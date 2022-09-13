The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills

Reduce your home's energy bills with these smart home devices. From thermostats, outlets, and solar gadgets, they help you save.

Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system in use

Not looking forward to your energy bills this winter? Then you’re reading the right blog. While those prices may have hiked, you don’t have to bear the brunt of them if you make smart changes to your home’s setup now with the best energy-efficient smart home devices available.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat, for instance, alters your home’s temperature based on what room of the house you’re in. This way, you won’t waste money heating an unoccupied room.

Then, you can save money every time you cook with the LG InstaView Double Oven Range. It bakes food quickly with its ProBack Convection tech, and you don’t need to preheat it.

Slash those unpleasant bills with these energy-efficient smart home gadgets.

1. The Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet learns your energy use and local grid data, turning the power on and off accordingly.

Teak Smart Cube in a wall outlet

Choose a power outlet that helps you save with the Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet. Its AI-based eMission Control learns your energy usage and utility grid data, then turns the power on and off. It helps you save energy on plugged-in appliances.

Preorder it for $40 on the official website.

2. The LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance has ProBake Convection technology, letting it heat and cook quickly.

LG InstaView Double Oven Range in a kitchen

Upgrading to a more energy-efficient oven, like the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance, can also lower your energy bills. This oven, in particular, lets you cook without preheating, saving you money and time. It’s one of the best energy-efficient smart home devices out there.

Get it for $1,899 on the official website.

3. The Amazon Smart Thermostat saves you money by automatically adjusting your home’s temperature depending on where you are.

Amazon Smart Thermostat indoors

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a pretty clever device. Its Hunch feature sets your indoors to an appropriate temperature and works with connected Amazon devices. Even better, it learns your routine and adapts to suit it.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

4. The Wyze Bulb Color gives you smart control over your lighting and adds colorful effects while using less energy than standard light bulbs.

Wyze Bulb Color in a video

Add smart capabilities to your lighting and save money with the Wyze Bulb Color. It boasts low power consumption, follows schedules, changes color temperature, and works with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

5. The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlet puts your string lights on a schedule, sends energy consumption alerts, and shows historical usage.

Wyze Plug Outdoor in a garden

Save energy on your outdoor string lighting and make it look like you’re home while away with the Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets. They let you know when you consume energy past your preset level and offer helpful Schedules and a Vacation Mode, which is why it’s one of the best energy-efficient smart home devices.

Get them for $11.99 on the official website.

6. The iDevices Smart Wall Outlet

iDevices Smart Wall Outlet in a video

Get energy use data on plugged-in appliances with the iDevices Smart Wall Outlet. Use it for lighting and other gadgets you want to schedule or create scenes. Moreover, it’s Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.

Get it for $89.95 on the official website.

7. The Solpex Solar Path Lights

Solpex Solar Path Lights with plants

Reduce your outdoor lighting costs with the Solpex Solar Path Lights. They stay illuminated for up to 10 hours if they receive 6–8 hours of sunlight daily. What’s more, they automatically switch on at dusk and off at sunrise.

Get them for $29.99 on Amazon.

8. The Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system

Kohler Power Reserve on a house

Use the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system to store energy from your solar power systems, even if it’s rainy and throughout the day. Enjoy a hot shower heated by the energy from your solar water panel, even at night.

This gadget is priced at $13,325. Contact the official website for more information.

9. The ecobee3 lite smart Wi-Fi thermostat gives you energy savings yearly since it heats and cools your home when electricity is cheaper.

ecobee3 lite on a wall

Strategize your home’s heating and cooling costs with the ecobee3 lite smart Wi-Fi thermostat, another of the best energy-efficient smart home devices. It automatically heats and cools your home when energy is cheaper, slashing energy bills by as much as 23% annually. What’s more, it learns your routines and offers energy-saving tips to suit it.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you more control over outdoor lighting with schedules and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug outside

Manage your outdoor lighting, decorations, and more from anywhere with the Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug. It offers 2 weather-resistant outlets you can schedule, ensuring your outdoor gadgets never stay on longer than necessary. Plus, it works with popular voice assistants.

Get it for $32.99 on the official website.

Save big on those heating bills this winter when you add these smart home devices to your home’s energy efficiency plan. Which one(s) are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know!

