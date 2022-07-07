10 Best tech gadget gifts to buy under $25

Need to buy a bunch of gifts this summer? You don't have to go over budget. Just check out today's roundup of gadget gifts under $25.

Twelve South PlugBug Slim USB-C wall charger in white

So your sibling’s birthday, parents’ anniversary, and best friend’s graduation party are all in the same month? Only tech can help with gifts that are both impressive and affordable. And these tech gadget gifts under $25 are just what you—and your recipients—have in mind.

Everyone loves a power bank. And the ZMI PowerPack 10K costs just $19.99 but packs a 10,000 mAh battery and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Then, you can’t go wrong with a sleek Bluetooth speaker like the Anker SoundCore Mini. It lets your recipient take their favorite tunes anywhere and only costs you $24.99.

Give gifts your friends and family will love—without overspending—when you go for the suggestions on this list.

1. The ZMI PowerPack 10K

ZMI PowerPack 10K at a workspace

Give portable power with the ZMI PowerPack 10K. Winner of a Red Dot Design Award, it packs a 10,000 mAh battery and offers Quick Charge 2.0 support. Best of all, it works with a range of devices.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

2. The Wyze Room Sensor eliminates hot and cold spots in your home. Then, it saves your loved ones money by prioritizing the rooms in use.

Wyze Room Sensor on a wall

Excellent value for money, the Wyze Room Sensor works with your giftee’s thermostat to balance the temperature around their home. Then, the Motion-Sensing Comfort mode ensures the climate control only happens in rooms they’re actually in.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

3. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread turns any traditional outlet into a smart one, giving your recipient remote control over lamps, security cameras, and more.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread in an outlet

Make your friend’s home smarter with the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. It works with an iPhone, Wemo Stage, iPad, or Siri, letting them switch appliances on and off when they’re away from home. For this reason, it’s one of the best tech gadgets gifts under $25.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

4. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds are great for mobile gaming. Even better, they work with all devices and have a mic.

ROCCAT Syn Buds Core in use

Is your recipient into mobile gaming? They’ll appreciate the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds. These earbuds offer precision sound on all devices, while the 10 mm driver units deliver audio optimized for gaming. There’s even an in-line mic.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse with a laptop

Everyone appreciates a good mouse, and the Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse is a solid choice. It boasts a modern design, ambidextrous use, and a wired connection via the built-in USB-C cable.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

6. The Anker SoundCore Mini portable Bluetooth speaker is palm-sized, letting your giftee listen to powerful, crystal clear audio anywhere.

Anker SoundCore in a person’s hand

Portable Bluetooth speakers are all the rage. So give the Anker SoundCore Mini portable Bluetooth speaker to someone special. It travels anywhere, and even has a noise-canceling microphone for calls which is why it made this roundup of tech gadget gifts for under $25.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

7. The Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers give your friend lights they can schedule from afar. They even work with Alexa.

Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers on a wall

Your friends can schedule their lights to switch on and off from anywhere with the Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers. It doesn’t require a hub, works with Alexa, and creates schedules and routines.

Get it for $18.99 on Amazon.

Chef’n Switchit French Press Stirrer and Timer video

Help your friend make French press coffee every morning quickly and easily with the Chef’n Switchit French Press Stirrer and Timer. This coffee gadget agitates the grounds, blending the coffee and hot water. Then, the 4-minute timer ensures the perfect strength.

Get it for $9.95 on Amazon.

9. The SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light adds a modern glow to outlets in a friend’s kitchen, hallway, or living room.

SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS in a video

Your homeowner friend will love the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light. It adds a beautiful glow beneath their wall outlets, lighting their way in the dark. Even better, it’s super easy to install, making it one of the best tech gadget gifts under $25.

Get a single outlet cover for $21.99 on the official website.

Twelve South PlugBug Slim and a backpack

A travel charger is useful for anyone. And the Twelve South PlugBug Slim USB-C wall charger practically blends into the wall since it’s just 0.63 inches thick. Moreover, it’s compatible with the Apple MagSafe charger and the prongs fold flat.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

Give great gifts and stay on budget when you choose any of these tech gadgets under $25. What gadgets do you give as gifts? Let us know in the comments below.

