Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500

Upgrade your smart home gadgets affordably when you go for any of these products that cost under $500. We're highlighting Rachio, Wyze, Lockly, and more.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) in use

Save time and make life easier with these smart home gadgets for under $500. Not only do they have convenient smart features, but they also keep your budget in mind. That’s right, each item on this list sets you back less than $500.

Hand watering your plants can be time consuming. Cross it off your to-do list entirely with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. It automates your outdoor watering and works with an app.

Then, you can add serious smarts to your porch with the Lockly Access Touch Pro. It’s priced at $249 and unlocks your home via fingerprint.

Stay on budget and enjoy new smart home features with the helpful gadgets below.

1. The WeatherFlow Tempest Smart Weather System has an AI-powered weather app with guaranteed accuracy. Buy it for $329 on the official website.

WeatherFlow Tempest Smart Weather System close up

Get a more accurate local forecast with the WeatherFlow Tempest Smart Weather System. It sends real-time weather data from your backyard into the AI system. What’s more, it requires almost no maintenance.

2. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit makes watering your garden easier with programs and management. It’s only $99.99 on the company website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit on a hose

Water your garden from your smartphone using the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. It automates hose watering and uses irrigation programs. Even better, you can program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard.

3. The Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera offers quicker livestreaming and notifications. Get it for $19.99 on the brand’s website.

Wyze Cam OG intro video

Every second counts when it comes to your home’s security. That’s why the Wyze Cam OG weatherproof security camera gives you faster livestreams and notifications, helping you take quick action. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets for under $500.

4. The Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner has smart technology that adjusts water flow based on dirt levels. Buy it for $499 on Amazon.

Tineco CARPET ONE in a home

Clean your carpet with smarts when you have the Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner. Boasting a smart dust sensor, it understands your carpet’s dirt levels and optimizes its suction and water flow accordingly.

5. The SwitchBot Meter Plus smart temperature and humidity monitor keeps an eye on temperature and humidity. Purchase it for $17.99 on the official website.

SwitchBot Meter Plus product video

Need to monitor the temperature and humidity at home? The SwitchBot Meter Plus smart temperature and humidity monitor can help. It measures both temperature and humidity and sends real-time alerts for metrics that exceed your preset limits.

6. The Lockly Access Touch Pro fingerprint deadbolt combines a deadbolt, fingerprint reader, and voice assistance. It’s priced at $249.99 and is coming soon.

Lockly Access Touch Pro on a door

Add smarts to your front door with the Lockly Access Touch Pro fingerprint deadbolt. In fact, it stores up to 99 fingerprints. Meanwhile, your smartphone is your keypad, letting you access your door from anywhere. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets for under $500.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation) in Midnight

Upgrade to the Apple HomePod (2nd generation) smart speaker and improve your home’s audio. It intelligently adapts your content to your surroundings. Moreover, it helps you manage tasks, create Siri automations, control smart home gadgets, and much more.

8. The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor offers 256 levels of sensitivity for precise sensing. Buy it for about $42 on the official website.

Shelly Motion 2 in a person’s hand

Sense motion according to your preferences with the Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor. It blends into any interior with its tiny dimensions and sleek lights. Impressively, it allows precise adjustment of movement sensing.

9. The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) gives you peace of mind with always-on power. Purchase it for $179.99 on the company’s website.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) near a door

Have confidence in your smart doorbell when it’s the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). Its wired format offers always-on power. Even better, it gives you smart alerts, 2-way talk, nighttime view, and much more. It belongs on any list of best smart home gadgets under $500.

10. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam offers 360° of coverage for accurate check-ins. Purchase it for $41.99 on Amazon.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt on a chest of drawers

See what’s happening all around the room with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security camera. With 360° of coverage, it gives you a complete view. It also offers real-time video clips, 2-way talk, and Alexa compatibility.

Make your home easier to manage, affordably, with these smart home gadgets for under $500. Do you own a smart home gadget you love? Tell us about it!

