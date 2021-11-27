Best 50 tech gifts under $150 to buy this holiday season

Shopping for the holidays, but having trouble getting started? Let us help you out! This weekend we're taking a look at 50 different gift ideas--all under $150 each. From headphones and cameras to smart lighting, there's plenty to choose from. Read on to explore our list further!

With the holiday season rolling in it’s that time of the year when everyone is getting their shop on. Kicking off with Black Friday sales and moving onward into December, there’s only so much time to start checking family and friends off your gift-giving list.

That’s why we’ve created our own list; a list with 50 of the best tech gifts under $150 you can buy this holiday season. Ready to dive in and explore some of the most exciting, hottest gadgets of the year? Us too, so let’s hop to it!

1. Philips Hue White and Color Ambience gradient light strip provides powerful, colorful light. It includes a 10-year lifespan.

Philips Hue White and Color light strip

Add incredible ambient lighting to your smartphone this year with the Philips Hue White and Color light strips. It comes with 80-inches of expandable lighting and can be controlled or adjusted via the official Hue app.

You can get the Philips Hue White and Color light strip here for $79.99.

2. Belkin Boost-Charge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad has MagSafe; can power 3 devices at one time.

Belkin Boost-Charge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charger

With the Belkin Boost-Charge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charger, you can power up your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. It supports fast charging and includes Apple’s MagSafe technology. Perfect for any Apple fan!

The Belkin Boost-Charge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charger can be pre-ordered and will be available in December or January of this year. Pre-order here for $149.99.

3. Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard has 8 bespoke emoji keys. It also comes in 3 different candy-inspired colors.

Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard

Want to add a little fun to your office space? The Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard comes with 8 bespoke keys, 3 different candy-inspired color schemes, and 12 FN shortcuts. It even features comfortable, scooped round keys.

You can get the Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard here for $99.99.

4. Wyze Cam Floodlight has 2600-lumen adjustable LED lights. It features 270-degree motion detection.

Wyze Cam Floodlight

Catch pesky burgers trying to mug Santa this year with Wyze Cam Floodlight. It includes 270-degree motion detection with night vision and 1080p HD recording. It also has 2600-lumen adjustable LED lights with up to 30 feet in range sensitivity.

You can get the Wyze Cam Floodlight here for $99.98.

5. HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB Hub Stand provides support to laptops up to 17-inches; has 7 integrated ports.

HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB Hub Stand

The HyperDrive USB Hub Stand features 7-in1 support for laptops as large as 17-inches. It includes 7 different integrated ports and is collapsible and lightweight. This is a great option for data transfer while also improving your workstation options.

You can get the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB Hub Stand here for $99.99.

6. Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor tracks your indoor air to provide stats and measurments about air quality. It features Alexa support.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

The handy Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is able to understand what’s in your indoor air by measuring particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. It also has a color-coded LED display.

You can get the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor here for $69.99.

7. FitBark 2 dog activity monitor tracks your pets fitness activity. It attaches to collars and monitors 24/7.

FitBark 2 dog activity monitor

The FitBark 2 dog activity monitor is the perfect way to track your dog’s calories burned, walking distance, and more. It’s rugged and waterproof, plus it includes a dedicated app for tracking stats.

You can get the FitBark 2 dog activity monitor here for $67.83.

8. Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer helps prevent cuticle damage while leaving hair shiny and smooth; suitable for whole family.

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer

The Panasonic Nanoe Salone Hair Dryer comes with 3 different speed settings and another 3 heat settings. It also comes with a handful of additional attachments, like its oscillating head and concentrator nozzle.

You can get the Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer here for $99.99.

9. Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station has 3 AC outlets. Includes 2 USB-C ports and 2 more USB-A ports.

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station

If you’re looking for a new charging station, check out Anker’s 637 Magnetic Charging Station. It features a myriad of different charging ports and supports Apple’s MagSafe technology, plus 7.5-watt charging.

