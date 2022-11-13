Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 13, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Discover the best gadgets and smart devices you can give for the holidays. They cost under $200 and are super useful. Check them out in the blog.

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars on the wall

Choosing cool tech gifts at affordable prices is a fine art. You could spend hours scouring the internet and still come up with nothing. So we’ve done work for you with these best tech gadgets to buy for under $200. These are some of the best tech gadgets around, and they keep you on budget.

Impress homeowners, movie enthusiasts, and gamers alike with the Nanoleaf Lines Squared. They offer RGB illumination and many effects. Your giftee can place them in any room and use them to enhance entertainment or set the mood.

Then, if you’re looking for giftable earbuds, check out the Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds. They’re barely noticeable at just 4.4 grams. With no bulky tech in the way, your loved one can listen and communicate comfortably.

This season, craft the ultimate tech shopping list with these gadgets under $200.

1. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars give your recipient a unique setup for gaming, entertainment, and more.

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Nanoleaf Lines Squared with a TV

Looking for a unique gift for the gamer or homeowner in your life? The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars offer dynamic lighting effects in any room for an ultramodern style. Effects like Rhythm Music Visualizer, Screen Mirror, and others turn everyday lighting into a performance.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Polaroid P3 retro music player lets a music-loving giftee take their tunes anywhere. The look is iconic, and the colors are fun for $189.99.

Polaroid P3
Polaroid P3 in blue

Shopping for a teenage cousin or another music lover? The Polaroid P3 retro music player is the way to go. The design is super portable and provides way more volume than a smartphone. Plus, the retro look adds style to their EDC.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

3. The Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker is perfect for busy parents and professionals. Its sleek design delivers better audio.

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 in white

Treat your favorite go-getters and caregivers to a gift that can make their lives easier: the Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker. This updated Echo Studio looks stylish in any home and is the best-sounding Echo to date. It has Dolby Atmos, enhanced bass, and improved 3D sound, making it one of the best tech gadgets to buy for under $200.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

4. The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL tenkeyless optical gaming keyboard is a lean gaming machine. Give your gamer near-zero input latency for $159.99.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL product video

Help your PC gamer go for the win with the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL tenkeyless optical gaming keyboard. This ultra-compact keyboard doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, and that’s a good thing. It delivers better acoustics, near-zero input latency, and other great features for premium performance.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

5. The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds are feather light. Their barely-there design is ergonomic and delivers vivid sound for $99.

Nothing Ear stick
Nothing Ear (stick) in use

Your giftee has likely never seen earbuds like the Nothing Ear (stick). Designed to be imperceptible, these earbuds let their wearer experience rich sound and the world around them.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

6. The Apple TV 4K 2022 enhances the Apple TV experience with lightning-fast performance and excellent audio and picture quality.

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Apple TV 4K 2022 on a white background

The Apple TV 4K 2022 is a gift they’ll appreciate all year. It offers the best of Apple and other popular apps. And with seamless interaction with devices and smart home accessories, it simplifies content viewing. This is why we included it on our list of the best tech gadgets to buy for under $200.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

7. The Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed PlayStation-Licensed gaming headset is an impressive addition to any setup with its immersive haptic tech.

Razer Kaira Pro
Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed PlayStation-Licensed in white

We’re willing to bet that the Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed PlayStation-Licensed gaming headset is on many gamers’ wish lists this year. It delivers immersive haptic feedback, converting real-time audio signals into vibrations within the earcups. So your gamer will feel the buzz of racing cars or the thump of an explosion as they play.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website when it’s back in stock.

8. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad automatically adjusts to the smartphone model for $80. The wood material is eco-friendly and beautiful.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad
Oakywood Slim Charging Pad on a desk

Offer a fresh take on modern tech this holiday season with the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. This wooden wireless charger comes in walnut, oak, and black for an eco-friendly design. Then, the charging speed auto-adjusts to the smartphone model and can reach 15W.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

9. The Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch brings calm into your giftee’s life. It offers stress management, better sleep, and more.

Fitbit Sense 2 informational video

Life can be stressful, but a gift like the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch helps your loved one manage it. This smartwatch identifies stressful events and offers in-the-moment tips. It also provides sleep guidance, tracks well-being, and gives exercise advice. It’s one of the best tech gadgets to buy for under $200.

Get it for $199.95 on Amazon.

10. The Ember Cup will thrill anyone who loves coffee and works at a desk. The handle-less design suits cappuccinos, flat whites, etc.

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Ember Cup with a person drinking coffee

Keep your coffee lover’s espresso-based drinks warm for hours with the Ember Cup. The sleek shape looks great on any desk. Meanwhile, the mug lets them set their ideal drinking temperature.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

Treat the people you love most while staying on budget with the best tech gadget gifts to buy under $200. What tech items will you give this holiday season? Let us know!

