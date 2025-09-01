Best earbuds for phone calls: 5 picks to escape the tunnel of terrible audio

Tired of background chatter ruining your calls? These earbuds keep your voice clear and block the chaos around you.

Beats Fit Pro

You’ve been stuck in traffic on a crowded bus with people chatting nonstop right behind you. Or maybe you’re in the office while a couple of coworkers talk so loud they almost ruin your important call. I’ve been in both situations. You want to stay polite, keep your professional image, and still get through the call. That’s when the best earbuds for phone calls save the day.

If crystal-clear sound as a listener matters most to you, or if you just want good value, I’ve pulled together some strong picks. Need something that lets you answer calls while riding your bike on the boardwalk, wind in your face, traffic all around, and still be heard without holding the phone to your mouth? I’ve got you covered. Nothing matches the clarity of speaking straight into your phone, but these choices come close and make calls smooth in almost any setting.

What makes earbuds call-ready

Earbuds can make or break your phone calls, and the microphone takes center stage. Noise control shows up in 2 ways. One blocks the chaos around you so you can focus—that’s Active Noise Cancellation. The other keeps your caller from hearing that same chaos, and that depends on how well the mic handles background noise. Since my office gets loud, I always go for earbuds that keep chatter out of my calls.

Comfort comes next. Everyone’s ears differ, so the fit is personal. I find AirPods easy to wear, while my brother prefers Bose. What matters most is balance—light weight, even pressure, not too tight, not too loose. Then there’s battery life. Nothing kills momentum like dropping off a call mid-sentence.

Strong connectivity helps, too. Multipoint Bluetooth lets you switch from laptop to phone without missing a beat. And if you take calls while working out, biking, or just walking outside, water and sweat resistance keep your earbuds safe.

Best wireless earbuds for Android phone calls: Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 / Image Credit: J.S, Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 ( $399 , $329) sit on the high end of the price range, but they pack in strong noise canceling, rich sound, and a smart retransmission case. You can plug that case into a source and beam the audio straight to your earbuds. That comes in handy on trips when planes, trains, or buses skip the Bluetooth option.

Calls sound clear with help from beam-forming mics that also block outside noise. The noise canceling shifts based on your environment, so the sound keeps flowing without breaks. If you run a busy schedule and want top-tier audio without hauling big over-ear headphones, Pi8 could fit the bill.

Best budget earbuds for phone calls: EarFun Free 2S

EarFun Free 2S / Image Credit: Tim D, Amazon

I’m tired of hunting for earbuds with strong mic noise control and only running into ANC headphones made for music. I want to cut background noise during calls. Most days I WFH, but when I’m in the office, it gets loud. I need earbuds that keep my voice clear on WhatsApp without sharing the chaos around me. I’m also not looking to drop a pile of cash. If that sounds like you, check out the EarFun Free 2S ( $39.99 , $33.99).

For under $50, these true wireless earbuds bring a lot to the table. EarFun packs in some sweet extras, like IPX7 waterproofing, a Qi-ready charging case, and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge.

They give you full touch control plus something many budget buds skip—a physical button. I like the click since you can feel it. Tap-only buds always make me mess up commands. With these, volume, track skips, and calls all come together fast, and after a few days, the gestures feel natural.

Call quality holds up, too. Some Amazon buyers even tested them right in busy London streets. They say that everyone on the other end could hear them fine, with voices coming through clear and background noise staying out of the way.

Best earbuds for iPhone calls: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 ( $249 , $229.69) pack plenty for anyone in the Apple world. You get hands-free Siri plus a fresh hearing aid function.

Noise canceling stands strong, and voices on calls come through with clear detail, so these fit right in for both work and downtime. Apple keeps adding new tricks, too, like volume that adjusts on its own when you start talking.

With calls, you can run them for around 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC active, and the case adds another 18 hours. For a quick check, AirPods 4 reach about 5 hours, while AirPods 4 with ANC go for around 4 hours with ANC active.

Best earbuds for working out and phone calls: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro

I used to bring wired over-ear headphones to the gym, but they always felt bulky. They slipped off when I moved around, and the cord snagged way too often. Beats Fit Pro ( $199.95 , $164.99) fix all that with small stabilizing wings that hold them steady. Their snug seal and noise cancellation tune out the gym clatter, while the hear-through mode lets you catch quick chats between sets.

People who use Beats Fit Pro rave about the comfort. Whether they’re mowing the yard, trimming trees, or lifting weights, the earbuds stay put. The fit feels secure yet soft, and no one complains about sore ears even after long use. With an IPX4 rating, they can handle sweat or a splash without trouble.

On top of that, pairing with Apple gear feels smooth. You can swap connections in a snap, use hands-free “Hey Siri,” and press physical buttons for calls, volume, or skipping tracks. If you’re on Android, the Beats app unlocks a few custom controls, too.

Best cheap wired earbuds for phone calls: MOONDROP Quarks

MOONDROP Quarks / Image Credit: Xavier, Amazon

MOONDROP Quarks ($17.99) are a super simple pair of wired earbuds that sound way better than their price suggests. The cable has a basic analog mic, but it works fine for phone calls and video chats. Buyers love that sound doesn’t leak, so you can enjoy music, movies, podcasts, or calls without anyone nearby hearing a note.

These earbuds are tiny and light, and MOONDROP includes 3 pairs of rounded tips to keep them secure in your ears. The aux port feels sturdy, and the cable comes out the side instead of the back, which helps prevent twisting.

Bottom line: MOONDROP Quarks are fun to listen to and a total steal for the price. Give them a real try—you won’t lose much if they aren’t your style.

Parting thoughts

Hunting for the right earbuds for calls can feel overwhelming. The same brands keep showing up, and the truth is, they all bring something solid to the table. No pair checks every box, so the smart move is to decide what matters most to you and go from there.

Think of it like picking a car or a house—you weigh the options, look at the trade-offs, and choose what fits your needs best. In the end, the “best” earbuds are simply the ones that line up with your priorities.