You can get the Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station here for $99.99.

10. Razer Kracken V3 HyperSense gaming headset features haptic feedback. Also includes advanced 7.1 surround sound.

Razer Kracken V3 HyperSense gaming headset

If you’re a gamer the Razer Kracken V3 HyperSense gaming headset is a fantastic way to experience in-game audio. The headphones feature haptic feedback to add more depth to gaming sessions. Advanced 7.1 surround sound fully immerses you with vibrant audio.

You can get the Razer Kracken V3 HyperSense gaming headset here for $129.99.

11. Logitech POP Wireless Mouse features a customizable button for emojis. It also comes in 3 different fun colors.

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse

The Logitech POP Wireless Mouse is the perfect companion to your POP Keyboard. It features a customizable emoji button, Silent Touch technology, and a SmartWheel that detects and adjusts to your scroll speed.

You can get the Logitech POP Wireless Mouse here for $39.99.

12. Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact has an effective variable steep timer. Plus is includes a 34-ounce capacity.

Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact

The Smart Tea Infuser Compact by Breville brings a variable steep timer to the table that ranges from 1 to 5 minutes. It also can hold up to 34-ounces. It’s a safe, easy way to make a delicious tea.

You can get the Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact here for $149.95.

13. Apple HomePod mini smart speaker comes in 3 new colors. Features intelligent comuptational audio assistance.

Apple HomePod mini

Apple’s HomePod mini smart speaker is a phenomenal way to enjoy Siri support throughout your home. It can control and interact with smart home products while providing information upon voice request. This is another great gift for Apple users.

You can get the Apple HomePod mini here for $99.

14. Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers bring 80-watts of power. Get ready for incredible, realistic sound.

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers

If you’re looking for a pair of computer speakers that pack some serious sound quality, check out the Logitech z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers. They feature 80-watts of power, Bluetooth support, and punchy bass.

You can get the Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers here for $79.99.

15. Instax Linx WIDE smartphone printer offers instant photo printing in wide formats; prints in 86 mm x 108 mm.

Instax Linx WIDE smartphone printer

If you like the idea of vintage Polaroid-style instant printing, the Instax Linx WIDE smartphone printer is a nifty way to get that experience. Plus, you can print in wide formats that include 86 mm x 108mm. You can even add unique stickers.

The Instax Linx WIDE smartphone printer is available here for $149.95.

16. Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker features portable design. It includes Bose Position IQ technology.

Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker

Get the Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker for amazing audio you can take anywhere. This portable speaker features Bose Position IQ technology and a rugged design with an IP67 waterproof rating.

You can get the Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker here for $149.

17. Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds come with Skull-iQ Smart Feature technology; has 40-hour battery life.

Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds

The Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds are a great way to listen enjoy music. They come with 40-hour battery life and have Skull-iQ Smart Feature technology for effective voice control.

You can get the Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds here for $99.99.

18. Blink Smart Video Doorbell lets you use your smartphone to answer the door. It also supports Alexa voice control.

Blink Smart Video Doorbell

Get the Blink Smart Video Doorbell so you can answer your door with 2-way audio from anywhere in your house. Featuring Alexa support and 1080p full HD video, this is a phenomenal doorbell-cam alternative.

You can get the Blink Smart Video Doorbell here for $34.99.

19. Amazon Halo View fitness band offers a vivid color AMOLED display and health tracking. It even features interchangable bands.

Amazon Halo View fitness band

Amazon’s Halo View fitness band is a perfect way to track health stats and monitor athletic activity. It also features a bright AMOLED color display and offers band interchangeability.

You can get the Amazon Halo View fitness band here on December 8th for $49.99.

20. Amazon Smart Thermostat intelligently adjusts indoor temperatures. It’s compatible with Alexa and can help save you money.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Get yourself an Amazon Smart Thermostat to save yourself some money on your electric bill. It automatically adjusts your interior temperature and learns your routine. Plus, it works with the A.I. assistant Alexa.

