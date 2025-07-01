Don’t fly without these early Prime Day travel deals (most are under $100)

I’ve traveled for over 20 years—and the right gear makes all the difference. These early Prime Day travel deals are the exact gadgets I’d pack (and some are already in my cart).

After years of international travel, I’ve learned one thing: packing smart makes all the difference. And right now, thanks to early Prime Day travel deals, you can snag some of the best power banks, luggage trackers, and headphones at discounted prices.

I’ve been burned by wireless headphones that never connected to in-flight entertainment, and I’ve suffered serious neck cramps from flying without a proper pillow. So trust me when I say these are the gadgets worth packing.

One of my non-negotiables for seamless travel? A high-quality suitcase I can trust—usually a Samsonite. Their spinning wheels never get stuck, and the sturdy exteriors protect everything inside. Luckily, the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner is now under $100 for Prime Day. Don’t sleep on this deal!

Want more must-have travel deals you can snag right now? Hurry—these finds won’t last forever.

Prime Day Travel Essentials for Staying Connected

1. Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

Never play Find My Bag again. I pop an Apple AirTag in every checked bag, carry-on, and even my kids’ backpacks. They let me track down bags lost in airports or inside hotel shuttle buses. A built-in speaker helps locate lost gear in your immediate vicinity. The Apple Find My network pinpoints items hundreds of miles away.

Why I love it: These trackers help me enjoy my trip, instead of stressing about lost luggage.

List Price: $99 Deal Price: $74.99, 24% OFF

2. EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter

I’ve made the mistake of traveling to England with just a US adaptor for my MacBook charger. Rookie move. These days, I always research the outlets of the countries I’m travelling to. If necessary, I pack the EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter. This gadget includes 4 different plugs and can be used in over 200 countries. Yup, that includes the UK, France, Japan, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, and many others.

Why I love it: It’s not just a travel adapter; it charges up to six devices simultaneously with 1 USB-C port, 4 USB-A ports, and 1 AC socket.

List Price: $34.99 Deal Price: $25.88, 26% OFF

3. Bluetooth 5.4 Transmitter Reciever

There’s no Bluetooth button on those airplane armrests. So when I want to listen to audio from the in-flight entertainment system on my headphones, I pack the Beeitzie Bluetooth 5.4 Transmitter Receiver in my carry-on. It has both transmitting (TX) and receiving (RX) modes. The TX mode allows it to stream audio from airplane entertainment systems to Bluetooth headphones. In RX mode, it can connect your phone to your car speakers.

Why I love it: The dual 3.5 adaptor also connects my phone to my treadmill’s speakers.

List Price: $34.99 Deal Price: $25.88, 26% OFF

Prime Day Travel Gear for Staying Powered Up

4. Baseus Picogo MagSafe Portable Charger

This is the slimmest power bank I’ve ever owned—and one of the smartest. The Baseus Picogo MagSafe snaps right onto my iPhone and charges it fast, thanks to its 15W wireless pad and 27W USB-C port. It’s only half an inch thick, but still packs a full 10,000mAh battery—more than enough for a weekend away.

Why I love it: It’s sleek, powerful, and stays put—even while I’m scrolling on the go.

List Price: $69.99 Deal Price: $49.99 (29% OFF)



5. UGREEN Power Bank 25,000mAh Laptop Charger

A long-haul flight = deep work session for me. I ensure my laptop has plenty of juice with the UGREEN Power Bank 25,000mAh Laptop Charger. With its 140W of fast charging, a 16″ MacBook Pro can go from 0–56% in only 30 minutes. The massive battery can fully recharge a laptop up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.2 times.

Why I love it: The 2-hour recharge time means it’s always ready when I need it.

List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $69.99, 30% OFF

Prime Day Packing Essentials for Comfort In-Flight

6. Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow

Red-eye flights necessitate sleep. To keep my neck supported (I have a bad habit of tilting it when I sleep), I rely on the Ostrichpillow Go. Super comfy and supportive, the BASF memory molds to my neck and chin, keeping both aligned—so I don’t wake up sore on arrival.

Why I love it: The unequal sides aren’t just for aesthetics—they give you more options for resting positions.

List Price: $69 Deal Price: $63.64, 8% OFF

7. Sony WH-1000XM4

Sometimes when I fly, I want to block out all sounds and relax. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones let me do just that. Their ANC is second to none—ensuring I hear every note and word. Meanwhile, the mic ensures my voice is heard during calls. With up to 30 hours of battery life, and a foldable design, I highly recommend these headphones for travel. They’re some of my favorite Prime Day travel deals.



Why I love them: With 30 hours of battery life, they outlast even the longest flights!

List Price: $349.99 Deal Price: $298, 15% OFF

8. Apple AirPods Pro 2

For iPhone users, the best earbuds for travel are the Apple AirPods Pro 2—and, yes, they’re on sale for Prime Day. The noise cancellation blocks out airport chaos, while Transparency Mode lets me hear flight announcements without interupting my movie. Thanks to the H2 chip, music sounds crisp, full, and cinematic—whether I’m on a plane or walking through a new city. .

Why I love them: They instantly adjust to loud or quiet surroundings, so I don’t have to.

List Price: $249 Deal Price: $199, 20% OFF

Prime Day Travel Luggage Deals for Smart Packing

9. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner

I’m a big Samsonite fan. The brand’s iconic 360° spinner wheels are a travel game changer. So that’s why I’m excited that the Samsonite Freeform 28″ suitcase is a whopping 65% off for Prime Day! It’s durable and stylish with a scratch-resistant hardshell. What’s more, it has a TSA-approved combination lock, and a spacious 20″ x 30″ interior.

Why I love it: It comes in a rainbow of colors!

List Price: $279.99 Deal Price: $98, 65% OFF

10. Inspira Battery-Free Luggage Scale

One of the best travel gadgets I own is the Inspira Battery-Free Luggage Scale. Seriously. I use this thing every time I go on a trip. It accurately weighs my luggage in seconds, so I don’t have any unexpected surprises at the bag-drop counter.

Why I love it: It converts kinetic energy into electricity!

List Price: $25.99 Deal Price: $14.99, 42% OFF

11. BAGSMART Toiletry Bag for Men

I recently bought the BAGSMART toiletry bag for my husband, and he loves it. It has multiple compartments—including a waterproof section—plus elastic bands that keep bottles upright and spill-free. It opens fully flat, and the leather handle + canvas exterior make it look far more expensive than it is.

Why my hubby loves it: It fits his razor, skincare, meds, and more, without turning into a cluttered mess.

List Price: $22.99 Deal Price: $13.98, 39% OFF

Parting Thoughts

Whether you’re heading overseas or road-tripping close to home, these Prime Day travel deals are the upgrades your suitcase deserves. I’ve personally used most of these products (or packed them for someone I love), and every item here has made my travel days a little less stressful.

And honestly? That’s the kind of peace of mind you can’t put a price on—except right now, you can. For less.

But don’t wait—these deals won’t stick around long.