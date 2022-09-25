The best garden gadgets to buy for your home in 2022

Treat your indoor or outdoor garden to a little TLC with these gadgets. From smart sprinkler controllers to app-connected planters, they keep your greenery lush.

Thermacell LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System in use

Do you pamper your vegetable garden and flower beds like they’re your children? Maybe you don’t have a yard but would love some indoor plants. No matter what garden you grow, today’s digest has the products to improve it. We’re rounding up the best garden gadgets to buy in 2022.

Outdoor gardens benefit from a well-planned watering schedule. The Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller provides one using an algorithm that considers your local weather.

For indoor gardeners, we love the Auk smart indoor garden. Its modern design looks great in any home and it controls your plants’ light, water, and nutrients.

Keep your garden beautiful and healthy with the best garden gadgets of 2022.

Outdoor garden gadgets

The Ring Solar Pathlight

Ring Solar Pathlight in a garden (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Add beautiful solar-powered lighting to your garden pathways with the Ring Solar Pathlight. Control it using the Ring app, where you can set schedules and link to Ring doorbells and cameras.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

The Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller keeps your lawn and garden hydrated. It consults your local weather for the appropriate amount of water.

Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller setup video

Make watering easy with the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. It gives you 8 zones of Wi-Fi sprinkler control and offers remote control, fixed schedules, smart schedules, and more.

Get it for $58.99 on the official website.

The Eva Solo Bird Feeder Tube adds a modern touch to your garden and invites both large and small birds for a tasty, easy-to-get treat.

Eva Solo Bird Feeder Tube with a bird

Looking for a birdfeeder with a streamlined style? Go for the Eva Solo Bird Feeder Tube. This beautiful contemporary feeder is one even smaller birds can enjoy since they can eat from the holes in the bottom. The frost-proof glass is acceptable for all seasons, making it one of the best garden gadgets to buy in 2022.

Get it for about $49 on the official website.

The Thermacell LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System keeps your backyard free of mosquitos using a heat-activated repellant.

Thermacell LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System video

Love the outdoors but hate mosquitos? The Thermacell LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System can help. Install it around your backyard for on-demand customizable protection from mosquitos any time of day or night.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with a group

Every garden needs a gathering point, and the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit makes a great one. It features a lovely stainless steel design, and the Signature 360° Airflow ensures the smoke burns off before it becomes a nuisance.

Get it for $239.99 on the official website.

Indoor gardens

The Auk smart indoor garden makes growing herbs, vegetables, and flowers indoors easy since it controls all the growing parameters.

Auk smart indoor garden in a kitchen

Want to start an indoor garden? The Auk smart indoor garden simplifies the process because it takes care of pretty much everything. It automatically sets the light, water, and nutrient schedule, making it one of the best garden gadgets to buy in 2022.

Get it for about $272 on the official website.

The Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse Planter grows plants indoors and matches your home’s style with Brass and Matte Black options.

Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse in Brass

Your indoor garden becomes part of your decorating scheme when you grow with the Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse Planter. Its built-in grow light ensures your plants always have plenty of light. With app connectivity, it offers customizable programming.

Get it for $239 on the official website.

The AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden features colorful LED lights. They nurture your plants without any sun or soil for mess-free greenery.

AeroGarden Harvest with herbs

Love indoor gardens but don’t want potting soil in your home? Choose the AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden. With 20 watts of colorful LED lights, it gives your plants a full spectrum of sunlight so they grow without any dirt.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

The Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO brings convenient app control to your indoor garden. Use it to grow organic herbs, salad, fruits, and more.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO in white

If you’ve struggled with indoor gardens before, consider the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO, one of the best garden gadgets to buy in 2022. This innovative garden is app controlled, giving you the benefits of automatic watering and lighting.

Get it for $289.95 on the official website.

The Respira smart air-purifying garden grows beautiful plants in your home and uses them to filter the air through a process called biofiltration.

Respira in a living room

Tackle indoor air quality and grow plants indoors with the Respira smart air-purifying garden. It creates a healthier environment by purifying the air and adding humidity. Plus, it waters and feeds itself.

Get it for about $625 on the official website.

Whether your home garden is outdoors or indoors, these gadgets keep it healthy and looking great. What garden gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

