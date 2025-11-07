Skip the chaos—these early Black Friday TV deals are already on fire

Skip the post-Thanksgiving chaos! Early Black Friday TV deals are here, and they’re already too good to pass up. From budget-friendly screens to cinematic giants, there’s a discounted TV for every space and setup. Samsung

I’m gonna be honest with you; I never shop on Black Friday.

Why? Because the day after Thanksgiving, I’m still in my turkey coma, eating leftover pumpkin and hanging out with the fam. The last thing I want is to stand in line (or stare at a frozen browser) just to snag a discounted TV.

But I do plan on getting a discounted TV.

Because for the past 5 years, I’ve done the smart thing: I shop Amazon’s early Black Friday TV deals instead.

Yes, Black Friday might be less than 3 weeks away, but I’m already scooping up the savings and, I have to tell you, the selection is pretty good. Right now, you can grab a TOSHIBA Smart Fire TV for 47% off (just $159.99). And INSIGNIA’S 50-Inch F50 Series? It’s 40% off, down to $179.99.

So if you’ve been eyeing a new screen but don’t want to pay full price, now’s the time to buy. And I mean right now. There’s zero guarantee how long these discounts will stick around, or how fast inventory will disappear. Miss it, and you may be waiting till next year for numbers this low.

Alright, enough talking. Let’s shop. Here are the early Black Friday TV deals that made my cut.

Today’s 11 best Black Friday TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series was $249.99 now $169.99 (32% off)

Amazon

If you want a TV for the kitchen or a guest bedroom with streaming/casual viewing in mind, the Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series is a great buy, and it’s currently just $169.99. It boasts the Fire TV OS platform with access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and others. Plus, you get the Alexa Voice remote, with integration into the Alexa ecosystem—a win for any secondary TV. Additionally, 2 standard HDMI inputs + one HDMI ARC ensure it plays nice with your audio gear.

Sony BRAVIA 5 65-Inch was $1,499.99 now $998 (33% off)

Sony

The Sony BRAVIA 5 65-Inch is the premium pick of the bunch. If you have the space, budget, and high expectations (especially for gaming or cinema-style viewing), this TV delivers true quality. Just know that you’ll pay more for the premium-quality perks (even if they’re not the latest). Users like the local dimming zones and Apple AirPlay/Google Cast support. Plus, there are gaming features like PS5 optimization. Gamers rejoice!

Samsung 65″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN80F Series was $1,597.99 now $997.99 (38% off)

Samsung

Give yourself an early (and discounted) Christmas gift, the Samsung 65″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN80F Series. Yes, it has an AI-enhanced picture for the ultimate clarity and can both enhance content to 4k and improve the sound. I love the precision-controlled Mini LEDs that allow extra brightness and contrast. Meanwhile, the theatrical sound makes you feel like you’re in the middle of your favorite shows and movies. Not too bad for under $1,000! Alexa is built in and and it even delivers tear-free gaming.

Samsung 98-Inch Class 4K was $2,497.99 now $1,697.99 (32% off)

Samsung

I don’t actually have a basement (apartment dweller), but if I did, I’d fill it with a gigantic TV, like the Samsung 98-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD. Users love it for gaming; the huge size make your titles that much more immersive. With features like Supersize Picture Enhancer, PurColor colour tech, 120Hz Motion Xcelerator, and Mega Contrast you can be sure your shows and movies always look stunning!

TOSHIBA 32-Inch Class V35 Series was $129.99 now $74.99 (42% off)

TOSHIBA

Sometimes you just need a really cheap TV. Maybe you want it for your small business or your kids’ playroom. Whatever the reason, the TOSHIBA 32′ Class V35 Series HD Fire TV is the answer. Customers have said it has a nice picture with good sound…though the smart features could be a little faster. But if you’re just looking for a nice screen with decent features, this TV checks out. It is also built on the Fire TV OS ecosystem, so it has streaming apps and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

TOSHIBA 75-Inch Class C350 Series was $729.99 now $449.99 (38% off)

TOSHIBA

If you’re after a large-screen experience on a budget, and your room is moderately lit (not a super dark cinema space), the TOSHIBA 75 Inch C350 is a solid choice. It has a 4K UHD resolution and the smart Fire TV platform. What’s more, it offers voice control via the Alexa remote with full smart integration. Overall, it’s a great value for its size, but if you’re a movie buff, you’ll want the best-in-class contrast.

Hisense 50″ Cinema Series E6 was $379.99 now $219.99 (42% off)

Hisense

For a mid-range Black Friday TV deal that supports your gaming and general viewing/streaming, the Hisense 50″ Cinema Series E6 is a smart choice. I appreciate the 50″ 4K UHD resolution + QLED for decent indoor images. Additionally, customers have said the picture quality and smart features are both impressive for the price point.

INSIGNIA 55-Inch Class QF Series was $399.99 now $229.99 (43% off)

INSIGNIA

Sometimes you want quality for less, and that’s what the INSIGNIA 55-Inch Class QF Series offers. Users mention the vibrant, sharp display and easy setup. I like the 55″ size, QLED for richer color, Alexa voice remote, and Dolby Atmos audio support. I could see this TV working well for families who enjoy their movie nights! Pairing with a soundbar will only improve the experience.

INSIGNIA 32-Inch Class FE Series was $129.99 now $74.99 (42% off)

INSIGNIA

Smaller spaces like bedrooms and kitchens will fit the INSIGNIA 32″ Class FE Series beautifully. In my opinion, it offers excellent value for money. You’re getting a solid display, good sound, and easy setup for under $100. It’s a total steal! Expect the Fire TV smart platform, Full HD (1080p) resolutions, and smart home integration. If I were searching for a kids’ room TV or one for an entertainment nook/reading area, this is the TV I’d choose.

INSIGNIA 50-Inch Class F50 Series was $299.99 now $179.99 (40% off)

INSIGNIA

Have your mind set on a 50-inch TV? The Insignia 50-Inch Class F50 Series offers excellent value for money. I love that it delivers good contrast and uniform blacks. Though I must note that it lacks local dimming, if you’re not after flagship-level brightness, it’s a fine choice — especially for $179.99. Remember, for this price, you’re getting a good 4K TV with QLED color and built-in smart features.

TCL 40 Inch Class S3 was $229.99 now $159.99 (47% off)

TCL

The TCL 40 Inch Class S3 is a stylish TV for a bargain price. At 40 inches, the screen fits well in mid-size to small spaces. I love the bezel-less design: the picture seems so much bigger. Then, Game Mode allows low input lag, so it adapts while you play. Overall, the picture quality is decent and the interface is user friendly. For $159.99, I think it’s a great purchase!





Whether you’re upgrading your living room, adding a secondary TV for the kitchen, or hunting for a massive gaming display, these early Black Friday deals make it easy to score big savings without the stress. Don’t wait—the best prices won’t stick around for long.