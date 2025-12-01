I’m convinced these are the best Cyber Monday deals of the year

The best Cyber Monday deals just dropped, and the tech is cheaper than it has any right to be. Grab your favorites before the internet returns to its senses!

Move over Black Friday—Cyber Monday is here! Yes, to all of you who spent Black Friday catching up with family or setting up your Christmas tree, you still have one more day to shop the savings: today! The best Cyber Monday deals are live, and they’re flying faster than your Wi-Fi on a good day. Black Friday may have warmed us up, but today is when the real tech steals drop!

I’ve seen serious price cuts on everything from smart home essentials to headphones and AI gadgets that no one technically needs…but we all secretly want. Whether you’re making up for yesterday’s lost discounts or rounding out your gift list, today’s your moment.

I’ve covered Cyber Monday for years, and I’m telling you, this lineup is absolutely worth a few more add-to-cart taps.

Scroll fast…the internet moves quick!

The FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40″ offers a smooth, low-impact full-body workout with a premium bungee system, a heavy-duty 450-lb capacity frame, and a quiet, durable jump surface. Its fast, tool-free setup and foldable design make it a convenient, space-saving cardio solution for small homes and all fitness levels.

Cyber Monday Price: $104.49 (39% OFF)

Regular Price: $169.99

CIGA design Automatic Watch – Hunter

The Hunter by CIGA Design Automatic Watch Series Z Skeleton showcases bold mechanical artistry with its three-layer skeleton design, in-house CD-07 movement, and durable DLC-coated stainless steel case. Finished with sapphire crystal, luminous markers, and an ergonomic H-link bracelet, this award-winning timepiece blends precision engineering and striking aesthetics for those who embrace bold ambition.



Cyber Monday Price: $439.20 (20% off)

Regular Price: $549

Yarbo Snow Blower

The Yarbo Snow Blower is a fully autonomous, app-controlled snow-removal robot that clears up to 6,000 sq. ft. per charge with precise chute control and powerful all-terrain mobility. With triple-layer safety sensors and automatic wireless recharging, it delivers a hands-free, winter-ready solution that keeps driveways and walkways clear without lifting a shovel.

Cyber Monday Price: $3,999 (1000USD off)

Regular Price: $4,999

Waterdrop WD-A2 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System

The Waterdrop WD-A2 Countertop RO System offers plug-and-play purified water with six temperature options, advanced RO+UV filtration, and zero installation required. Designed for small spaces and busy homes, it provides cleaner, safer, customizable drinking water while reducing waste and eliminating the need for bottled water.

Regular Price: $499

Cyber Monday Deal: $349

HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine

If you’ve ever wished you could make slushies or soft serve on demand (same), this little machine is your new favorite kitchen toy. It whips up frozen treats with zero ice, zero pre-freezing, and zero effort—just pick one of the 5 preset modes and let it do its thing. You can even tweak the thickness depending on your mood that day. And thanks to its dual-layer, leak-free build, it fits perfectly in smaller kitchens without making a mess. Basically, it’s endless frozen treats without the ice cream shop lines.

Cyber Monday Price: $313.49 (23% off)

Regular Price: $389.99

Autonomous ErgoChair Pro

The Autonomous ErgoChair Pro is a fully adjustable, breathable ergonomic chair designed to reduce strain and keep you comfortable through long work sessions. With durable materials, big-and-tall support, and wide customization options, it provides reliable posture support for daily use at home or in the office.



Cyber Monday Price: $369 (38% OFF)

Regular Price: $599

Surfshark VPN

Surfshark stands out from typical VPNs by offering fast, reliable connections, unlimited devices, and thoughtful security extras like Alternative ID, breach alerts, and built-in antivirus. With an intuitive app, a huge RAM-only server network, and a strong Cyber Monday deal, it feels less like a VPN and more like a complete, everyday digital security package.

Special Cyber Monday offer: From old price $6.58 USD to sale price $1.69/mo.+ 3 mo. EXTRA

BirdWeather PUC Portable Birding Device

The BirdWeather PUC is a compact, AI-powered birding device that identifies over 6,000 species through continuous bioacoustic listening, whether used in your backyard or taken on hikes. With GPS, dual microphones, environmental sensors, and connectivity to 1,000+ global stations, it uploads detections automatically to enrich your birdwatching with sounds from both seen and unseen birds.

