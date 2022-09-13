The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 13, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Reduce your home's energy bills with these smart home devices. From thermostats, outlets, and solar gadgets, they help you save.

The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system in use

Not looking forward to your energy bills this winter? Then you’re reading the right blog. While those prices may have hiked, you don’t have to bear the brunt of them if you make smart changes to your home’s setup now with the best energy-efficient smart home devices available.

Related: Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable

The Amazon Smart Thermostat, for instance, alters your home’s temperature based on what room of the house you’re in. This way, you won’t waste money heating an unoccupied room.

Then, you can save money every time you cook with the LG InstaView Double Oven Range. It bakes food quickly with its ProBack Convection tech, and you don’t need to preheat it.

Slash those unpleasant bills with these energy-efficient smart home gadgets.

1. The Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet learns your energy use and local grid data, turning the power on and off accordingly.

The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
Teak Smart Cube in a wall outlet

Choose a power outlet that helps you save with the Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet. Its AI-based eMission Control learns your energy usage and utility grid data, then turns the power on and off. It helps you save energy on plugged-in appliances.

Preorder it for $40 on the official website.

2. The LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance has ProBake Convection technology, letting it heat and cook quickly.

The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
LG InstaView Double Oven Range in a kitchen

Upgrading to a more energy-efficient oven, like the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance, can also lower your energy bills. This oven, in particular, lets you cook without preheating, saving you money and time. It’s one of the best energy-efficient smart home devices out there.

Get it for $1,899 on the official website.

3. The Amazon Smart Thermostat saves you money by automatically adjusting your home’s temperature depending on where you are.

Amazon x Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat
Amazon Smart Thermostat indoors

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a pretty clever device. Its Hunch feature sets your indoors to an appropriate temperature and works with connected Amazon devices. Even better, it learns your routine and adapts to suit it.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

4. The Wyze Bulb Color gives you smart control over your lighting and adds colorful effects while using less energy than standard light bulbs.

Wyze Bulb Color in a video

Add smart capabilities to your lighting and save money with the Wyze Bulb Color. It boasts low power consumption, follows schedules, changes color temperature, and works with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

5. The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlet puts your string lights on a schedule, sends energy consumption alerts, and shows historical usage.

The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
Wyze Plug Outdoor in a garden

Save energy on your outdoor string lighting and make it look like you’re home while away with the Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets. They let you know when you consume energy past your preset level and offer helpful Schedules and a Vacation Mode, which is why it’s one of the best energy-efficient smart home devices.

Get them for $11.99 on the official website.

6. The iDevices Smart Wall Outlet let you set schedules for your appliances. Plus, it helps track your energy efficiency with the iDevices app.

iDevices Smart Wall Outlet in a video

Get energy use data on plugged-in appliances with the iDevices Smart Wall Outlet. Use it for lighting and other gadgets you want to schedule or create scenes. Moreover, it’s Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.

Get it for $89.95 on the official website.

7. The Solpex Solar Path Lights don’t cost anything to run, thanks to their premium solar panels. They also turn on and off automatically.

The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
Solpex Solar Path Lights with plants

Reduce your outdoor lighting costs with the Solpex Solar Path Lights. They stay illuminated for up to 10 hours if they receive 6–8 hours of sunlight daily. What’s more, they automatically switch on at dusk and off at sunrise.

Get them for $29.99 on Amazon.

8. The Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system works with solar power systems to store energy from the sun, no matter the weather.

Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system
Kohler Power Reserve on a house

Use the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system to store energy from your solar power systems, even if it’s rainy and throughout the day. Enjoy a hot shower heated by the energy from your solar water panel, even at night.

This gadget is priced at $13,325. Contact the official website for more information.

9. The ecobee3 lite smart Wi-Fi thermostat gives you energy savings yearly since it heats and cools your home when electricity is cheaper.

ecobee3 lite
ecobee3 lite on a wall

Strategize your home’s heating and cooling costs with the ecobee3 lite smart Wi-Fi thermostat, another of the best energy-efficient smart home devices. It automatically heats and cools your home when energy is cheaper, slashing energy bills by as much as 23% annually. What’s more, it learns your routines and offers energy-saving tips to suit it.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you more control over outdoor lighting with schedules and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug
Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug outside

Manage your outdoor lighting, decorations, and more from anywhere with the Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor Plug. It offers 2 weather-resistant outlets you can schedule, ensuring your outdoor gadgets never stay on longer than necessary. Plus, it works with popular voice assistants.

Get it for $32.99 on the official website.

Save big on those heating bills this winter when you add these smart home devices to your home’s energy efficiency plan. Which one(s) are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person

Just started a new school year? By now, you probably know what tech you need for your classes. Whether you go to school in-person, online, or both, we’ve got useful tech gadgets for students that’ll make learning the material and..
The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work

Smash your work projects, spreadsheets, and deadlines with a desk that keeps up with you. And might we suggest a smart desk? The best smart desks for productivity don’t just adapt with you throughout the day. They also have handy..
The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone

If you preordered your new iPhone 14, you probably want some accessories and gadgets to go with it. To help you find the right ones, we’re rounding up the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories. These are the screen protectors,..
Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable

Fall is an excellent time to take a good, hard look at your home and consider ways to make it more sustainable and cheaper to run. Because, let’s face it, those heating bills aren’t going anywhere. Luckily, these smart home..
10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics

There are technically 2 more weeks left of summer. If you want to enjoy them with a picnic at the lake or park, we’ve got the gadgets and accessories for you. These essentials for late-summer picnics help you enjoy every..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more

Fantasy tabletop games and RPGs figure large in this week’s Top Board Game Roundup. Because who doesn’t love games about underwater cities or guides on how to run an incredible dungeon? Yes, these cool fantasy board games will have you..
Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health

Get the lowdown on your body’s wellness parameters with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test and its companion app monitor your vitamin C, sodium, magnesium, calcium, PH, and more to keep your body in optimal condition...
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more

Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began..
Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy,..
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..
Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together

Boost your status as a party host with the Coin Pusher 365. This home arcade game fits in any room and holds real money, professional coins, and prizes. It’s sure to make your event a hit. Planning a birthday bash..