-style smart display on a kitchen table

Are you a fan of vintage gadgets? Maybe you love incorporating collectibles into your home decor. Then today’s product roundup of the best retro gadgets is for you.

We’ve compiled a list of the best retro gadgets and collectibles that you can buy for your home. From record players to instant cameras, these items combine the charm of the past with modern tech.

A standout product is the Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos Turntable. While it can play your favorite records, it also works with your Sonos system, wirelessly streaming the audio around your house.

Another retro gadget worth checking out is the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 i-type instant camera. In fact, it takes instant photos and connects with the Polaroid app. There, you can set controls with a range of camera features.

Add a touch of retro nostalgia to your home with these unique gadgets!

1. The Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos Turntable lets you experience rich vinyl sound and works with Sonos. Buy it for $599.99 on the official website.

Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos Turntable product video

Enjoy your vinyl records with plenty of modern tech when you have the Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos Turntable. Not just a record player, this gadget works with your Sonos system so you can wirelessly stream your favorite vinyl records.

2. The Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 i-type instant camera combines retro style with modern connectivity. Get it for $149.99 on the company website.

Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 in green

Take classic instant photos, albeit with more control than ever, using the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 i-type instant camera. This gadget connects to the Polaroid app and offers features like double exposure, aperture priority, light painting, and more.

3. The NOMVDIC X300 smart portable speaker & projector has a vintage look, blending bygone aesthetics with modern tech. Purchase it for $549 on Amazon.

NOMVDIC X300 informational video

Take your movies above and beyond with the NOMVDIC X300 smart portable speaker & projector, another of the best retro gadgets and collectibles. Portable and suited for the outdoors, this gadget makes movie night even better. Additionally, with sound by Harman Kardon, it gives you punchy, vibrant audio.

4. The Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica reimagines the classic gaming machine and has 25 Amiga games. It costs $129.99 on Amazon.

Retro Games A500 Mini with components

Take a trip back to the 80s with the Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica. An exact emulation of the original A500, this console comes with 25 classic Amiga games like Alien Breed 3D, Worms, Another World, etc.

5. The LEGO Land Rover Classic Defender 90 building set recreates the original 1983 model with working details. Buy it for $239.99 on the brand’s website.

LEGO Land Rover Classic Defender 90 on a table

Love classic Range Rovers? Then the LEGO Land Rover Classic Defender 90 building set is for you. Boasting working details like steering and suspension, it’s an accurate re-creation of the classic vehicle.

6. The Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard brings rounded typewriter-like keys to your workspace. Get it for $99.99 on the company website.

Logitech POP Keys on a desk

Add retro style to your workstation with the Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard. While the rounded keys mimic a typewriter’s, this keyboard has the modern tech you need. Namely, 8 customizable emoji keys, 3 device paring, and 12 FN shortcuts. It’s one of the best retro gadgets and collectibles available.

7. The Tidbyt retro-style smart display shows only the information you want to see with matrix dots. Get it for $179 on the official website.

Tidbyt on a kitchen counter

Using the Tidbyt retro-style smart display, you can see stock updates, sports news, or whatever—and not get distracted by anything else. Also, you can choose from over 150 apps to make it suit your everyday needs.

8. The Polaroid P3 retro music player brings old-school style to a speaker you can take anywhere. Buy it for $189.99 on the company website.

Polaroid P3 in blue

Listen to music on the go with the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Featuring a vintage look, it lends more volume to your music than you get from your smartphone. Plus, the polished metal handle ensures it’s easy to carry.

9. The Leica Q2 Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera celebrates Disney’s 100-year anniversary with Mickey illustrations from the ’30s.

Leica Q2 Disney “100 Years of Wonder” front view

Love Leica and Disney? Then the Leica Q2 Disney “100 Years of Wonder” camera is for you. Designed to commemorate the studio’s 100th anniversary, this gadget has a classic design. Plus, it’s decorated with Mickey illustrations from a 1937 model sheet by Don Towsley, a Walt Disney Studio animator.

10. The Freewrite Smart Typewriter (Gen3) helps you write without distractions for more prolific sessions. Get it for $649 on the brand’s website.

Freewrite Smart Typewriter (Gen3)

Focus solely on your writing when you have the Freewrite Smart Typewriter (Gen3). This retro gadget is shaped like a typewriter but has an E-Ink display that shows only your work. Later, it syncs to the cloud so you can export it to your preferred software.

Overall, retro gadgets and collectibles bring a fun look to your home and give it character. So why not embrace the past and add some vintage charm to your living space? Be sure to tell us which of these gadgets you love the most!