You can get the Amazon Smart Thermostat here for $59.99.

21. PETKIT Fresh Element Mini Pro pet feeder can dispense food on a schedule; helps with portion control.

PETKIT Fresh Element Mini Pro pet feeder

Use the PETKIT Fresh Element Mini Pro pet feeder to feed your furry companion at exactly the right times. It can deliver up to 50-grams of food or 10 portions. Best of all, it keeps things secure and fresh and helps with portion control.

You can get the PETKIT Fresh Element Mini Pro pet feeder here for $99.99.

22. Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen complete home recording studio connects instruments with your computer; comes with free PC plug-ins software.

Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen Music Studio

If you’re a musician looking to record at home, the Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen interface is perfect for you. It lets you connect instruments to your computer for both recording and adding real-time FX. There are multiple versions to suit your needs, starting with the smaller Solo Studio.

You can get the Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen Music Studio here starting at $119.99.

23. Amazon 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite has adjustable warm lighting and a 6.8-inch glare free display. Includes 10-week battery life.

Amazon 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite

Kick back with a good book with the Amazon 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite. It has 10-week battery life, a fantastic 6.8-inch glare-free screen, adjustable warm lighting, and much more.

You can get the Amazon 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite here for $139.99.

24. Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray can keep items organized while it charges your devices. Features Qi support.

Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray

If you’re in search of a wireless charging station that’s a little different, check out the Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray. It has an intriguing layout that lets you organize items. With Qi support, it can wirelessly charge devices, delivering up to 10-watts.

You can get the Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray here for $100.

25. Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger brings a 15-watt transmitter coil comparable with wired charging; uses genuine leather.

Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger

Leave it to Nomad to deliver a classy leather-infused product for tech lovers. The Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger has a leather-covered base with wireless charging similar to wired charging. Perfect for any nightstand.

You can get the Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger here for $48.95.

26. Twelve South StayGo mini portable USB-C Hub has 4 different ports and is Apple friendly. It can help tidy your workstation.

Twelve South StayGo mini portable USB-C Hub

Need a flexible tool that can declutter your workspace? The Twelve South StayGo mini portable USB-C Hub can help with its Apple-friendly, thoughtful design. It has USB-C power, 4K HDMI, USB-A 2.0, and headphone audio ports so that you can cleanly connect various devices to each other.

You can get the Twelve South StayGo mini portable USB-C Hub here for $59.99.

27. Polaroid Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera includes 5 lens filters. It has auto focus and other cool photo modes.

Polaroid Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera

Polaroid’s Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera brings fun with picture printing. It has plenty of great ways to take pictures too, including 5 lens filters, autofocus, 40 to 41 fields-of-view, and much more.

You can get the Polaroid Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera here for $149.99.

28. HYPER HyperDrive USB-C Hubs for iMac 24-inch offers plenty of ports; has an effective clamp-on design.

HYPER HyperDrive USB-C Hubs

HYPER HyperDrive USB-C Hubs are a great accessory if you own an iMac (24-inch). It clamps onto desks and can provide up to six additional connectivity points while you work. It’s a super handy productivity tool for your workstation.

You can get the HYPER HyperDrive USB-C Hubs here for $49.99.

29. Keychron Q1 QMK mechanical keyboard has a fully customizable layout. Almost everything can be adjusted or changed.

Keychron Q1 QMK mechanical keyboard

How about a new computer keyboard? The Keychron Q1 QMK mechanical keyboard is a fantastic option for typists who want a custom, high-quality experience. From interchangeable keys to LCD lighting, there’s plenty here to appreciate.

You can get the Keychron Q1 QMK mechanical keyboard here starting at $149.99.

30. Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe mounted LED grow light helps plants grow in sun-deprived areas. It produces natural white light.

Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe

If you have a room where you’d like to have plants but the room doesn’t get much sunlight, the Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe mounted LED grow light will help. It uses an LED to produce natural white light, and it comes in a variety of colors to choose from.

You can get the Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe here for $140.

31. Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is a fantastic way to cook meals to perfection. It even has Bluetooth monitoring.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

Looking for a new way to get your cook on? The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano can circulate water at the exact temperature needed to cook nearly any food. It can do this with temperature ranges as high as 197-degrees and uses Bluetooth technology to help monitor things.

You can get the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano here for $129, or try it for free with Nok.

32. Xbox Stereo Headset comes with spatial audio support. It’s also flexible, lightweight, and comfortable.

Xbox Stereo Headset

This one’s for you Xbox gamers. Immerse yourselves deeper into your game’s sound design with the Xbox Stereo Headset. It supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology for even greater 3D sound and is plenty comfortable to use.

You can get the Xbox Stereo Headset here for $46.50.

33. Govee Aura smart table lamp sets the mood with more than 37 different lighting effects; 4 music modes.

Govee Aura smart table lamp

The Govee Aura smart table lamp is a great way to add ambiance to any room. It has 37 lighting effects, 4 music modes, and Alex or Google Assistant support. In DIY color mode, you can choose between 16-million different colors.

You can get the Govee Aura smart table lamp here for $51.99.

34. Skyroam Solis Lite Wi-Fi hotspot has 4G and can work in as many as 135 countries. Supports up to 10 devices.

Skyroam Solis Lite Wi-Fi hotspot

Get Wi-Fi access anywhere you go with the Skyroam Solis Lite W-Fi hotspot. It can get 4G in at least 135 different countries for up to 10 devices and last 16-hours. No SIM cards or long-term subscriptions are needed.

You can get the Skyroam Solis Lite Wi-Fi hotspot here for $119 or try it for free with Nok.

35. Twinkly Flex smart LED tube lets you use its app or voice assistants to create a super-cool light display. Shape it any way you like.

Twinkly Flex smart LED tube

If you’re looking for more fun lighting options, check out the Twinkly Flex smart LED tube for a pliable, customizable LED light. You can connect it to the dedicated app or voice assistants to tweak lighting and change light modes.

You can get the Twinkly Flex smart LED tube here for $96.99.

36. Cuisinart AFR-25 Compact AirFryer can replicate frying using an advanced motor fan and heater. Fits up to 2.5 lbs of food.

Cuisinart AFR-25 Compact AirFryer

Cuisinart’s AFR-25 Compact AirFryer balances effective cooking while remaining conveniently compact. It can fry up to 2.5 lbs of food and operates quietly. Its brushed stainless steel design looks great in any kitchen.

You can get the Cuisinart AFR-25 Compact AirFryer here for $99.95.

37. Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor has night vision and 2-way audio. Features 1080p quality recording.

Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor

Keep an eye on little ones with the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor. With 2-way audio, night vision capabilities, and clear 1080p video, you’ll be able to worry less. There’s even a temperature sensor in case the room gets too hot or cold.

You can get the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor here for $149.

38. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds bring Razer Chroma RGB and noise-cancellation. Includes a myriad of slick features

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds

If you’re in the market for an alternative to AirPods, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds should be on your list. They feature Razer Chroma RGB, noise-cancellation, low latency Active Gaming Mode, adjustable EQ, and more.

You can get the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless 2021 earbuds here for $129.99.

39. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds have active noise-cancellation. Feature 3 adjustable ambient sound levels.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds

Another great pair of earbuds are the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. They feature active noise-cancellation, multiple ambient sound levels, come in a variety of different colors, and can get as much as 29 hours of battery life.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds here for $119.99.

40. Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo charger works with all iPhone 12 and 13 models. It lets you use it in landscape or portrait orientations.

Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo charger

Want to use MagSafe to charge your iPhone 12 or 13? The Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo charger uses MagSafe and can charge your phone in either portrait or landscape modes. It includes the Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger and the Rise Dock metal stand.

