The coolest indoor lighting gadgets you can add to your home before Halloween

Want cool lighting for your Halloween celebrations? Then today's digest is for you. From smart string lights to a cosmos-inspired projector, these gadgets create a spooky atmosphere.

Govee LED Strip Light M1 smart lights in use

Jazz up your Halloween parties with the coolest indoor lighting gadgets around. Sure, the right lighting can transform your interior. But did you realize that most smart and decorative lights already have party-worthy colors and features? We’re highlighting some of our favorites today.

Add a colorful glow to your living room with the Govee LED Strip Light M1. With RGBIC+ tech, it brings bright, natural colors to your interior. Choose from 17 moving effects and sync the lights with your music.

The Twinkly Strings are also a fun option, offering 16 million different colors. So go ahead and cover your windows with slime-green or pumpkin-spice colored string lights. The choice is yours.

Set a festive atmosphere this Halloween—and anytime—with these cool lighting gadgets.

1. The Govee LED Strip Light M1 smart lights add advanced color and natural tones to your ceilings, walls, home theater, and any other room.

Govee LED Strip Light M1 in a music studio

Add festive lighting to every corner of your home with the Govee LED Strip Light M1 smart lights. Their 4-in-1 RGBIC+ technology offers richer color performance and more natural tones than most LEDs. Decorate your home with preset scene effects and get hands-free control with Alexa.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Moonside Lamp One brings an eerie glow to your side tables and corners. Set the light to your preferences with the mobile app.

Moonside Lamp One on a table

With its oblong shape, the Moonside Lamp One looks like a modern jack-o-lantern when you choose the orange color. An incredibly versatile lamp, it can set any mood you want at parties. Control it with Alexa, Google Home, and more.

Get it for $69.90 on the official website.

3. The Twinkly Strings LED string lights jazz up your indoor holiday decorations with multicolor effects and 16 million different colors.

Twinkly Strings inspiration video

Add decorative string lighting to your indoor and outdoor Halloween displays with the Twinkly Strings LED string lights. With 16 million colors, music syncing, and lighting effects, they can create any spooky look you desire. They’re some of the coolest indoor lighting gadgets we’ve seen.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

4. The Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp appears to levitate, adding a mysterious vibe to any interior Halloween party decoration.

Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp on a desk

If you’re going for a wizard-themed Halloween, consider adding the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp to your display. The sphere gives the illusion that it’s floating while integrated magnets slowly rotate it.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

5. The Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial

Phillips Hue Tap Switch in use

Adjust your smart lighting system throughout Halloween night and all year with the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. Use it to switch a room’s light scene or get better lighting depending on the time of day. You won’t need to use your phone or tablet.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The Cync 2022 Smart Bulb Collection elevates your Halloween celebrations with full-color decorative lighting options in various shapes and sizes.

Cync 2022 Smart Bulb Collection in a home theater

Kick your Halloween celebrations up a notch with the Cync 2022 Smart Bulb Collection. This series includes decorative color bulbs that can add ghostly light to any hanging or floor lamp. They’re some of the coolest indoor lighting gadgets.

Items in this collection start at $11.99. See a list of retailers on the official website.

7. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights dress up your indoor and outdoor spaces with festive and durable color-changing string lights.

Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights outdoors

Add a fun atmosphere with the Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights. They boast RGBIC tech, a DIY mode, music syncing, 8 scene modes, and more. Personalize each bulb to create the haunted celebration of your dreams.

Get them for $69.99 on the official website.

8. The Gingko Smart Book Light (Linen Fabric) adds to any indoor Halloween scene and makes a beautiful lamp for the rest of the year.

Gingko Smart Book Light video

Add a supernatural look to your desk this Halloween by covering it with cobwebs and illuminating it with the Gingko Smart Book Light (Linen Fabric). It looks like a book but opens into a multifunctional linen fabric lamp. You could even make it look like a spell book!

Get it for $49 on the official website.

9. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance gradient light strip

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance and a buffet

Light every corner of your home with the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance gradient lightstrip. It extends up to 10 meters and has preset themes, which is why it’s on our list of the coolest indoor lighting gadgets to buy before Halloween.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

10. The BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 LED laser star projector adds stars and galaxy-like clouds to your walls and ceilings, creating an otherworldly vibe.

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 with Halloween decorations

Immerse your Halloween guests in the cosmos with the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 LED laser star projector. It shines brilliant laser stars and colorful nebula in any room. Even better, its companion app lets you control the effects from your tablet or phone.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

With lighting gadgets like these, your Halloween get-togethers will put everyone in a festive mood. Will you use any tech gadgets in your Halloween decor? Tell us about them in the comment section.