Cyber Monday Price: $207.2 (Use Code: PUC20 and get 20% OFF!)

Regular Price: $259

Unit1 Smart Light Pro Dual

The UNIT 1 Smart Light Pro Dual enhances bike and e-bike safety with bright turn signals, automatic brake lights, and easy mounting options for bikes, backpacks, or helmets. With USB-C charging, app and remote control, and a durable waterproof build, it offers a compact, commuter-ready lighting upgrade for clearer signaling on every ride.

Cyber Monday Price: Explore Cyber Monday Deals on Smart Helmets & Gear and get 40% OFF!

Regular Price: $174.90

COSLUS Portable Water Flosser for Teeth

The COSLUS Portable Water Flosser uses a targeted water stream to clean between teeth, remove plaque, and gently care for sensitive gums—making it more effective and comfortable than traditional flossing. Ideal for braces, bridges, and daily routines, it offers an easy at-home way to maintain fresher smiles and better dental checkups.

Cyber Monday Price: $27.99 (29% OFF)

Regular Price: $19.99

UGREEN NASync DH2300 2-Bay Desktop NAS (Diskless)

The UGREEN NASync DH2300 is a beginner-friendly 2-bay NAS that supports up to 60TB, offering fast 1GbE transfers, AI-powered photo organization, and secure local storage with RAID and encrypted access. With simple setup, intuitive apps, and long-term support, it’s a practical solution for home backups, media streaming, and large photo libraries.

Cyber Monday Price: $167.99 (20% OFF)

Regular Price: $209.99

Cyber Monday Home Theater Deals

iFFALCON iFFALCON u85 Series QD-Mini LED Google TVs Get it for $ 899.99 $ 497.99

FFALCON just launched its new i U85 Series QD-Mini LED Google TVs, and they’re on sale for Cyber Monday!! Interestingly, the 55-inch model is 45% off. Treat yourself to premium Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution, and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Sonos Sonos Beam Gen 2 Get it for $ 499.00 $ 349.00

Bring movies and shows to life with the Sonos Beam Gen 2. It delivers rich bass, clear dialogue, and immersive Dolby Atmos 3D sound. Customers love how easy it is to set up—just two cables—and control through the app, your TV remote, Apple AirPlay 2, or even your voice. Use it to build a full surround sound system or expand into multiroom audio over time.

INSIGNIA INSIGNIA 40″ CLASS F40 SERIES Get it for $ 149.99 $ 89.99

Upgrade your binge-watching with the INSIGNIA 40″ F40 Series. It delivers crisp 1080p HD, immersive DTS Virtual-X sound, and easy Alexa voice control. It’s easy to find your favorite shows, switch inputs, or launch apps. With Fire TV built in, you’ve got over 1.5 million movies and episodes at your fingertips.

XGIMI XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus Portable Projector Get it for $ 499.00 $ 319.00

The XGIMI Elfin Flip Plus brings Google TV and licensed Netflix in a projector format. But don’t let the book-size fool you, this projector packs 500 ISO lumens and a sharp 4000:1 contrast ratio for vibrant, lifelike visuals up to 200 inches. Built-in dual speakers, a handy handle, and a rotating stand mean you can set it up anywhere—flip it open and let the show begin!

Cyber Monday Health and Wellness Deals

The TheraGun Therabody Prime (5th Gen) delivers deep tissue relief in a compact, easy-to-use design. I love the ergonomic triangle handle, 5 customizable speeds, and four foam attachments that tackle everything from tight calves to sore shoulders—perfect for post-workout recovery or self-care at home.

The popular Oura Ring 4 is 29% off for Cyber Monday. It quietly keeps tabs on your health, without buzzing or getting in the way. From sleep and activity to stress and heart metrics, it tracks over 50 health signals, giving you real health and fitness insights day and night.

Need a health coach at your side? The Garmin Vívoactive 5 is the next best thing. From sleep coaching and stress tracking to Body Battery energy insights, it helps you understand your body so you know when to push—and when to rest. I like the bright AMOLED display, over 30 built-in sports apps, and specialized features like nap tracking.

The Oral-B iO Deep Clean + Protect gives your gums some serious TLC while blasting away plaque. I love the brushing insights: a handy pressure sensor and smart tracking via the Oral-B app let you know you’re hitting every spot. Plus, it’s easy to keep charged and is travel-ready.

Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Lepro Lepro E1 AI Permanent Outdoor Lights Get it for $ 379.99 $ 237.49

The Lepro E1 AI Permanent Outdoor Lights bring next-level personalization to your outdoor spaces. With individually addressable RGB+IC LEDs, tunable white light, and the AI-powered LightGPM 4.0 app, you can create custom lighting moods in seconds—just speak, snap, or type your inspiration. Durable, smart, and Alexa-compatible, these lights transform any yard into a personalized, dynamic display.

Want all the details about who or what is at your door? Then the Ring Battery Doorbell is basically your new home buddy. The 2nd Gen version gives you head-to-toe video, with 66% more vertical coverage…so nothing sneaks past you. Pop in the built-in battery, charge with USB-C, and click it into place for super simple setup.

Philips Philips Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Handle Get it for $ 259.99 $ 156.74

Sleek handles meet smart tech with the Philips Wi-Fi Smart Lock! It gives your door a fresh look while keeping things super functional. Unlock however you like—fingerprint, PIN, app, key, or even your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant. Get real-time notifications, manage guest access, and enjoy auto-locking so your home’s always secure without a second thought.

Whether it’s your kids’ room or the backyard, the WYZE Cam delivers crisp 1080p video and color night vision, so nothing slips by unnoticed. I appreciate the instant motion and sound alerts, as well as the two-way audio. Choose cloud or local recording to fit your setup.

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

The SHOKZ OpenMove delivers premium open-ear audio with unmatched comfort. Using bone conduction technology, these lightweight headphones let you enjoy music, calls, and podcasts for up to 6 hours while staying aware of your surroundings—perfect for commutes, workouts, and everyday adventures.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds stand out with their smart charging case, letting you control playback, calls, ANC settings, alarms, and more—right from the case’s touchscreen. It’s a seamless, phone-free way to stay in command of your audio.

If you’re the kind of person who wants your music to actually sound the way it’s supposed to, the Beats Studio Pro might just be your new daily headphones. Their custom acoustic setup makes everything—from podcasts to playlists—feel richer and way more immersive. I love that you can flip between full-on noise cancellation and Transparency mode depending on your mood or surroundings.

You can completely disappear into your music with the Bose QuietComfort headphones. They block out everything—chatty coworkers, traffic, even that one neighbor’s leaf blower—so you can actually hear every detail of your favorite songs. The over-ear cushions are ridiculously comfy, and the padded headband keeps them snug but not tight.

Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

iRobot iRobot Roomba Plus 405 Get it for $ 603.99 $ 359.99

The iRobot Roomba Plus 405 makes cleaning effortless with powerful suction, DualClean Mop Pads, and SmartScrub technology—it tackles everything from crumbs to pet messes. I love the AutoWash dock because it empties, washes, and dries the pads for up to 75 days, with no maintenance.

ECOVACS ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone Get it for $ 1499.99 $ 899.99

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone takes hands-free floor care to the next level. With powerful 19,500Pa suction, self-washing roller mops, bagless auto-emptying, and smart AI cleaning via the YIKO Agent, it delivers spotless floors effortlessly. Perfect for large homes, it tackles dust, spills, and pet hair while navigating thresholds and carpets with precision.

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO Omni is a next-level window cleaning robot designed for ultimate convenience and safety. With dual power modes, 3-nozzle wide-angle spray technology, and intelligent WIN-SLAM 4.0 path planning, it delivers spotless windows with 30% more efficiency. Its 12-stage protection, five cleaning modes, and stable climbing system ensure safe, precise, and worry-free cleaning on every window type.

Shark Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Get it for $ 299.99 $ 148.00

Got pets? Clean up after them on the cheap, with the Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It packs HyperVelocity suction for powerful, everyday cleaning, whether you’re tackling pet hair, crumbs, or high-traffic messes. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, it easily transitions from floors to carpets without losing steam. A removable hand vac and pet-focused accessories make above-floor cleaning a breeze!

Last Thoughts

Honestly, these Cyber Monday deals are the best I’ve seen in a long time. With deals up to 70% off, you can finally get that portable projector you’ve had your eye on, with none of the guilt! Hurry, these offers definitely won’t last long.