You can get the Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo charger here for $79.98.

41. Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper has a 4-cup capacity bowl and 20-minute battery life. It’s perfect for dips and hummus.

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper

If you want a device that’s simple and small, but can whip up some great dips and hummus, check out the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper. With a 4-cup capacity bowl and enough battery life to last through at least a few mixing sessions, it’s a nifty device for your kitchen toolkit.

You can get the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper here for $79.95.

42. Monogram Creative Console modular control collection makes video editing more efficient. It’s compatible with industry-leading software.

Monogram Creative Console

Creators will enjoy the ease of editing with the Monogram Creative Console modular control collection. The different modules offer a variety of ways to control and manipulate on-screen software. They also have tactile feedback.

You can get the Monogram Creative Console here starting at $99 for individual modules.

43. Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad uses Qi-certified wireless charging modules. It can charge through cases 5 mm thick.

Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad

Charge up your devices using the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad. It features 2 different EPP wireless charging modules and supports fast charging. It also has a beautiful fabric exterior design with a premium soft texture.

You can get the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad here for $89.95.

Anker eufyCam 2C home security system

Protect your home using the Anker eufyCam 2C home security system. It can stream video in 1080p HD and keeps data secure. It also has a 135-degree FOV and up to 180 days of battery life.

You can get the Anker eufyCam 2C home security system here for $139.99.

45. Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit has a directional on-camera microphone. It also includes a handy clamp for smartphones.

Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit

The Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit brings directional microphone capabilities and attaches it to your smartphone using a built-in clamp. It also includes a windscreen, shock mount, and other helpful tools for recording.

You can get the Sennheiser MKE 200 Mobile Kit here for $99.95.

46. Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 interface is a creative hub with 15 LCD keys you can customize. You can connect apps and plug-ins.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 interface

If you’re a streamer you absolutely need the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface. It’s fully customizable and features 15 programmable LCD keys. Use it to control apps and plug-ins while you record live video.

You can get the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 interface here for $139.99.

47. Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart pet camera has 2-way talk and 160-degree field-of-view; remotely dispenses treats to your pets.

Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart pet camera

If you love the idea of interacting with your pets from afar, Petcube Bites 2 Lite is for you. It features wide FOV’s and 2-way communication, plus it can dispense treats remotely to your pets. It also has 1080p HD video.

You can get the Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart pet camera here for $124.95.

48. Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X audio mixer can connect up to 7 input sources. It has USB-C and Lightning connectivity.

Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X

Mix your music on the fly with the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X audio mixer device. It lets you hook up 7 different audio sources and supports USB-C or Lightning connections. It even works with platforms like TikTok and Youtube.

You can get the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X here for $150.

49. Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker makes listening to audio super-convenient. The device has buttons for mute, volume, and more.

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker

What’s an alternative to earbuds entirely? The Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker simply hands around your neck and delivers great sound for up to 20-hours. It’s comfortable to wear and easily connects to TVs and smartphones.

You can get the Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker here for $99.

50. Razer Opus X wireless headset has active noise-cancellation and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It features a Quick Attention Mode.

Razer Opus X wireless headset

The Razer Opus X wireless headset is a phenomenal set of headphones that can cancel noise, yet allow it to pass through when you need to pay attention to your surroundings. It includes gaming modes and offers incredible sound quality for a wonderful listening experience.

You can get the Razer Opus X wireless headset here for $99.99.

There are plenty of other tech gifts under $150 to choose from

While this concludes our list of 50 different tech gifts under $150, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more. Gadget Flow has an endless number of cool gadgets and handy devices you can search for. Choose any topic from our wide assortment of categories and start browsing today! At least for now, you’re well on your way to finding gifts for friends and family.

Looking for something specific and can’t find it on Gadget Flow? Let us know in the comments below so we can consider them for our product listings. We always appreciate new suggestions.

