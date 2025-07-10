Prime Day headphone deals that made the cut (after way too much scrolling)

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 10, 2025

Discover the best Prime Day headphone deals 2025—from Apple and Sony to Skullcandy. I’ve sorted through the hype to find the ones actually worth buying.

Credit: Apple

Shopping for headphones isn’t as easy as it sounds—especially when you’re hunting for Prime Day headphone deals. There are tons of options, some great, some less so. Plus, the best deals are for Prime members only. So, if you’re not one yet, now’s the perfect time to join.

From my experience, headphones often don’t live up to their hype (yes, I’ve been burned by durability and ANC claims before). So finding a pair that’s both decent and doesn’t cost a fortune is like hitting the lottery—but for headphones.

Whether you’re looking for premium features at a discounted price (hey there, Apple and Sony!) or solid, everyday headphones you can rely on for school or work (JBL, all the way!), I’ve sifted through the product slush piles to find deals that actually deserve your clicks!

Ready to score the best possible sound for an even better price? These are the deals you won’t see again until Black Friday.

Prime Day Apple Headphone Deals

Prime Day headphone deals that made the cut (after way too much scrolling)
Credit: Apple

Apple AirPods Max for $429.99 ($119.01 off)

The Apple AirPods Max are an expensive set of headphones…but the sound is impeccable! Even better than the sound is the noise cancellation—it creates a bubble of silence in shared offices, airplanes, and home offices. The personalized spatial audio adapts to your ear shape.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $149 ($100 off)

As some of the best-selling premium earbuds out there, this is a deal you don’t want to miss. With active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, spatial audio and a personalized fit, they compete at the hightest levels. Perfect for everyday users and travelers alike.

Prime Day Deals on Beats Headphones

Beats Solo 4
Credit: Beats

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones for $97.95 ($102 off)

Released in May 2024, the Beats Solo 4 are some of the newest entries in the Beats lineup—totally worth it for Prime Day! Users love the sleek design—it’s a fresh take on the classic Beats shape. Meanwhile, they offer balanced sound, decent noise isolation, and up to 50 hours of battery life. Not bad for under $100.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless ANC Headphones for $169.95 ($180.04 off)

Want flagship quality headphones for a bargain? The Beats Studio Pro is the brand’s top-tier model, and it’s 51% off for Prime Day. For the price, you get features similar to those of AirPods Max, including ANC and personalized spatial audio. Unlike AirPods, these headphones work with both Android and iOS.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Sports Earbuds for $179.95 ($70.04 off)

As a fitness buff, I made sure to get a pair of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for Prime Day. They’re built for active lifestyles with their adjustable ear hooks and IPX4 water/sweat resistance rating. I’ll take them with me to the gym, running, or outdoor workouts. They offer up to 9 hours of listening time (24+ hours with the case).

Prime Day Deals on Sony Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6
Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4 Premium ANC Headphones for $184.99 ($165 off)

Although it was released back in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still some of the most popular headphones out there. Yep, 5 years on, their noise cancellation compares with (and even has a slight edge over), the AirPods Max. Users love the 30-hour battery life and comfy design!

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless ANC Headphones for $428 ($21.99 off)

Looking for even better ANC? Maybe you’d also like some smart features and more refined audio? Well, my friends, the XM6 headphones are also on sale for Prime Day. With upgraded ANC algorithms, they eliminate background noise from voices, keyboards, and traffic. My favorite feature? The custom 30mm drivers—they produce rich, audiophile-grade sound!

Sony ULT WEAR Over-Ear Headphones for $128 ($71.99 off)

Another great offer from Sony —the ULT WEAR appeals to bass lovers. A dedicated ULT bass button gives you a deep, punchy low-ends that amplifies hip hop, EDM, or gaming sessions. I appreciate the foldable design, built-in Alexa, and 30 hours of battery life.

Skullcandy Prime Day Headphone Deals

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Gaming Headphones for $123.49 ($106.50 off)

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 may look super serious, but it packs an enjoyable dose of Skullcandy bass known as the Crusher Sensory bass. The headphones vibrate with your music or movies. Meanwhile, the 50 hours of battery life with ANC on is insane—so is the rapid charge. Say goodbye to battery anxiety with these headphones!

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Noise-Isolating Headphones for $56.99 ($48 off)

Looking for reliable wireless headphones under $100? The Skullcandy Hesh Evo has a 36-hour battery, robust bassy sound, comfortable fit, and Tile tracking. There’s no ANC and the passive isolation is average, but if you just want headphones for school or commutes, they’re a great buy.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Wireless Earbuds for $75.99 ($54 off)

Stylish but affordable, the Skullcandy Method 360 earbuds are one of my top Prime Day headphone deals. Tuned by Bose, they deliver surprisingly legit sound with permium noise canceling and a handy Stay-Aware mode. Plus, you can fine-tune everything —from ANC to EQ controls—in the Skull-iQ app.

JBL & Bose Prime Day Headphone Deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Credit: Bose

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones for $199 ($150 off)

Remote workers, students, and frequent flyers love the Bose QuietComfort headphones for their plush earcups and lightweight design. Meanwhile, they boast Bose’s legendary ANC with both Quiet and Aware modes. I love the adjustable EQ and balanced sound.

JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth Headphones for $27.95 ($22 off)

If you’re like me and tend to break or lose your gear, the JBL Tune 510BT headphones are a great buy. Right now, they’re just $27.95 but they still give you JBL’S big, punchy sound. With Bluetooth multipoint, on-ear controls, and 40-hour battery life, they’re ideal for Zoom calls, casual listening, and daily commutes.

JBL Live 770NC for $99.95 ($199.95 off)

Ready to upgrade from basic headphones without blowing a hole in your budget? The JBL Live 770NC is just $99.95 and offers flagship features like spatial sound, adaptive ANC, and a whopping 50 hours of battery life. I’m a huge fan of the auto play/pause feature—just take them off and your music stopes. Put them back on and it resumes.

Last Thoughts

Buying headphones isn’t as easy as you’d think—but these deals make your search a lot easier. Yes, whether you’re all about the bass or just want a comfy pair for work, these Prime Day headphone deals 2025 are some of the best you’ll see all year!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
