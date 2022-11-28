Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web

Looking for the top deals on the web today? From a Roborock vacuum to Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, this list has incredible Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Cyber Monday marks the height of the holiday shopping season. Deals are often better today than on Black Friday, and you can score them while sitting in front of your computer, listening to Christmas music. But in the swarm of discounts, finding good ones takes time. And that’s where we can help. Today, we’re highlighting the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals from around the web.

Some of the best price cuts we’ve seen today are from Amazon. You can get a Blink Mini (regularly $64.99) for only $29.99. Then, the SanDisk Extreme Pro (usually $509.99) is just $219.99.

The Roborock 692 also has a steep discount. At 42% off, it’s just $174 today, giving you automatic floor cleaning for a price you won’t blink at.

Ready to save big? Check out these Cyber Monday deals.

1. The Roborock S7+ robot vacuum & sonic mop is 28% off for Cyber Monday. Get clean floors and self-emptying for less.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum & sonic mop in white

Enjoy clean floors without the hassle when you go for the Roborock S7+ robot vacuum & sonic mop. It can hold up to 60 days of dust. It also empties automatically. Plus, with 2,500 Pa of suction, it picks up dirt from every nook and cranny.

This vacuum was $949.98. It’s now $679.99 on Amazon.

2. The Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series

Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series in black

If you need a robot vacuum that can deal with pet hair, the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series is it. It effortlessly cleans pet hair. Impressively, you use it to video call any room in your house.

Get it for $859.99 on Amazon.

3. The SCUBIC large self-cleaning litter box is 50% off the retail price. Keep your cat comfortable for a discount.

SCUBIC in a video

Treat your cat to a bigger, better litter box with the SCUBIC large self-cleaning litter box. Thanks to its wider, lower entry, your cat doesn’t need to climb inside. Meanwhile, the 4.2-gallon capacity gives your cat plenty of space to do her business, making it one of the Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

This gadget was $649. You can preorder it now for $324 on Indiegogo.

4. The Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog is $70 off today. It’s great for teaching, learning, and research.

Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog design

Know someone who’d like to learn to code? Give them the Petoi Bittle STEM kit open-source dog. This palm-sized robot dog helps instruct coding in Scratch/C++/Python and STEM skills.

This gadget was $269. It’s now $199 on the official website.

5. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off, giving you a stunning 4K experience for under $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in black

Make your home theater more cinematic with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It delivers 4K Ultra HD and support for Dolby Vision. Then, Dolby Atmos audio brings scenes to life. All the while, this gadget helps you find content quickly.

This gadget was $49.99. It’s now $24.99 on Amazon.

6. The iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is just $174 on Amazon; that’s 42% off. Have a robot clean your floors for under $200.

iRobot Roomba 600 series in a video

Want a robot vacuum at a steep discount? Check out the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum. For just $174, you can schedule it to intelligently clean your floors. It even heeds your voice commands with its Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which is why it’s one of the best Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

This vacuum was $299.99. It’s now $174 on Amazon.

7. The Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart Countertop Oven is 42% off, totaling just $189.99. Make cooking easier with 13 functions.

Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart Countertop Oven design

Simplify your cooking with the Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart Countertop Oven. It combines 13 functions with an air fryer, letting you bake, crisp, sear, broil, dehydrate, and much more with just 1 appliance.

This oven was $329.99. It’s now $189.99 on Amazon.

8. The Lenovo IdeaPad 2022 1i laptop is 44% off for a total of $249.99. It’s a great everyday laptop for under $300.

Lenovo IdeaPad 2022 1i laptop design

The Lenovo IdeaPad 2022 1i laptop is what you need, wherever you need it. It brings your rich sound with Dolby Audio, a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, and a privacy shutter for safe communications.

This laptop was $449.99. It’s now $249.99 on Amazon.

9. The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are 30% off on Amazon. Block out noise for less.

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones in black

In the market for a pair of noise-canceling headphones? The Bose QuietComfort 45 balance comfort, quiet, and sound. Block distractions whenever you want, or bring the outside in with the Aware Mode. It’s one of the Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

These headphones were $329. They’re now $229 on Amazon.

10. The LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV is $1,296.99 today. It has all the gaming features you crave.

LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV in the living room

Upgrade your gaming setup with the LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV. It offers a high refresh rate and 4K resolution for lightning-fast gameplay. What’s more, 8 million self-lit pixels provide dark blacks, revealing intricate details.

This TV was $1,496.99. It’s now $1,296.99 on Amazon.

11. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is 30% off today. Reduce your energy bills for only $41.99.

Amazon Smart Thermostat in white

Reduce your energy use at home and see savings on your utility bills with the Amazon Smart Thermostat. ENERGY STAR certified, it’s a smart way to save.

This gadget was $59.99. It’s now $41.99 on Amazon

12. The Amazon Echo Glow

Amazon Echo Glow Companion Lamp in the glow mode

Help your kids stay on track throughout the day with another of the Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals, the Amazon Echo Glow. The lamp colors signal bedtime, waking up, getting ready, and anything else. Your kids can select the lighting colors with their voice.

This gadget was $29.99. It’s now $16.99 on Amazon.

13. The Blink Mini

Blink Mini smart camera on a table

Check your home anytime, anywhere with the Blink Mini. It offers clear 1080p HD video with 2-way audio and motion detection. Additionally, it sends smartphone alerts when it detects motion in preset zones.

This security camera was $64.99. It’s now $29.99 on Amazon.

14. The SanDisk Extreme Pro fast SSD

SanDisk Extreme Pro fast SSD in black

The SanDisk Extreme Pro fast SSD delivers powerful storage for your most important work. It brings powerful NVME solid-state use and fast reading and writing speeds. Plus, with 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water/dust resistance, it can certainly withstand your daily life.

This gadget was $509.99. It’s now $219.99 on Amazon.

15. The Shark HZ2002 Vertex stick vacuum is 43% off, totaling just $169.99. Easily clean up after pets and debris for an amazing price.

Shark HZ2002 Vertex stick vacuum design

Vacuums that deal with pet hair can be pricy. But today, the Shark HZ2002 Vertex stick vacuum is just $169.99. It’s designed to pick up more pet hair without wrapping. It even converts to a hand vacuum for easy use.

This product was $299.99. It’s now $169.99 on Amazon.

You deserve the best. So we’re only presenting you with the top Cyber Monday Deals of 2022. Which ones will you go for? Let us know!

